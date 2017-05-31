Press Release: Novartis landmark study of -2

-1 of 3- 04 Jun 2017 13:00:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis landmark study of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) demonstrates durable survival benefit at five years in patients with BRAF mutation-positive metastatic melanoma
Novartis International AG / Novartis landmark study of Tafinlar(R) +
Mekinist(R) demonstrates durable survival benefit at five years in
patients with BRAF mutation-positive metastatic melanoma . Processed and
transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely
responsible for the content of this announcement.
-- Study is longest follow-up to date of a BRAF and MEK inhibitor
combination therapy in patients with BRAF V600-mutant metastatic
melanoma[1]
-- Study shows stable overall survival and progression-free survival lasting
more than five years with consistent tolerability[1]
-- Initial data from separate Phase II trial of BRAF and MEK inhibitors
showed positive results in BRAF V600-mutant melanoma patients with
metastatic brain metastases[2]
Basel, June 4, 2017 - Novartis today announced results from a Phase II
study showing a durable survival benefit for some patients with BRAF
V600 mutation-positive metastatic melanoma (MM) when treated with the
combination of Tafinlar(R) (dabrafenib) + Mekinist(R) (trametinib)[1].
The findings from the landmark five-year analysis of the trial,
BRF113220, represent the longest follow-up to date of a BRAF and MEK
inhibitor combination therapy in this patient population, and were
presented today at the 53(rd) Annual Meeting of the American Society of
Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in Chicago (Abstract #9505).
A total of 162 patients received either Tafinlar monotherapy (150 mg
BID) (n = 54) or the Tafinlar + Mekinist combination (150 mg BID/2 mg
QD) (n = 54). After five years, 20 patients (37%) remain in the study,
including seven (13%) in the Tafinlar monotherapy arm and 13 (24%) in
the combination therapy arm, demonstrating that overall survival (OS)
with combination therapy is superior to monotherapy[1]. The four-and
five-year OS rates with monotherapy were 23% and 21%, respectively. The
four- and five-year OS rates with combination therapy were 30% and 28%,
respectively, reflecting a stabilization of OS in patients enrolled in
the study[1]. Progression-free survival (PFS) in the monotherapy arm was
consistently 3% whereas PFS at both four and five years was 13%, also
demonstrating stabilization[1]. Forty-five of 54 patients (83%) in the
Tafinlar monotherapy arm included in this updated analysis had crossed
over to Tafinlar + Mekinist combination (150 mg BID/2 mg QD); the
survival outcomes in these crossover patients continued to be followed
under the Tafinlar arm.
"These recent results from the longest follow-up of a BRAF and MEK
inhibitor targeted study show that a significant cohort of patients with
metastatic melanoma positive for the BRAF V600 mutation can achieve
long-term survival with Tafinlar + Mekinist combination therapy," said
lead investigator Jeff Weber, MD, PhD, Deputy Director, Laura and Isaac
Perlmutter Cancer Center, Co-Director, Melanoma Program & Head of
Experimental Therapeutics NYU Langone Medical Center. "This combination
of targeted therapy should be considered by physicians when making
treatment decisions."
Adverse events were consistent with other Tafinlar + Mekinist studies,
and additional follow-up revealed no new safety signals[1].
"These data demonstrate the long-term benefit of Tafinlar in combination
with Mekinist for certain patients living with metastatic melanoma,"
said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head Drug Development and Chief Medical
Officer, Novartis. "We are gratified to see these data showing that
patients can benefit long-term from Tafinlar + Mekinist, and we look
forward to evaluating additional Phase III long-term survival data."
Additionally, Novartis presented results from a Phase II study showing a
positive, statistically significant intracranial response for patients
with BRAF V600 mutation-positive metastatic melanoma (MM) when treated
with the combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist (Abstract #9506)[2]. The
findings from the 30-month trial, COMBI-MB, represent the first report
of a Phase II trial evaluating a BRAF and MEK inhibitor combination
therapy in patients with BRAF V600-mutant melanoma brain metastases
(MBM).
