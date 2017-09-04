09.09.2017 11:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Press Release: Novartis presents new data at -2-

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
-1 of 2- 09 Sep 2017 09:00:00 UTC  Press Release: Novartis presents new data at EURETINA 2017 confirming Lucentis(R) efficacy and durability vs aflibercept

Novartis International AG / Novartis presents new data at EURETINA 2017 confirming Lucentis(R) efficacy and durability vs aflibercept . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Interim results of the head-to-head RIVAL study confirm strong efficacy and comparable durability versus aflibercept in patients with nAMD

-- Five-year results from the Lucentis LUMINOUS study, the largest ever in retinal disease, demonstrate real-world efficacy and safety across five retinal diseases

Basel, September 09 2017 - Novartis, the global leader in ophthalmology, today reported new data confirming Lucentis(R) (ranibizumab) efficacy and durability in patients with nAMD at the 17(th) EURETINA Congress in Barcelona, Spain (September 7-10, 2017). One-year interim results from the Phase IV head-to-head RIVAL study compared ranibizumab versus aflibercept using a treat-and-extend treatment regimen in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

Additionally, five-year results from the LUMINOUS study confirm the real-world efficacy and safety of Lucentis in patients with nAMD, visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema, branch retinal vein occlusion, central retinal vein occlusion and myopic choroidal neovascularization. LUMINOUS is a real-world study assessing the long-term effects of Lucentis in more than 30,000 patients being treated across five different eye diseases in 43 countries across 494 sites, making this the largest-ever study in retinal disease. This data deepens our knowledge of how the product is being used by patients in the real world.

"We are delighted by the RIVAL data, which confirms unsurpassed efficacy of Lucentis," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Both RIVAL and LUMINOUS demonstrate our commitment to further invest in the science of this product, a standard of care in the treatment of nAMD for over a decade. We look forward to seeing the full RIVAL dataset next year."

In data from the RIVAL study (n=278) presented today, individuals receiving the anti-vascular endothelial cell growth factor (anti-VEGF) agent Lucentis 0.5 mg, using a treat-and-extend treatment regimen, experienced clinically relevant improvements in vision, measured as Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA), at 12 months. The efficacy of Lucentis was demonstrated by a 7.1 letter gain, versus a 4.9 letter gain in the aflibercept 2.0 mg arm (p=0.063), with patients in both arms receiving the same average number of injections.

Of the 30 Novartis scientific contributions at EURETINA 2017, 16 are Lucentis oral presentations, including RIVAL and four LUMINOUS study abstracts across five different retinal diseases.

About Lucentis (ranibizumab)

Lucentis (ranibizumab) is a humanized therapeutic antibody fragment designed to block all biologically active forms of vascular endothelial cell growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Increased levels of VEGF-A are seen in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and other ocular diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Lucentis was specifically designed for the eye, minimizing systemic exposure.

Lucentis is indicated for the treatment of nAMD, and for the treatment of visual impairment due to DME, branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO), central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), choroidal neovascularization (CNV) secondary to pathologic myopia (PM) and CNV associated with causes other than nAMD or pathologic myopia (PM).

Lucentis is available in more than 110 countries and has a well-established safety profile supported by a portfolio of 129 sponsored clinical studies in addition to extensive real-world experience. The safety profile of Lucentis has been well established in a clinical development program that has enrolled approximately 120,000 patients across indications and has over 4.3 million patient-treatment years of exposure since its launch in the United States in 2006. Lucentis was developed by Genentech and Novartis. Genentech has the commercial rights to Lucentis in the United States. Novartis has exclusive rights in the rest of the world.

About the RIVAL study

The RIVAL study is a 24-month, randomized, controlled, multi-center, Phase IV study conducted in Australia. It is the first head-to-head clinical trial designed to compare Lucentis with aflibercept in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) using the same treat-and-extend regimen.

