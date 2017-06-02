Press Release: Novartis announces clinical -2

-1 of 2- 05 Jun 2017 20:05:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis announces clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate potential treatments in metastatic colorectal cancer
-- Phase I/II study to evaluate Mekinist(R) (trametinib) in combination with
Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy(R) (ipilimumab)
-- Collaboration expands upon existing clinical investigation of Opdivo
combination with Novartis investigational and marketed therapies
Basel, June 5, 2017 - Novartis today announced it has entered into a
clinical research collaboration in which Bristol-Myers Squibb will
investigate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Mekinist
(trametinib) in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy
(ipilimumab) regimen as a potential treatment option for metastatic
colorectal cancer in patients with microsatellite stable tumors where
the tumors are proficient in mismatch repair (MSS mCRC pMMR).
Under the terms of the agreement, the study will be conducted by Bristol
Myers-Squibb and is expected to establish recommended dose regimens and
the preliminary anti-tumor activity of the combination therapies. Both
Bristol Myers-Squibb and Novartis will evaluate the results to determine
optimal approaches and potential clinical development of these
combinations.
"Novartis has a longstanding heritage in exploring the combination of
medicines to broaden our knowledge of mutational driven cancers and
develop innovative treatments," said Vas Narasimhan, MD, Head, Global
Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Along with our
ongoing internal immuno-oncology efforts, the expansion of our
collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb further advances our collective
goals to advance the science and to support patients in need."
About Colorectal Cancer
Worldwide, colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer in
men and the second most common in women, with approximately 1.4 million
new diagnoses in 2012. Of these, nearly 750,000 were diagnosed in men,
and 614,000 in women[1]. Globally in 2012, approximately 694,000 deaths
were attributed to colorectal cancer[1]. In the U.S. alone, an estimated
135,430 patients will be diagnosed with cancer of the colon or rectum in
2017, and approximately 50,000 are estimated to die of their disease[2].
There is wide variation in 5-year survival rates across disease stages,
with 5-year survival rates for patients with metastatic or stage IV
colorectal cancer around 11%[3]. The incidence of microsatellite
stability (MSS) in colorectal tumors varies by stage, with 80% to 85% of
exhibiting MSS[4].
About Mekinist and Important Safety Information
MEKINIST is a kinase inhibitor indicated, as a single agent or in
combination with dabrafenib, for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations
as detected by an FDA-approved test. MEKINIST is not indicated for
treatment of patients who have received prior BRAF-inhibitor therapy.
MEKINIST can cause serious side effects including new primary
malignancies (cutaneous and non-cutaneous), hemorrhage, inflammation of
the colon and perforation of the intestines, blood clots in the legs,
cardiomyopathy, eye toxicity, interstitial lung disease, serious fevers,
serious skin toxicity, hyperglycemia, and harm to a fetus. Some of these
side effects can be fatal in rare cases. The most common side effects
when MEKINIST is used as a single-agent are rash, diarrhea, and
lymphedema.
About Opdivo
Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor that
is designed to uniquely harness the body's own immune system to help
restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body's own immune
system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important treatment option
across multiple cancers.
Opdivo's leading global development program is based on Bristol-Myers
Squibb's scientific expertise in the field of Immuno-Oncology and
includes a broad range of clinical trials across all phases, including
Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo clinical
development program has enrolled more than 25,000 patients. The Opdivo
trials have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the
potential role of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how
patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of PD-L1
expression.
In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to
receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo is currently
approved in more than 60 countries, including the United States, the
European Union and Japan. In October 2015, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo
and Yervoy
combination regimen was the first Immuno-Oncology combination to receive
regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and is
currently approved in more than 50 countries, including the United
States and the European Union.
About Yervoy
Yervoy, which is a recombinant, human monoclonal antibody, blocks the
cytotoxic T- lymphocyte-associated antigen-4 (CTLA-4). CTLA-4 is a
negative regulator of T-cell activation. Yervoy binds to CTLA-4 and
blocks the interaction of CTLA-4 with its ligands, CD80/CD86. Blockade
of CTLA-4 has been shown to augment T-cell activation and proliferation.
The mechanism of action of Yervoy effect in patients with melanoma is
indirect, possibly through T-cell mediated anti-tumor immune responses.
On March 25, 2011, the FDA approved Yervoy 3 mg/kg monotherapy for
patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Yervoy is now
approved in more than 40 countries. There is a broad, ongoing
development program in place for Yervoy spanning multiple tumor types.
This includes Phase 3 trials in prostate and lung cancers.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "potential," "to evaluate," "will,"
"investigation," "investigational," "expected," "ongoing," "efforts,"
"goals," "may," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential new indications or labeling for Mekinist, potential
new indications or labeling for other products in the Novartis Oncology
portfolio, or regarding potential future revenues from Mekinist and such
other products, and potential future revenues arising from the clinical
research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are
based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that Mekinist or other products of
Novartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb subject to the clinical research
collaboration will be submitted or approved for any additional
indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.
Neither can there be any guarantee that the clinical research
collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb will achieve any or all of its
intended goals and objectives, or be successful. Nor can there be any
guarantee that any other product in the Novartis Oncology portfolio will
be submitted or approved for any additional indications or labeling in
any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any
guarantee that Mekinist, any of the other products subject to the
clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, or any other
product in the Novartis Oncology portfolio will be commercially
successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations
regarding such products, and the clinical research collaboration with
Bristol-Myers Squibb, could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the
company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual
property protection; general economic and industry conditions; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing
and reimbursement pressures; safety, quality or manufacturing issues,
and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form
20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
Opdivo(R) and Yervoy(R) are registered trademarks of Bristol
Myers-Squibb.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis and @Novartis Cancer at
http://twitter.com/novartiscancer.
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