The COMBI-MB study evaluated Tafinlar + Mekinist in 125 patients
enrolled in four cohorts. In Cohort A (patients who were BRAF V600E
mutation-positive, had asymptomatic MBM and no local prior treatment),
investigator-assessed intracranial response rate (IRR) was 58% (95% CI:
46, 69)[2]. Extracranial response rate (ERR) was 55% (95% CI: 43, 67)
and overall response rate (ORR) was 58% (95% CI: 46, 69)[2]. Median PFS
was 5.6 months (95% CI: 5.3, 7.4)[1]. Six-month OS was 79%; with 31
patients (41%) still in follow-up. Preliminary median OS was 10.8 months
(95% CI: 8.7, 19.6)[2].
Adverse events across cohorts (any, 98%; grade 3/4, 48%) were consistent
with prior Tafinlar + Mekinist studies; 10% of patients (8% in cohort A)
discontinued due to adverse events[2].
Results of the COMBI-MB study were simultaneously published in the June
issue of The Lancet Oncology, available online on Sunday, June 4, at
10:00 AM[8].
Additional poster and oral presentations related to the investigational
use of Tafinlar and Mekinist were also presented at the meeting,
including an updated five year landmark analysis of Phase II (BREAK-2)
and Phase III (BREAK-3) studies evaluating Tafinlar monotherapy in
patients with BRAF V600-mutant melanoma, and studies in BRAF
V600E-mutated advanced thyroid cancer (ATC) and non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC).
About BRF113220
The BRF113220 study is an open-label, Phase II trial. Patients with BRAF
V600-mutant MM were randomly assigned to receive Tafinlar monotherapy
(150 mg BID), Tafinlar + Mekinist (150 mg BID/1 mg QD), or Tafinlar +
Mekinist (150 mg BID/2 mg QD). Patients who progressed on Tafinlar alone
could cross over to the Tafinlar + Mekinist 150/2 arm. Patient
disposition, patient demographics, and four- and five-year efficacy and
safety were analyzed for the Tafinlar monotherapy and Tafinlar +
Mekinist (approved 150/2 dose) arms.
About COMBI-MB
The COMBI-MB study is an open-label, Phase II trial and included four
patient cohorts based on mutation status, MBM symptoms and history of
treatment: (A) BRAF V600E, asymptomatic MBM, and no prior local therapy
(76 patients); (B) BRAF V600E, asymptomatic MBM, and prior local therapy
(16 patients); (C) BRAF V600D/K/R, asymptomatic MBM, with or without
prior local therapy (16 patients); and (D) BRAF V600D/E/K/R, symptomatic
MBM, with or without prior local therapy (17 patients).
The primary endpoint was intracranial response (IR) in cohort A
patients. Secondary endpoints included IR in cohorts B, C, and D;
intracranial disease control; extracranial response (ER); overall
response (OR); duration of IR, ER, and OR; PFS; OS; and safety.
About Melanoma
Metastatic melanoma is the most serious and life-threatening type of
skin cancer and is associated with low survival rates[3],[4]. Only about
20% of people will survive for at least five years following a diagnosis
with late-stage disease[3],[4]. There are about 200,000 new cases of
melanoma diagnosed worldwide each year, approximately half of which have
BRAF mutations, a key target in the treatment of metastatic melanoma[3],
[5],[6]. Gene tests can determine whether a tumor has a BRAF mutation[3],
[7].
About Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination
Combination use of Tafinlar + Mekinist in patients with unresectable or
metastatic melanoma who have a BRAF V600 mutation is approved in the US,
EU, Australia, Canada and other countries.
Tafinlar and Mekinist target different kinases within the
serine/threonine kinase family - BRAF and MEK1/2, respectively - in the
RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK pathway, which is implicated in non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma, among other cancers. When Tafinlar is used
with Mekinist, the combination has been shown to slow tumor growth more
than either drug alone. The combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist is
currently being investigated in an ongoing clinical trial program across
a range of tumor types conducted in study centers worldwide.
