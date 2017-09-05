Press Release: Novartis Phase III study -3

-1 of 3- 10 Sep 2017 22:05:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis Phase III study demonstrates adjuvant Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) reduced the risk of disease recurrence by 53% in patients with resected BRAF V600 mutation-positive melanoma
-- The three-year relapse-free survival (RFS) rate for patients treated with
the combination was 58%, compared to 39% with placebo[1]
-- Consistent improvement in RFS observed across all pre-specified subgroups,
including patients with stage III A, B and C melanoma[1]
-- Study demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in secondary
endpoints, including overall survival (OS), distant metastasis-free
survival (DMFS) and freedom from relapse (FFR) [1]
-- First adjuvant targeted therapy combination to demonstrate a clinical
benefit in patients with a BRAF V600 mutation[1]
-- Results from COMBI-AD presented at the European Society for Medical
Oncology annual congress and simultaneously published in the New England
Journal of Medicine
Basel, September 11, 2017 - Novartis today announced results from a
Phase III study of 870 patients with stage III BRAF V600E/K
mutation-positive melanoma after complete surgical resection treated
with the combination of Tafinlar(R) (dabrafenib) + Mekinist(R)
(trametinib) [1] . Findings from the COMBI-AD study, which met its
primary endpoint, found a statistically significant 53% reduction in the
risk of death or recurrence in patients treated with the BRAF and MEK
inhibitor combination therapy versus placebo (HR [hazard ratio]: 0.47
[95% CI (confidence interval): 0.39-0.58]; median not reached vs. 16.6
months, respectively; p<0.001), with no new safety signals reported [1].
Results of the study will be presented during the Presidential Symposium
today at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) in
Madrid (Abstract #LBA6), and were simultaneously published in the New
England Journal of Medicine[1],[2].
"The efficacy and tolerability of Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist
seen in this study represent an important step forward in the treatment
of stage III BRAF V600E/K mutation-positive melanoma," said lead
investigator Axel Hauschild, MD, PhD, Professor of Dermatology,
University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein, in Kiel, Germany. "These
unprecedented results confirm a targeted therapy combination has the
potential to transform the standard of care in the melanoma adjuvant
setting."
"While surgery is a curative option for most patients with localized
melanoma, there is a need for improved standard of care therapies for
patients - especially for stage III disease, which carries a higher risk
of relapse and death following resection," said Vas Narasimhan, Global
Head Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "The COMBI-AD
data results address a significant unmet need in patients with stage III
melanoma. We look forward to discussing the results with regulatory
authorities worldwide."
The COMBI-AD study evaluated Tafinlar + Mekinist among patients with
stage III, BRAF V600E/K-mutant melanoma without prior anticancer therapy,
randomized within 12 weeks of complete surgical resection. Patients
received the Tafinlar (150 mg BID) and Mekinist (2 mg QD) combination (n
= 438) or matching placebos (n = 432)[1]. After a median follow-up of
2.8 years, the primary endpoint was met in that combination therapy
significantly reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 53% vs.
placebo (HR: 0.47 [95% CI: 0.39-0.58]; median not reached vs. 16.6
months, respectively; p<0.001) [1]. The relapse-free survival benefit
among the combination arm was observed across all patient subgroups,
including stage III A, B and C. The estimated one-year, two-year, and
three-year RFS were consistently higher than placebo (one year: 88% vs.
56%; two year: 67% vs. 44%; three year: 58% vs. 39%) [1]. The
combination treatment group also saw an improvement in a key secondary
endpoint of OS (HR: 0.57 [95% CI: 0.42-0.79] p=0.0006, which did not
cross the predefined interim analysis boundary of p=0.000019 to claim
statistical significance). Other secondary endpoints where the
combination demonstrated a clinically meaningful benefit include DMFS
(HR: 0.51 [95% CI: 0.40-0.65]), and FFR (HR: 0.47 [95% CI: 0.39-0.57])
[1].
Adverse events (AEs) were consistent with other Tafinlar + Mekinist
studies, and no new safety signals were reported [1]. Of patients
treated with the combination, 97% experienced an AE; 41% had grade 3/4
AEs and 26% had AEs leading to treatment discontinuation (vs. 88%, 14%
and 3%, respectively, with placebo) [1].
In a separate study, Novartis presented Phase II results from BRF113928,
showing efficacy for patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without prior systemic therapy for
metastatic disease when treated with the combination of Tafinlar +
Mekinist (Abstract #LBA51) [3]. Among the 36 treatment-naïve
patients receiving 150 mg of Tafinlar twice daily and 2 mg of Mekinist
once daily, the overall response rate (ORR) was 64% (95% CI: 46%-79%).
After a median follow-up of 15.9 months, median duration of response
(DoR) was 10.4 months (95% CI: 8.3-17.9 months), and median
progression-free survival (PFS) was 10.9 months (95% CI: 7.0-16.6
months) [3]. Median OS was 24.6 months (95% CI: 12.3 months-not
estimable), two-year OS rate was 51% (95% CI: 33-67%)[3]. These study
results were simultaneously published in The Lancet Oncology [4].