A total of 278 treatment-naïve patients are enrolled in the RIVAL study and randomized to receive either Lucentis 0.5 mg or aflibercept 2.0 mg over the 24-month study period. Patients eligible for inclusion in the study included visual impairment of >=23 letters on a Logarithm of Minimal Angle of Resolution (LogMAR) chart. After receiving three initial monthly injections, patients entered the treatment and extension phase of the study, whereby the treatment interval was extended by two weeks at a time to a maximum of 12 weeks.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the RIVAL study is defined as mean change in the area of geographic atrophy (GA) from baseline to month 24. Results from a pre-planned 12-month interim analysis assessed key secondary endpoints: number of injections and change in BCVA from baseline to month 12. These findings were presented at the EURETINA Congress in Barcelona on 9 September 2017. Full results of the study are anticipated in 2018.

About the LUMINOUS study

The LUMINOUS study is a five-year, multi-center, global, observational study designed to evaluate the long-term effectiveness, safety, and treatment patterns associated with Lucentis treatment in patients with nAMD, with visual impairment due to DME, BRVO, CRVO, and CNV in a real-world setting. It is the largest study of its kind ever conducted.

Thirty thousand adults who have previously been treated with, who were currently being treated with or are initiating treatment with Lucentis in the indications nAMD or visual impairment due to DME, BRVO, CRVO, or mCNV participated in LUMINOUS. The study was conducted in 494 sites in 43 countries.

The primary endpoints of the LUMINOUS study include mean visual acuity (VA), mean change in VA at three, six and 12 months from baseline visit, and annually thereafter; incidence rate, relationship and severity of treatment-emergent ocular and non-ocular adverse events (AEs) and mean visual acuity at quarterly intervals for the primary treated eye set.

About Novartis in Ophthalmology

Novartis is the leading ophthalmology company, with therapies that treat both front and back of the eye disorders, including retina diseases, glaucoma, dry eye and other external eye diseases. In 2016, 200 million patients worldwide were treated with Novartis ophthalmic products.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the effects of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5 (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

   September 09, 2017 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)- - 05 00 AM EDT 09-09-17

-2 of 2- 09 Sep 2017 09:00:00 UTC  Press Release: Novartis presents new data at -2-
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD 9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 119,000 full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Amy Wolf Novartis Global Media Relations Global Head Ophthalmology Communications +41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 696 5894 (direct) +41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 576 07 23 (mobile) eric.althoff@novartis.com amy.wolf@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448 Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417 Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425 Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2132788/815269.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   September 09, 2017 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)- - 05 00 AM EDT 09-09-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11:30 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis presents new data at -2- (Dow Jones)
11:30 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis presents new data at EURETINA 2017 confirming Lucentis(R) efficacy and durability vs aflibercept (Dow Jones)
07.09.17
Press Release: Novartis presents new analysis -2- (Dow Jones)
07.09.17
Press Release: Novartis presents new analysis demonstrating AMG 334 (erenumab) significantly reduced monthly migraine days in patients who failed previous pr... (Dow Jones)
05.09.17
Press Release: Novartis landmark Phase III trial -2- (Dow Jones)
05.09.17
Press Release: Novartis landmark Phase III trial shows fingolimod significantly reduces relapses in children and adolescents with MS (Dow Jones)
04.09.17
GlobeNewswire/Novartis annonce que son Directeur général, Joseph Jimenez, a décidé de quitter la société en 2018. Vasant Narasimhan est nommé Directeur gé... (Dow Jones)
04.09.17
GlobeNewswire/Novartis gibt Rücktritt von CEO Joseph Jimenez per 2018 bekannt. Ernennung von Vasant Narasimhan zum neuen CEO auf 1. Februar 2018. (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.11.2016Novartis BuyArgus Research Company
10.10.2016Novartis BuyChardan Capital Markets
20.09.2016Novartis BuyChardan Capital Markets
01.03.2013Novartis verkaufenVontobel Research
29.01.2013Novartis haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
10.11.2016Novartis BuyArgus Research Company
10.10.2016Novartis BuyChardan Capital Markets
20.09.2016Novartis BuyChardan Capital Markets
06.01.2010Novartis "buy"SEB AG
22.10.2009Novartis buySEB AG
29.01.2013Novartis haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
24.01.2013Novartis haltenFrankfurter Tagesdienst
01.03.2013Novartis verkaufenVontobel Research
24.01.2013Novartis verkaufenVontobel Research
23.01.2013Novartis verkaufenVontobel Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Novartis News

