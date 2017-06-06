Press Release: Novartis' Cosentyx shows sustained -2

-1 of 2- 15 Jun 2017 05:15:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis' Cosentyx shows sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both AS and PsA in up to 80% of patients at 3 years
-- Cosentyx(R) is the first and only IL-17A inhibitor to show sustained
improvements in signs and symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and
psoriatic arthritis (PsA)[1],[2]
-- Additional data show rapid and sustained pain relief with Cosentyx as
early as Week 3 which is sustained out to 2 years in PsA patients[3]
-- Patient recruitment underway for the new EXCEED head-to-head clinical
trial to show superiority of Cosentyx versus Humira(R)* in PsA[4]
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-Consentyx-shows-sustained-improvements
Basel, June 15, 2017 - Novartis announced today data showing Cosentyx(R)
(secukinumab) shows sustained improvements in the signs and symptoms for
active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) at 3 years[1], consistent with
previous findings in active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) at 3 years[2]. New
data also show Cosentyx provides rapid and sustained pain relief in
patients with active PsA out to 2 years[3]. These findings were
presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2017),
in Madrid, Spain.
Cosentyx is the only fully human interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitor to
demonstrate 3-year efficacy and safety in Phase III studies of both AS
and PsA[1],[2],[5], which are life-long debilitating inflammatory
diseases. Cosentyx is also used to treat moderate-to-severe psoriasis,
which is significant as up to 8 in 10 patients with PsA also have
psoriasis[6].
"These data reconfirm that Cosentyx provides patients with long-lasting
relief from the symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic
arthritis, as well as now demonstrating rapid pain relief from psoriatic
arthritis", said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug Development and
Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We are pleased that Cosentyx continues
to provide sustained benefits for patients with psoriasis, psoriatic
arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis."
In the MEASURE 1 extension study, 80% of AS patients consistently
achieved an ASAS 20 response (Assessment of Spondyloarthritis
International Society response criteria) at 3 years[1]**. This was
consistent with previous findings from the FUTURE 1 study in active PsA
where Cosentyx demonstrated sustained improvements in the signs and
symptoms of disease in approximately 80% of patients at 3 years as
measured by ACR 20 response (American College of Rheumatology response
criteria)[2]***.
A 2-year post-hoc analysis of the FUTURE 2 study evaluated Cosentyx in
PsA, where almost every patient (99%) reported moderate-to-extreme pain
or discomfort before initiating treatment[3]. By Week 3, half of those
(50%) treated with Cosentyx reported clinically meaningful improvements
in pain of over 20%, as measured by Visual Analogue Scale (VAS)[3]. At
Week 4, the proportion of patients reporting no pain or discomfort was
greater for Cosentyx (15%) than for placebo (5%) and this increased
through to Week 104 (28%)[3]. Cosentyx continues to have a favorable
safety profile, which was consistent with that shown in Phase III
studies[1],[7]-[10].
Cosentyx is the only IL-17A inhibitor approved in psoriasis, PsA and AS
with more than 80,000 patients treated in the post-marketing setting
worldwide across all indications[11].
About Cosentyx and interleukin-17A (IL-17A)
Launched in January 2015, Cosentyx is a targeted treatment that
specifically inhibits the IL-17A cytokine. Research suggests that IL-17A
may play an important role in driving autoinflammatory conditions in
enthesis and ultimately the body's immune response in psoriasis, AS and
PsA[12],[13].
Cosentyx is the first IL-17A inhibitor approved in more than 70
countries for the treatment of active AS and PsA, which includes the
European Union countries and the US. Cosentyx is also approved for the
treatment of PsA and pustular psoriasis in Japan[11].
Cosentyx is approved in more than 75 countries for the treatment of
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which includes the European Union
countries, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, the US and Canada. In Europe,
Cosentyx is approved for the first-line systemic treatment of
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients[5]. In the US,
Cosentyx is approved as a treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque
psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or
phototherapy (light therapy)[14].
About the MEASURE 1 study
MEASURE 1 is a 2-year, multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled
Phase III study assessing the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx in
patients with active AS. A total of 290 of 371 patients completed the
trial, after which patients were invited to enter a 3-year extension
period[1]. Of these, 274 entered the extension trial, with 260
completing 156 weeks[1]. At the start of the 2-year study, 371 patients
were enrolled and administered a Cosentyx intravenous loading dose of 10
mg/kg every 2 weeks for the first 4 weeks of treatment, followed by
monthly subcutaneous maintenance dosing (75 mg and 150 mg)[8],[15].
Primary endpoints assessed superiority of Cosentyx against placebo at
Week 16 in the proportion of patients achieving at least a 20%
improvement in the ASAS 20 response criteria[8],[15]. From Week 16,
patients in the placebo arm of the study were re-randomized to Cosentyx
75 mg or 150 mg based on ASAS 20 response, with non-responders switched
at Week 16, and responders at Week 24[8],[15]. In total, 83/87 and
95/100 patients randomized to Cosentyx 75 mg and 150 mg respectively
completed 156 weeks[1].
About the FUTURE 1 and FUTURE 2 studies
FUTURE 1 is a randomized, doubleSHYblind, placebo-controlled Phase III
study of Cosentyx in patients with active PsA. A total of 476 of 606
patients completed the trial to demonstrate the 24 week efficacy and
assess the longSHYterm safety,tolerability and efficacy up to 2 years of
a 10 mg/kg intravenous loading dose followed by subcutaneous doses of
Cosentyx 75 mg, 150 mg[2],[10]. Of these 476 patients, 457 entered the
FUTURE 1 extension study, with 435 completing 156 weeks[2].
FUTURE 2 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III
study, in 397 patients with active PsA, to demonstrate the efficacy of
subcutaneous Cosentyx 75 mg, 150 mg, 300 mg in prefilled syringes at 24
weeks and to assess the long-term efficacy, safety and tolerability for
up to 5 years[9],[16].
Both studies included patients who were anti-TNF therapy naïve or
inadequate responders; randomization was stratified so that
approximately 70% and 65% were required to be anti-TNF therapy
naïve in FUTURE 1 and FUTURE 2, respectively. In both trials, the
primary endpoint was the percentage of patients achieving an ACR 20
response at Week 24. FUTURE 2 and the extension of FUTURE 1 are
currently ongoing to investigate the longer-term efficacy of Cosentyx[9],
[10].
About ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis
AS is part of a family of life-long inflammatory diseases, which also
includes PsA. It generally results in serious impairment of movement in
the spine and physical function, which has an impact on quality of life.
People in their teens and twenties, particularly males, are affected
most often. Family members of those with AS are at higher risk[17],[18].
PsA is also closely associated with psoriasis. Approximately 30% of
patients with psoriasis have PsA and as many as 1 in 4 people with
psoriasis may have undiagnosed PsA[19],[20]. Symptoms of PsA include
joint pain and stiffness, skin and nail psoriasis, swollen toes and
fingers, persistent painful swelling of the tendons, and irreversible
joint damage[6]. Up to 40% of people can suffer from joint destruction
and permanent physical deformity[21].
* Humira is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.
(**) In AS 80% of patients achieved ASAS 20 response; this includes both
the anti-TNF naïve and anti-TNF inadequate response arms of the
study.
(***) In PsA 77% of patients achieved ACR 20 response; this includes
both the anti-TNF naïve and anti-TNF inadequate response arms of
the study.
