Press Release: Novartis expands global -2

-- Novartis and Amgen to co-commercialize AMG 334 (erenumab) in the US;
Novartis to gain exclusive rights in Canada
-- Novartis retains commercial rights in rest of world; Amgen retains
commercial rights in Japan
-- Companies to combine capabilities and leverage Novartis strong and
established neuroscience presence in the US and across the globe to
maximize launch of AMG 334 (erenumab)
Basel, April 24, 2017 - Novartis today announced an expanded
commercialization agreement with Amgen for AMG 334 (erenumab), which is
being investigated for the prevention of migraine. This agreement builds
on a 2015 global collaboration between Novartis and Amgen, and leverages
almost 70 years of Novartis experience in neuroscience to more
effectively reach people with migraine. Novartis and Amgen will
co-commercialize AMG 334 (erenumab) in the US. Novartis will retain
exclusive rights to commercialize the drug in rest of world and will
gain commercialization rights in Canada. Amgen retains exclusive
commercialization rights in Japan. The companies will continue global
co-development.
AMG 334 (erenumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody specifically
designed for the prevention of migraine. It targets and blocks the
Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) receptor, believed to play a
critical role in mediating the incapacitating pain of migraine.[1]
Positive results from a Phase II study and two Phase III studies of AMG
334 (erenumab) in migraine prevention were announced in 2016. In these
studies, once-monthly subcutaneous AMG 334 (erenumab) significantly
reduced monthly migraine days versus placebo and demonstrated a safety
profile comparable to placebo.[2],[3],[4] Detailed results from the
Phase III studies are being presented at the annual meeting of the
American Academy of Neurology and submitted for publication. These data
will help support discussions with regulatory agencies, with filing
anticipated in the second quarter of 2017.
"Migraine is a debilitating neurological disease associated with
significant personal, economic, and societal burden. There is an urgent
need for effective and well-tolerated preventive treatments that
positively impact the lives of people with migraine," said Paul Hudson,
Chief Executive Officer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "We are excited to
expand our collaboration with Amgen. We look forward to combining
capabilities and leveraging our strong heritage in neuroscience in the
US and Canada to bring erenumab to more patients in need, as fast as we
can."
Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will receive milestone payments
from Novartis, expected to begin in 2017. Novartis will share US
commercialization costs with Amgen. Amgen will book sales of AMG 334
(erenumab) in the US, and will pay a royalty to Novartis on net sales in
the US. Novartis will book sales in rest of the world, excluding Japan,
and will pay Amgen royalties on the net sales in those countries. Amgen
will book sales in Japan, since it will remain an exclusive territory
for the company. Novartis will assume agreed upon remaining global
development costs up to a cap and share global development costs
thereafter.
The agreement is an expansion of a global collaboration with Amgen
announced in August 2015 in neuroscience, involving joint development
and commercialization of pioneering treatments in the field of
Alzheimer's disease and migraine.[5]
About AMG 334 (erenumab)
AMG 334 (erenumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody specifically
designed to target and block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP)
receptor, believed to play a critical role in mediating the
incapacitating pain of migraine.[1] AMG 334 (erenumab) has been studied
in several large global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled
trials to assess its safety and efficacy in migraine prevention.
Following the initial Phase II dose finding study, the efficacy of AMG
334 (erenumab) in migraine prevention has been shown in a Phase II trial
and two Phase III trials. The safety profile of AMG 334 (erenumab) in
these studies was comparable to placebo.[2],[3],[4]
About Migraine
Migraine is a distinct neurological disease.[6] It involves recurrent
attacks of moderate to severe head pain that is typically pulsating,
often unilateral and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to
light, sound and odors.[7] Migraine is associated with personal pain,
disability and reduced quality of life, and financial cost to
society.[8] It has a profound and limiting impact on an individual's
abilities to carry out everyday tasks, and was declared by the World
Health Organization to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with
disability for men and women.[9] It remains under-recognized and
under-treated.[8],[10] Existing preventive therapies have been
repurposed from other indications and are often associated with poor
tolerability and lack of efficacy, which lead to increasing
discontinuation rates and dissatisfaction among patients.[11]
About the Amgen and Novartis Neuroscience Collaboration
In August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen
to jointly develop and commercialize pioneering neuroscience treatments
in the field of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and migraine. The companies are
partnering in the development and commercialization of a beta-secretase
1 (BACE) inhibitor program in AD. Novartis' oral therapy CNP520
(currently in a Phase II/III study for AD) will be the lead molecule and
further compounds from both companies' pre-clinical BACE inhibitor
programs may be considered as novel follow-on molecules. The 2015
collaboration also focuses on innovative investigational Amgen drugs in
the migraine field, including AMG 334 (erenumab) in migraine prevention
and AMG 301 (currently in a Phase I study for migraine).
Novartis in Neuroscience
Novartis has a strong ongoing commitment to neuroscience and to bringing
innovative treatments to patients suffering from neurological conditions
where there is a high unmet need. We are committed to supporting
patients and physicians in multiple disease areas, including Multiple
Sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Epilepsy
and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and have a promising
pipeline in MS, AD, migraine and specialty neurology (e.g. neuropathic
pain).
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "to co-commercialize," "to gain," "to
combine," "launch," "being investigated," "builds on," "will," "believed
to," "submitted," "anticipated," "excited," "look forward," "expected,"
"pioneering," "may," "investigational," "ongoing," "commitment,"
"pipeline," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals for AMG 334, CNP520, AMG 301,
other BACE inhibitors of Novartis and Amgen, and other investigational
compounds of Novartis and Amgen subject to the collaboration, potential
new indications or labeling for products in the Novartis Neuroscience
portfolio, or regarding potential future revenues from such
investigational compounds and products, and potential future revenues
from the collaboration with Amgen. You should not place undue reliance
on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the
current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events,
and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that AMG 334, CNP520, AMG 301,
other BACE inhibitors of Novartis and Amgen, or other investigational
compounds of Novartis and Amgen subject to the collaboration will be
submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time.
Neither can there be any guarantee that the collaboration with Amgen
will achieve any or all of its intended goals and objectives, or be
commercially successful. Nor can there be any guarantee that any product
in the Novartis Neuroscience portfolio will be submitted or approved for
any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any
particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that AMG 334,
CNP520, AMG 301, any of the other investigational compounds subject to
the collaboration with Amgen, or any product in the Novartis
Neuroscience portfolio will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, management's expectations regarding such investigational
compounds and products, and the collaboration with Amgen, could be
affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research
and development, including clinical trial results and additional
analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or
maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; general economic
and industry conditions; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including ongoing pricing and reimbursement pressures;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors
referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
