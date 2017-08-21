Press Release: Novartis Phase III CANTOS study -2

-1 of 2- 27 Aug 2017 09:00:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis Phase III CANTOS study demonstrates that targeting inflammation with ACZ885 reduces cardiovascular risk
-- Study showed a significant 15% reduction of major adverse cardiovascular
events (MACE) in people with a prior heart attack and inflammatory
atherosclerosis who were treated with 150mg of ACZ885, in addition to
standard of care including lipid-lowering therapy
-- Effect driven by 24% relative reduction in risk of heart attack; a
non-significant 10% reduction in risk of cardiovascular death was
observed
-- Sub-group of study participants whose inflammation was reduced below the
median hsCRP saw a 27% relative risk reduction on primary MACE end-point
-- Additionally, a review of blinded, pre-planned oncology safety analyses
revealed a 77% reduction in lung cancer mortality and 67% reduction in
lung cancer cases in patients treated with 300mg of ACZ885
-- Novartis plans to discuss the CANTOS study findings with health
authorities and to submit the cardiovascular data for regulatory approval
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/novartis-cantos-study-demonstrates-ACZ885-reduces-cardiovascular-risk
Basel, August 27, 2017 - Novartis today revealed primary data from
CANTOS, a Phase III study evaluating quarterly injections of ACZ885
(canakinumab) in people with a prior heart attack and inflammatory
atherosclerosis as measured by high-sensitivity C-reactive protein
(hsCRP) levels of >=2mg/L, a known marker of inflammation. Trial
participants received either placebo or one of three doses of ACZ885 in
combination with current standard of care therapies, with 91% of them
taking lipid-lowering statins. The study showed that ACZ885 led to a
statistically significant 15% reduction in the risk of major adverse
cardiovascular events (MACE), a composite of non-fatal heart attack,
non-fatal stroke and cardiovascular death, compared to placebo (p-value
0.021). This benefit was sustained throughout the duration of the study
(median follow up 3.7 years) and was largely consistent across key
pre-specified baseline sub groups. The study met the primary endpoint in
cardiovascular risk reduction with the 150mg dose of ACZ885; the 300mg
dose showed similar benefits and the 50mg dose was less efficacious. The
study findings in cardiovascular risk reduction were presented today at
the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress and published
simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine. The details of
the additional CANTOS lung cancer findings were also presented at ESC
and simultaneously published in The Lancet.
"The results of CANTOS are exciting because we now have clear evidence
that in addition to lowering cholesterol, targeting inflammation reduces
patients' risk of cardiovascular disease, and perhaps even lung cancer,"
said Dr. Paul Ridker, MD, CANTOS Study Chairman and
Director of the Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at Brigham
and Women's Hospital. "On behalf of the entire study team, I would like
to thank all of the clinical trial site physicians and healthcare
providers, and of course the thousands of patients who participated in
this trial over the years, for their passion and dedication to advancing
this important research."
"These data are a significant milestone because they show that
selectively targeting inflammation with ACZ885 reduces cardiovascular
risk and that ACZ885 may also be an important immuno-oncology therapy
targeting IL-1ß for lung cancer," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head,
Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We look forward
to submitting the CANTOS data to regulatory authorities for approval in
cardiovascular and initiating additional phase III studies in lung
cancer."
With more than 10,000 patients enrolled in the study over the last six
years, CANTOS was one of the largest and longest-running clinical trials
in Novartis' history. Additional positive benefit observed in the CANTOS
study was a reduction in the number of patients requiring unplanned
revascularization for worsening chest pains (unstable angina), a
component of the four-point MACE key secondary endpoint. Treatment with
150mg of ACZ885 resulted in a:
-- 17% reduction in the relative risk of a composite of non-fatal heart
attack, non-fatal stroke, cardiovascular death and hospitalization for
unstable angina requiring unplanned revascularizations (p <0.005)
-- 36% reduction in the relative risk of hospitalization for unstable angina
requiring unplanned revascularization, as a component of this composite
(p <0.021)
-- 32% reduction in the relative risk of any coronary revascularization (p
<0.001) which was an exploratory endpoint
Time to all-cause mortality was also assessed as a secondary endpoint in
the study, with 150mg dose of ACZ885 demonstrating an 8% reduction which
did not reach statistical significance. The other key secondary endpoint
- new onset of diabetes - was neutral.
A sub-group responder analysis showed that the 50% of patients who
achieved an hsCRP value of less than the median at three months after
the first injection experienced a 27% relative risk reduction on the
primary MACE end-point.
