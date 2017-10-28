Press Release: Novartis PARADIGMS data show children and adolescents with MS had an 82% lower relapse rate with Gilenya(R) vs. interferon beta-1a

Novartis International AG / Novartis PARADIGMS data show children and
adolescents with MS had an 82% lower relapse rate with Gilenya(R) vs.
interferon beta-1a. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate
Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
-- PARADIGMS data also show patients treated with Gilenya had significantly
fewer new brain lesions vs. those on interferon beta-1a
-- Currently there are no specifically approved disease modifying therapies
for children and adolescents with MS, a population at high risk of
long-term disability
-- MS is a highly debilitating disease which touches every aspect of young
patients' daily lives, from school performance to family relations and
friendships
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-PARADIGMS-data-show-children-and-adolescents-with-MS-had-an-82-percent-lower-relapse-rate-with-Gilenya-vs-interferon-beta-1a
Basel, October 28, 2017 - Novartis today announced full results from the
positive Phase III PARADIGMS study, investigating the safety and
efficacy of Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) vs. interferon beta-1a, in children
and adolescents (ages 10 to 17) with multiple sclerosis (MS). Treatment
with oral Gilenya resulted in an 82% reduction in the rate of relapses
(annualized relapse rate) over a period of up to two years, compared to
interferon beta-1a intramuscular injections (p <0.001)[1]. PARADIGMS is
the first ever controlled, randomized trial specifically designed for
pediatric MS. The results have been presented at the 7(th) Joint
European and Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple
Sclerosis (ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS) meeting on October 28, 2017 in Paris,
France.
"Pediatric MS patients experience more frequent relapses and are more
likely to accumulate physical disability at an earlier age than patients
diagnosed as adults," said Dr. Tanuja Chitnis, Principle Investigator
for PARADIGMS and Director of the Partners Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis
Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, US, and Scientist, Ann
Romney Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, US. "Yet, current
therapies are limited to drugs that have not been tested in a controlled
manner in this age group. PARADIGMS was uniquely designed for this
patient population. Its results signify an important step towards a
potential new treatment that could improve the lives of these young
patients."
Additional data from the study demonstrated:
-- A significant reduction in the number of new / newly enlarging T2 and
Gd-T1 lesions in the brain of Gilenya treated patients compared to those
treated with interferon beta-1a, as measured by magnetic resonance
imaging (MRI)[1]. The number and volume of lesions are associated with
increased relapses and disability progression[2].
-- Individuals treated with Gilenya had significantly less brain shrinkage
(measured by MRI as brain volume loss), compared to those treated with
interferon beta-1a[1]. Brain shrinkage in adults is associated with the
loss of physical and cognitive functionSHY[3].
-- The safety profile of Gilenya was overall consistent with that seen in
previous clinical trials, with more adverse events reported in the
interferon group[1].
-- In an additional analysis, Gilenya significantly delayed disability
progression, defined as Confirmed Disability Progression (CDP), compared
to interferon beta-1a[1].
"There is already substantial evidence that Gilenya is an effective
treatment that improves long-term outcomes for adults with relapsing MS.
We are delighted that PARADIGMS has shown such meaningful benefits for
children and adolescents with MS," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of
Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "This pioneering
study demonstrates our continued commitment to providing new treatment
options to MS patients with the highest need. We look forward to working
with health authorities and preparing for submission."
Gilenya is not currently approved for the treatment of pediatric MS.
Novartis is working on submission with health authorities worldwide.
About the Phase III PARADIGMS study
The Phase III PARADIGMS study (NCT01892722) is a flexible duration (up
to two years), double-blind, randomized, multi-center study to evaluate
the safety and efficacy of oral Gilenya compared to interferon beta-1a
in children and adolescents with a confirmed diagnosis of multiple
sclerosis (MS), followed by a five-year open label extension phase[4].
The study enrolled 215 children and adolescents with MS, between the
ages of 10 and 17 years with an Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS)
score between 0 and 5.5[4]. Patients were randomized to receive
once-daily oral Gilenya (0.5 mg or 0.25 mg, dependent on patients' body
weight) or intramuscular interferon beta-1a once weekly[4].
The primary endpoint of the study was the frequency of relapses in
patients treated up to 24 months (annualized relapse rate)[4]. Secondary
endpoints include the number of new or newly enlarged T2 lesions,
Gadolinium enhancing T1 lesions, safety and the pharmacokinetic
properties of Gilenya, all measured throughout the treatment period[4].
The Phase III PARADIGMS study was conducted in 87 sites over 25
countries, and was designed in partnership with the US Food and Drug
Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the International
Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Study Group.
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disorder of the central nervous
system (CNS) that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic
nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss[5]. In
adults, there are three types of MS: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS),
secondary progressive MS (SPMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS)[6]. In
children, RRMS accounts for nearly all cases (approximately 98
percent)[7].
The evolution of MS results in an increasing loss of both physical and
cognitive (e.g. memory) function. This has a substantial negative impact
on the lives of the approximately 2.3 million people worldwide affected
by MS, of which between three and five percent are estimated to be
children[8],[9].
About Gilenya (fingolimod) in adults
Gilenya (fingolimod) is an oral disease-modifying therapy (DMT) that is
highly efficacious at controlling disease activity in relapsing multiple
sclerosis (RMS)[10]. Gilenya has a reversible lymphocyte redistribution
effect targeting both focal and diffuse central nervous system (CNS)
damage caused by MS[11],[12]. Long-term clinical trial and real-world
evidence and experience has shown Gilenya treatment to be convenient for
individuals to incorporate into everyday life, leading to high treatment
satisfaction, long-term persistence, and ultimately, improved long-term
outcomes for people with RMS[13],[14].
Gilenya impacts four key measures of RMS disease activity: relapses, MRI
lesions, brain shrinkage (brain volume loss) and disability
progression[15],[16]. Its effectiveness on all of these measures has
been consistently shown in multiple controlled clinical studies and in
the real-world setting. Studies have shown its safety and high efficacy
to be sustained over the long term, demonstrating that switching to
Gilenya treatment as early in the disease course as possible can be
beneficial in helping to preserve individuals' function[17],[18].
Gilenya is approved in the US for the first-line treatment of relapsing
forms of MS in adults, and in the EU for adult patients with
highly-active relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) defined as either high
disease activity despite treatment with at least one DMT, or
rapidly-evolving severe RRMS[10],[19].
Gilenya has been used to treat more than 217,000 patients in both
clinical trials and the post-marketing setting, with approximately
480,000 years of patient experience[20].
About Novartis in Multiple Sclerosis
Alongside Gilenya (fingolimod, an S1P modulator), Novartis' multiple
sclerosis (MS) portfolio includes Extavia(R) (interferon beta-1b for
subcutaneous injection) which is approved in the US for the treatment of
relapsing forms of MS. In Europe, Extavia is approved to treat people
with relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS (SPMS) with active
disease and people who have had a single clinical event suggestive of
MS.
Investigational compounds include BAF312 (siponimod), under
investigation in MS, and OMB157 (ofatumumab), a fully human monoclonal
antibody under investigation in relapsing MS. OMB157 targets CD20, and
is currently being investigated in two Phase III pivotal studies.
In the US, the Sandoz Division of Novartis markets Glatopa(R)
(glatiramer acetate injection) 20mg/mL, the first generic version of
Teva's Copaxone(R) * 20mg.
*Copaxone(R) is a registered trademark of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," "exciting," "underway," "upcoming," or similar terms, or by
express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals,
new indications or labeling for the investigational and approved
products described in this press release, or regarding potential future
revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on
these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our
current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
October 28, 2017 02:55 ET (06:55 GMT)