Press Release: Novartis PARADIGMS data show -2

Press Release: Novartis PARADIGMS data show

one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should

underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There

can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products

described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale

or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any

particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will

be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our

expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other

things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development,

including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing

clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions,

including the effects of the persistently weak economic and financial

environment in many countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues,

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Chitnis T et al. PARADIGMS: A Randomised Double-blind Study of

Fingolimod Versus Interferon ß-1a in Paediatric Multiple Sclerosis.

Late breaking news oral presentation presented at: the 7th Joint

ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS meeting on October 28, 2017, Paris, France.

[2] Sormani MP and Bruzzi P. MRI lesions as a surrogate for relapses in

multiple sclerosis: a meta-analysis of randomized trials. Lancet Neurol.

2013;12(7):669-76.

[3] Popescu V et al; on behalf of the MAGNIMS Study Group. Brain atrophy

and lesion load predict long term disability in multiple sclerosis. J

Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2013;84:1082-1091.

[4] Clinical Trials. Safety and efficacy of fingolimod in pediatric

patients with multiple sclerosis.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01892722 (link is external).

Accessed October 2017.

[5] PubMed Heath. Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmedhealth/PMH0001747/ (link is external).

Accessed October 2017.

[6] MS Society. Types of MS.

https://www.mssociety.org.uk/what-is-ms/types-of-ms (link is external).

Accessed October 2017.

[7] Waldman A et al. Pediatric multiple sclerosis. Neurology.

2016;87(9):S74-S81.

[8] Patel Y et al. Pediatric multiple sclerosis. Ann Indian Acad Neurol.

2009;12(4):238-245.

[9] Multiple sclerosis international federation. Atlas of MS 2013.

https://www.msif.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Atlas-of-MS.pdf (link is

external). Accessed October 2017.

[10] Gilenya US Prescribing Information.

https://www.pharma.us.novartis.com/sites/www.pharma.us.novartis.com/files/gilenya.pdf

(link is external). Accessed October 2017.

[11] Brinkmann V et al. FTY720 (fingolimod) in Multiple Sclerosis:

therapeutic effects in the immune and the central nervous system. Br J

Pharmacol. 2009;158(5):1173-1182.

[12] De Stefano N et al. Effect of fingolimod on diffuse brain tissue

damage in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis patients. Mult Scler

Relat Disord. 2016;7:98-101.

[13] Warrender-Sparkes M et al. The effect of oral immunomodulatory

therapy on treatment uptake and persistence in multiple sclerosis. Mult

Scler. 2016;22(4):520-532.

[14] Khatri B et al. Comparison of fingolimod with interferon beta-1a in

relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: a randomised extension of the

TRANSFORMS study. Lancet Neurol. 2011;10(6):520-529.

[15] Giovannoni G et al. "No evident disease activity": The use of

combined assessments in the management of patients with multiple

sclerosis. Mult Scler. 2017. Doi 10.1177/1352458517703193.

[16] De Stefano N et al. Effect of Fingolimod on Brain Volume Loss in

Patients with Multiple Sclerosis. CNS Drugs. 2017;31(4):289-305.

[17] Kappos L et al. Inclusion of brain volume loss in a revised measure

of 'no evidence of disease activity' (NEDA-4) in relapsing-remitting

multiple sclerosis. Mult Scler. 2016;22(10):1297-1305.

[18] Lizac N et al. Highly active immunomodulatory therapy ameliorates

accumulation of disability in moderately advanced and advanced multiple

sclerosis. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2017;88(3):196-203.

[19] Gilenya EMA Summary of Product Characteristics.

http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/002202/WC500104528.pdf

(link is external). Accessed October 2017.

[20] Novartis data on file.

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Angela Fiorin

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8631 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 752 6955 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com angela.fiorin@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