The overall rates of adverse events (AEs), serious AEs, and
discontinuations due to AEs were similar to placebo across all ACZ885
doses. During the average follow-up time of 3.7 years, serious
infections were reported in 11.3% vs 10.2% and malignancies were
reported in 6.4% vs 7.1% of participants (ACZ885 150mg vs placebo,
respectively). At the 300mg dose, serious infections were reported in
11.7% vs 10.2% and malignancies were reported in 6.7% vs 7.1% of
participants (ACZ885 300mg vs placebo, respectively). Fatal infections
occurred in about one per 1,000 patients on placebo. Although rare, this
occurrence was higher in the combined ACZ885 group than placebo. On the
other hand, cancer deaths were cut in half by ACZ885 such that there was
a non-significant reduction in death from any cause.[1]
About CANTOS (NCT01327846)
The Canakinumab Anti-inflammatory Thrombosis Outcomes Study (CANTOS)
(NCT01327846) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
event-driven Phase III study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety
and tolerability of quarterly subcutaneous injections of ACZ885 (also
known as canakinumab) in combination with standard of care in the
prevention of recurrent cardiovascular (CV) events among 10,061 people
with a prior myocardial infarction (MI) and with a high-sensitivity
C-reactive protein (hsCRP) level of >=2mg/L. The study evaluated three
different doses of ACZ885 vs placebo. The primary endpoint of the study
was time to first occurrence of major adverse CV event (MACE), a
composite of CV death, non-fatal MI, and non-fatal stroke. Secondary
endpoints included time to first occurrence of the composite CV endpoint
consisting of CV death, non-fatal MI, non-fatal stroke and
hospitalization for unstable angina requiring unplanned
revascularization; time to new onset type 2 diabetes among people with
pre-diabetes at randomization; time to occurrence of non-fatal MI,
non-fatal stroke or all-cause mortality; and time to all-cause
mortality. The median follow-up time was 3.7 years. The study ran for
approximately six years.
About heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis
Heart attack occurs in about 580,000 people every year in the five
largest European Union countries and 750,000 people in the United States
alone.[4],[5] Despite optimal standard treatment, patients who have had
a prior heart attack live with a higher ongoing risk of secondary major
adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), a composite of cardiovascular
death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, and non-fatal stroke.[2] It has
been shown that in about four in 10 people, this risk is directly
related to the increased inflammation associated with inflammatory
atherosclerosis as measured by a high-sensitivity C-reactive protein
(hsCRP) biomarker level of >= 2mg/L.[6] The recurrent MACE in people
with inflammatory atherosclerosis are associated with increased
morbidity, mortality and reduced quality of life, and currently
represent a major economic burden on patients and healthcare systems
around the world.
About ACZ885 (canakinumab)
ACZ885 (canakinumab) is a selective, high-affinity, fully human
monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-1ß, a key cytokine in the
inflammatory pathway known to drive the continued progression of
inflammatory atherosclerosis. ACZ885 works by blocking the action of
IL-1ß for a sustained period of time, therefore inhibiting
inflammation that is caused by its over-production. ACZ885 is the first
and only investigational treatment which has shown that selectively
targeting inflammation significantly reduces cardiovascular risk.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential,"
"can," "will," "plans," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe,
" "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," "may," "exciting,
" "perhaps," "look forward to," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for ACZ885, or regarding potential future
revenues from ACZ885. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that ACZ885 will be submitted or approved for any additional
indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor
can there be any guarantee that ACZ885 will be commercially successful
in the future, or that efforts to achieve commercial success for ACZ885
in any new indications would not have a negative impact on the product's
sales in existing indications. In particular, our expectations regarding
ACZ885 could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties
inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results
and additional analysis of existing clinical data, as well as the
planned clinical trials of ACZ885 in lung cancer, and the length of time
such planned clinical trials may take; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; our ability to obtain proprietary
intellectual property protection or to maintain it for an amount of time
sufficient to enable ACZ885 to become a commercial success in any new
indications that may be approved; the particular prescribing preferences
of physicians and patients, including uncertainties as to whether
physicians and patients would adopt ACZ885 into their treatment regimens
in any new indications that might be approved; global trends toward
health care cost containment, including government, payor and general
public pricing and reimbursement pressures, and potential conflicts
between the appropriate pricing of ACZ885 in the indications for which
the product is currently sold, and potential appropriate pricing of the
product in any new indications that might be approved; general economic
and industry conditions, including the effects of the persistently weak
economic and financial environment in many countries; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to in
Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 119,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