The safety and efficacy profile of the Tafinlar + Mekinist combination
has not yet been established outside of the approved indication.
Tafinlar and Mekinist are also indicated in more than 50 countries
worldwide, including the US and EU, as single agents to treat patients
with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation.
Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination Important Safety Information for
Metastatic Melanoma
TAFINLAR and MEKINIST, in combination, may cause serious side effects
such as the risk of new cancers, including both skin cancer and non-skin
cancer. Patients should be advised to contact their doctor immediately
for a new wart, skin sore, or bump that bleeds or does not heal, or a
change in the size or color of a mole.
When TAFINLAR is used in combination with MEKINIST, it can cause serious
bleeding problems, especially in the brain or stomach, and can lead to
death. Patients should be advised to call their health care provider and
get medical help right away if they have headaches, dizziness, or feel
weak, cough up blood or blood clots, vomit blood or their vomit looks
like "coffee grounds," or have red or black stools that look like tar.
MEKINIST, alone or in combination with TAFINLAR, can cause inflammation
of the colon and bleeding in the stomach or intestines that can lead to
death. Patients should report to their health care provider immediately
if they have diarrhea, stomach or abdominal pain, fever, or nausea.
TAFINLAR, in combination with MEKINIST, can cause blood clots in the
arms or legs, which can travel to the lungs and can lead to death.
Patients should be advised to get medical help right away if they have
the following symptoms: chest pain, sudden shortness of breath or
trouble breathing, pain in their legs with or without swelling, swelling
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 04, 2017 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)- - 09 00 AM EDT 06-04-17
-2 of 3- 04 Jun 2017 13:00:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis landmark study of -2-
in their arms or legs, or a cool or pale arm or leg.
The combination of TAFINLAR and MEKINIST can cause heart problems,
including heart failure. A patient's heart function should be checked
before and during treatment. Patients should be advised to call their
health care provider right away if they have any of the following signs
and symptoms of a heart problem: feeling like their heart is pounding or
racing, shortness of breath, swelling of their ankles and feet, or
feeling lightheaded.
TAFINLAR, in combination with MEKINIST, can cause severe eye problems
that can lead to blindness. Patients should be advised to call their
health care provider right away if they get: blurred vision, loss of
vision, or other vision changes, seeing color dots, halo (seeing blurred
outline around objects), eye pain, swelling, or redness.
TAFINLAR, in combination with MEKINIST, can cause lung or breathing
problems. Patients should be advised to tell their health care provider
if they have new or worsening symptoms of lung or breathing problems,
including shortness of breath or cough.
Fever is common during treatment with TAFINLAR in combination with
MEKINIST, but may also be more serious. In some cases, chills or shaking
chills, too much fluid loss (dehydration), low blood pressure, dizziness,
or kidney problems may happen with the fever. Patients should be advised
to call their health care provider right away if they get a fever.
Rash is a common side effect of TAFINLAR in combination with MEKINIST.
TAFINLAR, in combination with MEKINIST, can also cause other skin
reactions. In some cases these rashes and other skin reactions can be
severe, and may need to be treated in a hospital. Patients should be
advised to call their health care provider if they get any of the
following symptoms: skin rash that bothers them or does not go away,
acne, redness, swelling, peeling, or tenderness of hands or feet, or
skin redness.
Some people may develop high blood sugar or worsening diabetes during
treatment with TAFINLAR in combination with MEKINIST. For patients who
are diabetic, their health care provider should check their blood sugar
levels closely during treatment. Their diabetes medicine may need to be
changed. Patients should be advised to tell their health care provider
if they have increased thirst, urinate more often than normal, or
produce an increased amount of urine.