Findings from the study demonstrated clinically meaningful antitumor
activity in patients who had not received prior systemic therapy and in
patients who had received at least one platinum-based chemotherapy for
their metastatic NSCLC, supporting recent approvals by the European
Commission (EC) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The most common AEs (incidence >20%) were pyrexia, fatigue, nausea,
vomiting, diarrhea, dry skin, decreased appetite, edema, rash, chills,
hemorrhage, cough and dyspnea.
Additional poster and oral presentations related to the investigational
use of Tafinlar and Mekinist in melanoma were also presented at the
meeting, including:
-- Phase II Study of Neoadjuvant Dabrafenib + Trametinib (D+T) for
Resectable Stage IIIB/C BRAF V600-Mutant Melanoma [Abstract #1220PD]
-- Five-year Efficacy and Safety Update From METRIC: Trametinib vs.
Chemotherapy in Patients with BRAF V600E/K-Mutant Advanced or Metastatic
Melanoma [Abstract #1226PD]
-- A Phase III Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Comparing
the Combination of PDR001 + Dabrafenib + Trametinib vs. Placebo +
Dabrafenib + Trametinib in Treatment-Naïve Patients with
Unresectable or Metastatic BRAF V600-Mutant Melanoma (COMBI-i) [Abstract
#1259TiP]
-- KEYNOTE-022 Update: Phase I Study of First-Line Pembrolizumab (pembro)
Plus Dabrafenib (D) and Trametinib (T) for BRAF-Mutant Advanced Melanoma
[Abstract # 1216O]
-- A Phase II, Randomized, Open Label Study of Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab
with/without Dabrafenib and Trametinib (D+T) in BRAF V600-Mutant
Resectable Stage IIIB/C/D Melanoma (NeoTrio Trial) [Abstract #1256TiP]
-- Dabrafenib and Trametinib Combination in Real Life Patients Including
Brain Metastases: French Experience within MelBase [Abstract #1255P]
About COMBI-AD
The COMBI-AD study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
Phase III study and included a total of 870 patients with stage III,
BRAF V600E/K-mutant melanoma who had undergone prior complete surgical
resection. Patients were treated for 12 months and stratified based on
BRAF mutation (V600E vs. V600K) and stage (IIIA vs. IIIB vs. IIIC).
The primary endpoint was RFS. Secondary endpoints included OS, DMFS, FFR,
and safety.
About Melanoma
There are about 200,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed worldwide each
year, approximately half of which have BRAF mutations. Gene tests can
determine whether a tumor has a BRAF mutation [5],[6]. Patients who
receive surgical treatment for melanoma may have a high risk of
recurrence because melanoma cells can remain in the body after
surgery[7]. Adjuvant therapy may be recommended for patients with
high-risk melanoma to help reduce the risk of melanoma returning [7].
About Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination
Combination use of Tafinlar + Mekinist in patients with unresectable or
metastatic melanoma who have a BRAF V600 mutation is approved in the US,
EU, Australia, Canada and other countries.
The combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist is also approved for the
treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a BRAF
V600E mutation in the US and advanced NSCLC with a BRAF V600 mutation in
the EU.
Tafinlar and Mekinist target different kinases within the
serine/threonine kinase family - BRAF and MEK1/2, respectively - in the
RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK pathway, which is implicated in NSCLC and melanoma,
among other cancers. When Tafinlar is used with Mekinist, the
combination has been shown to slow tumor growth more than either drug
alone. The combination of Tafinlar + Mekinist is currently being
investigated in an ongoing clinical trial program across a range of
tumor types conducted in study centers worldwide.
The safety and efficacy profile of the Tafinlar + Mekinist combination
has not yet been established outside of the approved indications.
Tafinlar and Mekinist are also indicated in more than 60 countries
worldwide, including the US and EU, as single agents to treat patients
with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation.
Tafinlar + Mekinist Combination Important Safety Information
Tafinlar + Mekinist combination may cause serious side effects.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist should only be used to treat
patients with a change (mutation) in the BRAF gene; therefore, doctors
should test their patients before treatment, as patients without a BRAF
mutation and with a RAS mutation can be at risk of increased cell
proliferation in the presence of a BRAF inhibitor.
Doctors should also consider other treatment options for their patients
if they had been previously treated with a BRAF inhibitor as single
agent, as the limited data available have shown that the efficacy of
Tafinlar + Mekinist is lower in these patients.