18.08.17US-Politik nimmt Novartis und Roche ins Visier
27.08.17Press Release: Novartis announces analysis -2-
07.09.17Press Release: Novartis presents new analysis -2-
27.08.17Press Release: Novartis Phase III CANTOS study -2-
07.09.17Press Release: Novartis presents new analysis demonstrating AMG 334 (erenumab) significantly reduced monthly migraine days in patients who failed previous pr...
27.08.17Press Release: Novartis announces analysis published in The Lancet showing ACZ885 reduced lung cancer mortality by 77% in the CANTOS study with further studi...
27.08.17Press Release: Novartis Phase III CANTOS study demonstrates that targeting inflammation with ACZ885 reduces cardiovascular risk
21.08.17GlobeNewswire/Novartis et Medicines for Malaria -2-
22.08.17Roche und Novartis geben der Schweizer Börse Schub
21.08.17Press Release: Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture launch patient trial in Africa for KAF156. a novel compound against multidrug-resistant malaria
Weitere Novartis News
Anzeige

Inside

Diskussion über Indexfonds: zwei Finanzexperten im Streitgespräch
BNP Paribas: Trends vom Parkett | HEUTE mit Sascha Flach
Jetzt noch einsteigen und TRADER 2017 werden!
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 9. September bis 15. September 2017
UBS: RWE AG: Die Hausse ist intakt
HSBC: Gold vor einer Renaissance?
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK  DAX: Charttechnischer Widerstandsbereich um 12.320 Punkte im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Novartis Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Japans plötzliches Wirtschaftswunder - nur eine Chimäre?
Ich halte Kim Jong-un nicht für einen Verrückten
Marktteilnehmer testen die Geduld von Herrn Draghi
Die wahren Herrscher über unser Geldsystem
Wo ein WG-Zimmer 570 Euro kostet

News von

DAX: Ist die Erholung wieder vorbei?
Nordex-Aktie stürzt ab: Wie tief das Papier noch fallen kann
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dominant in der Nische: Acht Hidden Champions für jedes Depot
Vier Top-Nebenwerte aus der Schweiz

News von

Die Alternativen zu Bitcoin werden immer mächtiger
Ex-Apple-Personalerin: Das sind die zwei größten Fehler, die man beim Bewerbungsgespräch machen kann
Eine neue Studie räumt mit einem der größten Mythen über E-Autos auf
Vorbild für Deutschland? Finnland verteilt Blockchain-Prepaid-Kreditkarten an Flüchtlinge
Das neue iPhone 8 wird auch in 24-Karat-Gold erhältlich sein

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- Keine Kauflust an der Wall Street -- VW-Chef treibt Konzernumbau voran -- LEONI-Aktie rutschtkräftig ab -- Apple, LANXESS, GE, Disney im Fokus

Euro steigt auf den höchsten Stand seit Januar 2015. Daimler bleibt bei Diesel-Nachrüstung hart. Investor: Der Bullenmarkt bei Bitcoin geht weiter - auch wenn ein brutaler Absturz droht. Börse-Vorstand Kengeter will offenbar Millionen-Bußgeld zustimmen. Air Berlin erhält erstes Geld vom Bund.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 36: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit wie vielen Jahren beschäftigen Sie sich mit Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:32 Uhr
DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- Keine Kauflust an der Wall Street -- VW-Chef treibt Konzernumbau voran -- LEONI-Aktie rutschtkräftig ab -- Apple, LANXESS, GE, Disney im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
12:05 Uhr
So einfach eröffnen Sie ein Wertpapierdepot
Sonstiges
12:23 Uhr
Partizipationsrate: So funktionieren Outperformance-Zertifikate
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Nordex AGA0D655
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777