TAFINLAR, in combination with MEKINIST, may cause healthy red blood
cells to break down too early in people with G6PD deficiency. This may
lead to a type of anemia called hemolytic anemia, where the body does
not have enough healthy red blood cells. Patients should be advised to
tell their health care provider if they have yellow skin (jaundice),
weakness or dizziness, or shortness of breath.
TAFINLAR, in combination with MEKINIST, can cause new or worsening high
blood pressure (hypertension). A patient's blood pressure should be
checked during treatment. Patients should be advised to tell their
health care provider if they develop high blood pressure, their blood
pressure worsens, or if they have severe headache, lightheadedness, or
dizziness.
The most common side effects of TAFINLAR, in combination with MEKINIST,
include nausea, chills, diarrhea, vomiting, high blood pressure
(hypertension), swelling of the face, arms, or legs, headache, joint
aches, and cough.
Please see full prescribing information for TAFINLAR and MEKINIST at
https://www.hcp.novartis.com/products/tafinlar-mekinist/advanced-metastatic-melanoma.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "should," "can," "look forward," "later this
year," "investigational," "will," "being investigated," "ongoing," "yet,
" or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding
potential new indications or labeling for Tafinlar + Mekinist, or
regarding potential future revenues from Tafinlar and Mekinist, both as
single agents and in combination with the other. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are
based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that Tafinlar + Mekinist will be
submitted or approved for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
Tafinlar and Mekinist, either as single agents or in combination with
the other will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,
management's expectations regarding Tafinlar and Mekinist, both as
single agents and in combination with the other could be affected by,
among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; general economic and
industry conditions; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including ongoing pricing and reimbursement pressures; safety, quality
or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to in
Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis and @NovartisCancer at
http://twitter.com/novartiscancer.
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] Long GV, Eroglu Z, Infante J, et al. 5-year overall survival (OS)
update from a phase 2, open-label trial of dabrafenib (D) and trametinib
(T) in patients (pts) with BRAF V600-mutant unresectable or metastatic
melanoma (MM). Abstract #9505. 2017 American Society of Clinical
Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 2-6, 2017, Chicago, IL, USA.
[2] Davies MA, Robert C, Long GV, et al. COMBI-MB: a phase 2 study of
combination dabrafenib and trametinib in patients with BRAF V600-mutant
melanoma brain metastases. Abstract #9506. 2017 American Society of
Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 2-6, 2017, Chicago, IL,
USA.
[3] Melanoma Skin Cancer. American Cancer Society. Available at:
http://www.cancer.org/acs/groups/cid/documents/webcontent/003120-pdf.pdf.
Accessed May 31, 2016.
[4] A Snapshot of Melanoma. National Cancer Institute. Available at:
http://www.cancer.gov/research/progress/snapshots/melanoma. Accessed May
31, 2016.
[5] GLOBOCAN 2012: Estimated Cancer Incidence, Mortality and Prevalence
Worldwide in 2012.
http://globocan.iarc.fr/Pages/fact_sheets_population.aspx. Accessed May
31, 2016.
[6] Klein O, Clements A, Menzies AM, et al. BRAF inhibitor activity in
V600R metastatic melanoma. Eur J Cancer. 2013; 49(5):1073-1079.
[7] Heinzerling L, Kuhnapfel S, Meckbach D. Rare BRAF mutations in
melanoma patients: implications for molecular testing in clinical
practice. British Journal of Cancer. 2013.
[8] [Results of the COMBI-MB study.] The Lancet Oncology. June 2017.
Available at:
http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(17)30429-1/fulltext?elsca1=tlpr.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Kristen Klasey
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 862 778-4763 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 862 754-1732 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com kristen.klasey@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2110304/802025.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Novartis International AG
P.O. Box Basel Switzerland
WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 04, 2017 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)- - 09 00 AM EDT 06-04-17
-3 of 3- 04 Jun 2017 13:00:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis landmark study of -3-
http://www.novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 04, 2017 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)- - 09 00 AM EDT 06-04-17