When Tafinlar is used in combination with Mekinist, or when Tafinlar is
administered as monotherapy, it can cause new cancers (both skin cancer
and non-skin cancer). Patients should be advised to contact their doctor
immediately for any new lesions, changes to existing lesions on their
skin, or signs and symptoms of other malignancies.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
severe bleeding, and in some cases can lead to death. Patients should be
advised to call their healthcare provider and get medical help right
away if they have headaches, dizziness, or feel weak, cough up blood or
blood clots, vomit blood or their vomit looks like "coffee grounds,"
have red or black stools that look like tar, or any unusual signs of
bleeding.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or either drug alone, can cause
severe eye problems that can lead to blindness. Patients should be
advised to call their healthcare provider right away if they get these
symptoms of eye problems: blurred vision, loss of vision, or other
vision changes, seeing color dots, halo (seeing blurred outline around
objects), eye pain, swelling, or redness.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause
fever which may be serious. When taking Tafinlar in combination with
Mekinist, fever may happen more often or may be more severe. In some
cases, chills or shaking chills, too much fluid loss (dehydration), low
blood pressure, dizziness, or kidney problems may happen with the fever.
Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider right away
if they get a fever above 38.5(o) C (101.3(o) F) while taking Tafinlar.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can affect how
well the heart pumps blood. A patient's heart function should be checked
before and during treatment. Patients should be advised to call their
healthcare provider right away if they have any of the following signs
and symptoms of a heart problem: feeling like their heart is pounding or
racing, shortness of breath, swelling of their ankles and feet, or
feeling lightheaded.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can cause
abnormal kidney function or inflammation of the kidney. Abnormal kidney
function may happen more often for patients with fever or too much fluid
loss. Patients should be advised to call their healthcare provider right
away if they have a fever above 38.5(o) C (101.3(o) F), decreased urine,
fatigue, loss of appetite or discomfort in lower abdomen or back.
Tafinlar has not been studied in patients with renal insufficiency
(defined as creatinine > 1.5 x ULN) therefore caution should be used in
this setting.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
abnormal liver function. A patient may feel tired, lose appetite, yellow
skin, dark urine colour, or discomfort in abdomen. The liver function
abnormality needs to be assessed by laboratory test of the blood.
Patients should consult their healthcare provider if they have such
experience. Administration of Tafinlar or Mekinist should be done with
caution in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment.
Elevations in blood pressure have been reported in association with
Mekinist in combination with Tafinlar, or with Mekinist alone, in
patients with or without pre-existing hypertension. Patients should be
advised to monitor blood pressure during treatment with Mekinist and
control potential hypertension by standard therapy, as appropriate.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
inflammation of the lung tissue. Patients should notify their doctor if
they experience any new or worsening symptoms of lung or breathing
problems, including shortness of breath or cough.
Rash is a common side effect of Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist,
or with Mekinist alone. Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or
Mekinist alone, can also cause other skin reactions which can be severe,
and may need to be treated in a hospital. Patients should be advised to
call their healthcare provider if they get any of the following
symptoms: skin rash that bothers them or does not go away, acne, redness,
swelling, peeling, or tenderness of hands or feet, skin redness.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
muscle breakdown, a condition called Rhabdomyolysis. Patients
experiencing muscle pain, tenderness, weakness or a swelling of their
muscles should contact their healthcare provide immediately.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Tafinlar alone, can uncommonly
cause an inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Patients should be
promptly investigated if they experience unexplained abdominal pain and
closely monitored if they re-start Tafinlar after a prior episode of
pancreatitis.
Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist, or Mekinist alone, can cause
blood clots in the arms or legs, which can travel to the lungs and can
lead to death. Patients should be advised to get medical help right away
if they have the following symptoms: chest pain, sudden shortness of
breath or trouble breathing, pain in their legs with or without swelling,
swelling in their arms or legs, or a cool or pale arm or leg.
Mekinist in combination with Tafinlar, or Mekinist alone, may increase
the risk of developing holes in the stomach or intestine
(gastrointestinal perforation). Treatment with Mekinist alone or in
combination with Tafinlar should be used with caution in patients with
risk factors for gastrointestinal perforation, including concomitant use
of medications with a recognized risk of gastrointestinal perforation.
Tafinlar and Mekinist both can cause harm to an unborn baby when taken
by a pregnant woman. Tafinlar can also render hormonal contraceptives
ineffective.
The most common side effects of Tafinlar + Mekinist combination include
fever, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, chills, headache, vomiting, joint pain,
high blood pressure, rash and cough. The incidence and severity of fever
is increased when Mekinist is used in combination with Tafinlar.
Patients should tell their doctor of any side effect that bothers them
or does not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects of
Tafinlar + Mekinist combination. For more information, patients should
ask their doctor or pharmacist.
Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist combination exactly as their
health care provider tells them. Patients should not change their dose
or stop taking Tafinlar + Mekinist combination unless their health care
provider advises them to. Mekinist should be taken only once daily
(either in the morning or evening, at the same time as Tafinlar). The
first and second doses of Tafinlar should be taken approximately 12
hours apart. Patients should take Tafinlar + Mekinist at least 1 hour
before or 2 hours after a meal. Do not take a missed dose of Tafinlar
within 6 hours of the next dose of Tafinlar. Do not open, crush, or
break Tafinlar capsules. Do not take a missed dose of Mekinist within 12
hours of the next dose of Mekinist.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Tafinlar and Mekinist.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 119,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis and @NovartisCancer at
https://twitter.com/novartiscancer.
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
