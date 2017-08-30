Press Release: Novartis presents new analysis demonstrating AMG 334 (erenumab) significantly reduced monthly migraine days in patients who failed previous pr...

-1 of 2- 07 Sep 2017 20:30:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis presents new analysis demonstrating AMG 334 (erenumab) significantly reduced monthly migraine days in patients who failed previous preventive therapies
-- AMG 334 (erenumab) delivered consistent reductions in monthly migraine
days for patients with chronic migraine and prior treatment failure, a
population with significant unmet need
-- Dedicated cardiovascular safety study reaffirmed placebo-like
tolerability of erenumab as seen consistently across the comprehensive
clinical program
-- Erenumab is the first and only fully human monoclonal antibody of its
kind, uniquely designed to specifically block the CGRP receptor, which
plays a critical role in activation of migraine
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/novartis-presents-new-analysis-on-AMG334
Basel, September 7, 2017 - Novartis today announced new analyses across
a spectrum of patients building a clear picture of the potential of AMG
334 (erenumab) for migraine prevention. The data, being presented at the
18th Congress of the International Headache Society (IHC, Vancouver,
Canada), add to the consistent efficacy and safety results to date, and
also cover quality of life, burden of disease and health economic topics
relating to migraine. A new analysis from a pivotal Phase II study shows
erenumab reduced monthly migraine days in patients with chronic migraine
for whom previous preventive treatments have failed[1]. New data in a
cardiovascular population with stable angina, reaffirming erenumab's
safety profile, is also being presented at IHC[2]. Erenumab is the first
and only fully human monoclonal antibody designed to prevent migraine by
targeting and blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)
receptor, believed to play a critical role in mediating the
incapacitating pain of migraine.
Studies have shown that up to 80% of people with migraine discontinue
preventive treatment within one year[3]. In a pre-specified sub-analysis
from the pivotal phase II study, erenumab showed benefits even in people
with chronic migraine who have tried and failed on two or more
preventive treatments in the past. In these patients, erenumab cut the
average number of migraine days by at least five days and up to a week
per month, depending on treatment dose (70mg: -5.4 days, 140mg: -7 days,
placebo: -2.7 days; p<0.001 for both doses). Furthermore, this group
also had three to four times higher odds of having their migraine days
cut by 50% or more compared to placebo (70 mg: 35.6 percent, 140 mg:
41.3 percent, placebo: 14.2 percent; p<0.001 for both doses versus
placebo)[1].
"These data highlight that erenumab has the potential to be a
life-changing option for migraine patients with the highest unmet need -
those who have tried and failed previous preventive treatments," said
Professor Messoud Ashina of the Danish Headache Center and Department of
Neurology, University of Copenhagen, Denmark. "By significantly cutting
migraine days, erenumab could help people get back much of their lives,
which is what matters most to them"
"We are excited about erenumab's potential to prevent migraine for many
sufferers, including those for whom previous preventive treatments have
been ineffective or intolerable," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head Drug
Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis. "The data presented
at IHC add to the extensive and ever-growing body of evidence in support
of the efficacy, safety and tolerability profile of erenumab."
Also presented at IHC are results from a safety study assessing erenumab
140 mg in a population of patients with stable angina[2]. The study
showed that erenumab had no impact on cardiovascular function,
addressing questions whether targeting the CGRP pathway could have
consequences for those with pre-existing heart disease. The results
demonstrated that all study participants, whether given placebo or
erenumab, were able to successfully complete a treadmill "stress test"
(often used to gauge how well a patient's heart can handle exercise)
with no significant differences observed between the two groups. Those
given erenumab showed no significant decrease in exercise time compared
to those given placebo. In addition, no differences were seen between
the two groups in time to onset of angina or time to onset of
electrocardiogram change consistent with onset of myocardial ischemia
(reduced blood flow to the heart). The treatment difference in mean
change from baseline in exercise time was -11.0 seconds (90 percent
confidence interval -44.9, 22.9)[2]. Adverse events were reported by 27
percent of participants given erenumab (most common adverse events were
headache and viral upper respiratory infection both 4.5 percent) and by
32 percent of participants given placebo (most common adverse events
were hypotension, influenza and viral infection, all 4.5 percent).
Erenumab is the only biologic anti-CGRP receptor pathway drug that has
shown such supportive safety data. These results are consistent with its
placebo-like safety profile, as seen across the broad clinical program
involving over 2,600 migraine patients.
