Press Release: Novartis exercises exclusive -2

-- Exclusive license for emricasan supports rapidly growing development
portfolio in chronic liver diseases, including NASH
-- Conatus has initiated the Phase IIb ENCORE-LF clinical trial with
emricasan in NASH. If positive, Novartis would conduct Phase III studies
of emricasan as a single and combination treatment with a Novartis FXR
agonist
-- NASH, a progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is expected
to be the leading cause of liver transplants in the US by 2020[1]
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/agreement-with-Conatus-for-treatment-of-NASH
Basel, May 4, 2017 - Novartis announced today that it has notified
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of its exercise of the option to an
exclusive license for the global development and commercialization of
emricasan, under the option, collaboration and license agreement signed
with Conatus on December 19, 2016. The exercise of the option with
Conatus, a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel
medicines to treat liver disease, and grant of exclusive license to
Novartis will be effective upon receipt of all required anti-trust
approvals and payment of USD 7 million option exercise fee to Conatus.
This follows the initiation of the Phase IIb ENCORE-LF trial by Conatus
evaluating emricasan in patients with decompensated liver cirrhosis
caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This collaboration has
the potential to expand treatment options for people in various stages
of fatty liver disease, where no approved medicines currently exist.
"We are pleased to add another important medicine to our liver portfolio
with emricasan, which has shown potential in patients with advanced
fibrosis and cirrhosis," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug
Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We look forward to
advancing our broad portfolio of NASH and chronic liver disease programs
to address this growing unmet need."
Novartis is developing Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists for the
treatment of chronic liver diseases. As part of this collaboration,
Conatus will conduct multiple Phase IIb clinical trials with emricasan
in NASH. If results are positive, Novartis would then conduct Phase III
studies of emricasan as a single treatment as well as development of
combination therapies with an FXR agonist.
FXR agonists have been shown to address three of the most important
aspects of NASH progression by reducing fat, inflammation and fibrosis
in the liver. The most advanced Novartis investigational compounds, both
non-bile acid FXR agonists, are in Phase II clinical trials. Both of
these FXR agonists have received Fast Track designation from the US Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) for NASH with liver fibrosis. In addition,
the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for the development of
emricasan in patients with NASH cirrhosis.
Recently, Novartis announced a clinical collaboration with Allergan to
conduct a Phase IIb study, involving the combination of a Novartis FXR
agonist and Allergan's cenicriviroc (CVC) for the treatment of NASH with
liver fibrosis. Both collaborations with Conatus and Allergan continue
to support the growing Novartis portfolio to develop new therapies in
chronic liver diseases, including NASH.
About emricasan
Emricasan is an investigational, first-in-class, oral, pan-caspase
inhibitor for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with
advanced fibrosis (scarring) and cirrhosis.
To date, emricasan has been studied in over 650 patients in sixteen
clinical trials across a broad range of liver diseases. In multiple
clinical Phase II trials conducted by Conatus, emricasan has
demonstrated significant, rapid and sustained reductions in elevated
levels of key biomarkers of inflammation and cell death, which play a
role in the severity and progression of liver disease.
About Novartis FXR agonists
Novartis scientists began to develop leads for the FXR agonism program
in 2007. Through this effort, several non-bile acid FXR agonists have
been identified and pre-clinical data demonstrates that these compounds
are very selective with differentiated biological profiles. In animal
models, FXR agonists have been shown to address three of the most
important aspects of NASH progression by reducing fat, inflammation and
fibrosis in the liver. First-in-human studies have continued to support
their differentiated profiles and their potential for further
development. Two Novartis FXR agonists are now in worldwide clinical
studies in NASH patients.
About Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
NASH is a chronic, progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver
disease. It is a leading cause of liver disease worldwide and it is
estimated to affect 3% to 5% of the US population alone[2]. As fat
builds up in the liver, it triggers a vicious cycle of chronic
inflammation and liver scarring called fibrosis. Over time, liver
inflammation and fibrosis may progress to cirrhosis, which can lead to
liver failure and, barring a transplant, death. NASH is expected to be
the principal cause of liver transplantation in the US by 2020[1] and is
currently the leading cause of liver transplants for people under 50 in
the US[3].
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "option," "growing," "portfolio," "initiated,
" "would," "expected," "by 2020," "will," "potential," "look forward,"
"investigational," "Fast Track designation," "to develop," "may," "can,"
or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding
potential marketing approvals for emricasan and the FXR agonists being
developed internally by Novartis, either as single agents or in
combination, or for cenicriviroc in combination with the FXR agonists
being developed internally by Novartis, or regarding potential future
revenues from emricasan and the FXR agonists being developed internally
by Novartis, either as single agents or in combination, or from
cenicriviroc in combination with the FXR agonists being developed
internally by Novartis, or regarding the exercise of the option for the
license for emricasan, or regarding the intended goals and objectives of
the collaboration with Conatus and license for emricasan, and the
clinical collaboration with Allergan. You should not place undue
reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based
on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future
events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the necessary government
approvals for the option exercise will be obtained in any particular
time frame, or at all. Neither can there be any guarantee that any other
closing conditions for the option exercise will be met in any particular
time frame, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that the
collaboration with Conatus and license for emricasan, or the clinical
collaboration with Allergan, will achieve any of their intended goals
and objectives, or in any particular time frame. Neither can there be
any guarantee that emricasan or the FXR agonists being developed
internally by Novartis, either as single agents or in combination, or
cenicriviroc in combination with the FXR agonists being developed
internally by Novartis, will be submitted or approved for sale in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
emricasan or the FXR agonists being developed internally by Novartis,
either as single agents or in combination, or cenicriviroc in
combination with the FXR agonists being developed internally by Novartis,
will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,
management's expectations regarding emricasan and the FXR agonists being
developed internally by Novartis, either as single agents or in
combination, cenicriviroc in combination with the FXR agonists being
developed internally by Novartis, the option for the license for
emricasan, and the clinical collaboration with Allergan, could be
affected by, among other things, the potential that the intended goals
and objectives of the collaboration with Conatus and license for
emricasan, or the clinical collaboration with Allergan, may not be
achieved or may take longer to achieve than expected; the uncertainties
inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results
and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally, including a failure to obtain
necessary government approvals for the option exercise, or delays in
obtaining such approvals; the potential that any other closing
conditions for the option exercise may not be met; the company's ability
to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection;
general economic and industry conditions; global trends toward health
care cost containment, including ongoing pricing and reimbursement
pressures; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and
factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the
US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
Novartis International AG
