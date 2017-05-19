Press Release: Novartis next generation CAR-T -2

-1 of 2- 30 May 2017 21:00:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis next generation CAR-T cell therapy CTL119 combined with ibrutinib shows high rate of responses in CLL patients
Novartis International AG / Novartis next generation CAR-T cell therapy
CTL119 combined with ibrutinib shows high rate of responses in CLL
patients . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The
issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-- Eight of nine evaluable patients tested had no signs of CLL in their bone
marrow at three months.
-- CTL119 is a humanized CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy being developed in
collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania
-- Novartis is committed to advancing a portfolio of next-generation CAR-T
cell therapies
Basel, May 30, 2017 - Novartis announced findings from a pilot study
(NCT02640209) of CTL119 in combination with ibrutinib* in patients with
relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who had been
taking ibrutinib for at least six months and who were not in complete
remission. All study patients had to have failed at least one prior
regimen before ibrutinib or carried high-risk cytogenetics or mutations.
The results, which will be presented at the upcoming 53(rd) Annual
Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO; abstract
#7509; Monday, June 5, 1:15 PM CDT), that eight of nine evaluable
patients had no signs of CLL in their bone marrow at three months. One
of those patients had a partial response [1].
"The data from this pilot study support the potential for CTL119, when
combined with the kinase inhibitor ibrutinib, to induce
clinically-significant responses in high-risk CLL patients who were
unlikely to achieve a complete remission on ibrutinib alone," said James
Bradner, president of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.
"CTL119 represents one of our latest advances in CAR-T cell therapy
research and our broader commitment to pioneering breakthrough
immuno-oncology treatments."
The findings will be presented by Saar Gill, MD, PhD, an assistant
professor of Hematology-Oncology in the Perelman School of Medicine and
the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania.
CTL119 is a humanized CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell
(CAR-T) cell therapy, which is different from typical small molecule or
biologic therapies because it is manufactured for each individual
patient using their own cells. During the treatment process, T cells are
drawn from a patient's blood and reprogrammed in the laboratory to
create T cells that are genetically coded to hunt the patient's cancer
cells and other B-cells expressing a particular antigen.
Results from the pilot study also showed that eight of nine patients had
no signs of CLL in their bone marrow at three months as tested by flow
cytometry and/or analysis for minimal residual disease (MRD)[1]. MRD,
which measures the presence of residual abnormalities in the blood and
bone marrow at the molecular level following treatment, is important
because it can be an indicator of potential relapse[2].
CT scans were performed to measure the inclusion of CLL in the spleens
and lymph nodes of study patients. A number of patients showed
improvements in the burden of disease in their spleens and lymph nodes
at three months, though radiologic responses are less clear cut and they
require longer follow-up[1].
In the study, 10 patients experienced cytokine release syndrome (CRS),
two of which were grade 3. However, no patients required treatment with
tocilizumab** and all patients recovered from CRS. One patient developed
tumor lysis syndrome and two patients had febrile neutropenia [1].
CLL is one of the most common types of adult leukemia, which typically
progresses slowly over time[3]. The majority of patients will relapse
after initial therapy[4], and newer targeted therapies must be taken
continuously for an indefinite period of time[5]. These are clear
indications of the high unmet medical need for new therapies for CLL.
About the Novartis CAR-T Program
In 2012, Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania entered into a
global collaboration to further research, develop and then commercialize
CAR-T cell therapies for the investigational treatment of cancers. In
March 2017, Novartis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) accepted the company's Biologics License Application filing and
granted priority review for CTL019 in the treatment of
relapsed/refractory (r/r) pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell
acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In April 2017, FDA granted Breakthrough
Therapy designation to CTL019 for relapsed/refractory diffuse large
B-cell lymphoma.
During the collaboration between Novartis and the University of
Pennsylvania, researchers generated the humanized anti-CD19 CAR, CTL119.
CTL119 is in initial clinical development for multiple B-cell
malignancies. Because CTL119 and CTL019 are investigational therapies,
the safety and efficacy profile has not yet been established. Access to
investigational therapies is available only through carefully controlled
and monitored clinical trials. These trials are designed to better
understand the potential benefits and risks of the therapy. Because of
the uncertainty of clinical trials, there is no guarantee that CTL119 or
CTL019 will become commercially available.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "next generation," "being developed,"
"committed," "will," "upcoming," "potential," "commitment,"
"investigational," "priority review," "Breakthrough Therapy designation,
" or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding
potential marketing approvals for CTL119 and CTL019, or regarding
potential future revenues from CTL119 and CTL019. You should not place
undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are
based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that CTL119 or CTL019 will be
submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at any particular time.
Neither can there be any guarantee that the collaboration with the
University of Pennsylvania will achieve any or all of its intended goals
and objectives or be successful, or at any particular time. Nor can
there be any guarantee that CTL119 or CTL019 will receive regulatory
approval or be commercially successful in the future. In particular,
management's expectations regarding CTL119, CTL019 and the collaboration
with the University of Pennsylvania could be affected by, among other
things, the achievement of, or failure to achieve, any or all of the
intended goals and objectives of the collaboration with the University
of Pennsylvania; the uncertainties inherent in research and development,
including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing
clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation
generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; general economic and industry
conditions; global trends toward health care cost containment, including
ongoing pricing and reimbursement pressures; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to in
Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Notes
* Ibrutinib is marketed as IMBRUVICA(R), a registered trademark owned by
Pharmacyclics LLC.
** Tocilizumab is marketed as ACTEMRA(R), which is a registered
trademark of Chugai Seiyaku Kabushiki Kaisha Corp., a member of the
Roche Group.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis and @NovartisScience at
http://twitter.com/novartisscience
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] Gill S, Frey N, et al. Anti-CD19 CART cells combined
with ibrutinib induce a high rate of remission in
CLL. June 5, 1:15 PM CDT. 53rd Annual Meeting of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology.
[2] Campana, Dario. Minimal Residual Disease in Acute
Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Seminars in hematology 46.1
(2009): 100-106. PMC. Web. 22 May 2017.
[3] National Cancer Institute. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Treatment (PDQ(R))-Patient Version. Available at https://www.cancer.gov/types/leukemia/patient/cll-treatment-pdq.
Accessed May 2017.
[4] Veliz M, Pinilla-Ibarz J. Treatment of relapsed or
refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Cancer Control.
2012; 1:37-53
[5] National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN Clinical
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 30, 2017 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)- - 05 00 PM EDT 05-30-17
-2 of 2- 30 May 2017 21:00:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis next generation CAR-T -2-
Practice Guidelines in Oncology: Chronic Lymphocytic
Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Leukemia. Version 2.2017.
21 February 2017.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Ryan McBride
Novartis Global Media Relations NIBR Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 617-871-3018 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 617-599-0871 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com ryan.mcbride@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2108677/800972.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Novartis International AG
P.O. Box Basel Switzerland
WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;
http://www.novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 30, 2017 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)- - 05 00 PM EDT 05-30-17