Erenumab is the first biologic anti-CGRP receptor drug to have received
FDA and EMA regulatory filing acceptance. If approved, Novartis and
Amgen will co-commercialize AMG 334 (erenumab) in the US. Amgen has
exclusive commercialization rights to the drug in Japan and Novartis has
exclusive rights to commercialize in rest of world.
About the Clinical Trials Program
Erenumab has been extensively studied in several large global,
randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials to assess its safety
and efficacy in migraine prevention in more than 2,600 people, and a
five-year extension trial is currently underway. Following the initial
Phase II dose finding study, the efficacy of erenumab in migraine
prevention has been shown in a Phase II trial and two Phase III trials.
The safety profile of erenumab in these studies was comparable to
placebo[4],[5],[6].
About the Erenumab pivotal Phase II chronic migraine study
The erenumab pivotal Phase II study (NCT02066415) is a global,
randomized, 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating
the efficacy and safety of erenumab in chronic migraine (characterized
as at least 15 headache days per month, of which eight or more are
migraines, for more than three months) prevention[7]. In the study, 667
patients were randomized to receive once-monthly subcutaneous placebo or
erenumab 70mg or 140mg in a 3:2:2 ratio respectively[7]. Patients
experienced a mean of approximately 18 migraine days per month at
baseline. The primary outcome measure was the change in monthly migraine
days from baseline to the last four weeks of the 12-week treatment phase
in patients with chronic migraine (the number of migraine days between
weeks 9 and 12)[7].
About the Treadmill Cardiovascular Safety Study
The erenumab treadmill cardiovascular study (NCT02575833
https://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT02575833 ) is a double-blind,
placebo-controlled cardiovascular safety study in patients with stable
angina due to documented coronary artery disease. Patients were
randomized 1:1 to a single intravenous infusion of erenumab 140 mg or
placebo stratified by baseline total exercise time (TET; < 7 minutes or
>= 7 minutes) defined as the average TET of two qualifying exercise
tolerance tests (ETTs) performed during screening. Following study drug
administration on day 1, a post-administration ETT was conducted. The
primary endpoint was the change from baseline in exercise duration as
measured by TET with a non-inferiority margin of -90 seconds. Secondary
efficacy endpoints included time to onset of >= 1 mm ST-segment
depression and time to onset of exercise-induced angina during the ETT.
Safety follow-up visits occurred every 2-4 weeks for 12 weeks. Adverse
events were reported by 27 percent of participants given erenumab (most
common adverse events were headache and viral upper respiratory
infection both 4.5 percent) and by 32 percent of participants given
placebo (most common adverse events were hypotension, influenza and
viral infection, all 4.5 percent). These reported adverse events were
consistent with the known safety profile of erenumab[8].
About AMG 334 (erenumab)
AMG 334 (erenumab) is a human monoclonal antibody specifically designed
to target and block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) receptor,
believed to play a critical role in mediating the incapacitating pain of
migraine[9].
About Migraine
Migraine is a distinct neurological disease[10]. It involves recurrent
attacks of moderate to severe head pain that is typically pulsating,
often unilateral and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to
light, sound and odors[11]. Migraine is associated with personal pain,
disability and reduced quality of life, and financial cost to
society[12]. It has a profound and limiting impact on an individual's
abilities to carry out everyday tasks, and was declared by the World
Health Organization to be one of the top 10 causes of years lived with
disability for men and women[13]. It remains under-recognized and
under-treated[12],[14]. Existing preventive therapies have been
repurposed from other indications and are often associated with poor
tolerability and lack of efficacy, which lead to increasing
discontinuation rates and dissatisfaction among patients[3].
About Amgen and Novartis Neuroscience Collaboration
Since 2015, Amgen and Novartis have collaborated to jointly develop and
commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of migraine and
Alzheimer's disease (AD). This includes investigational Amgen drugs in
the migraine field including AMG 334 (erenumab) (Biologics License
Application accepted by the FDA in July 2017) and AMG 301 (currently in
Phase I development). In April 2017, the collaboration was expanded to
include co-commercialization of erenumab in the U.S. For the migraine
program, Amgen retains exclusive rights in Japan, and Novartis has
exclusive rights in Europe, Canada and rest of world. The companies are
also partnering in the development and commercialization of a
beta-secretase 1 (BACE) inhibitor program in AD.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 119,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
