Press Release: Novartis presents new data at EURETINA 2017 confirming Lucentis(R) efficacy and durability vs aflibercept

-- Interim results of the head-to-head RIVAL study confirm strong efficacy
and comparable durability versus aflibercept in patients with nAMD
-- Five-year results from the Lucentis LUMINOUS study, the largest ever in
retinal disease, demonstrate real-world efficacy and safety across five
retinal diseases
Basel, September 09 2017 - Novartis, the global leader in ophthalmology,
today reported new data confirming Lucentis(R) (ranibizumab) efficacy
and durability in patients with nAMD at the 17(th) EURETINA Congress in
Barcelona, Spain (September 7-10, 2017). One-year interim results from
the Phase IV head-to-head RIVAL study compared ranibizumab versus
aflibercept using a treat-and-extend treatment regimen in patients with
neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
Additionally, five-year results from the LUMINOUS study confirm the
real-world efficacy and safety of Lucentis in patients with nAMD, visual
impairment due to diabetic macular edema, branch retinal vein occlusion,
central retinal vein occlusion and myopic choroidal neovascularization.
LUMINOUS is a real-world study assessing the long-term effects of
Lucentis in more than 30,000 patients being treated across five
different eye diseases in 43 countries across 494 sites, making this the
largest-ever study in retinal disease. This data deepens our knowledge
of how the product is being used by patients in the real world.
"We are delighted by the RIVAL data, which confirms unsurpassed efficacy
of Lucentis," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and
Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Both RIVAL and LUMINOUS demonstrate
our commitment to further invest in the science of this product, a
standard of care in the treatment of nAMD for over a decade. We look
forward to seeing the full RIVAL dataset next year."
In data from the RIVAL study (n=278) presented today, individuals
receiving the anti-vascular endothelial cell growth factor (anti-VEGF)
agent Lucentis 0.5 mg, using a treat-and-extend treatment regimen,
experienced clinically relevant improvements in vision, measured as Best
Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA), at 12 months. The efficacy of Lucentis
was demonstrated by a 7.1 letter gain, versus a 4.9 letter gain in the
aflibercept 2.0 mg arm (p=0.063), with patients in both arms receiving
the same average number of injections.
Of the 30 Novartis scientific contributions at EURETINA 2017, 16 are
Lucentis oral presentations, including RIVAL and four LUMINOUS study
abstracts across five different retinal diseases.
About Lucentis (ranibizumab)
Lucentis (ranibizumab) is a humanized therapeutic antibody fragment
designed to block all biologically active forms of vascular endothelial
cell growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Increased levels of VEGF-A are seen in
neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and other ocular
diseases such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion
(RVO). Lucentis was specifically designed for the eye, minimizing
systemic exposure.
Lucentis is indicated for the treatment of nAMD, and for the treatment
of visual impairment due to DME, branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO),
central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), choroidal neovascularization
(CNV) secondary to pathologic myopia (PM) and CNV associated with causes
other than nAMD or pathologic myopia (PM).
Lucentis is available in more than 110 countries and has a
well-established safety profile supported by a portfolio of 129
sponsored clinical studies in addition to extensive real-world
experience. The safety profile of Lucentis has been well established in
a clinical development program that has enrolled approximately 120,000
patients across indications and has over 4.3 million patient-treatment
years of exposure since its launch in the United States in 2006.
Lucentis was developed by Genentech and Novartis. Genentech has the
commercial rights to Lucentis in the United States. Novartis has
exclusive rights in the rest of the world.
About the RIVAL study
The RIVAL study is a 24-month, randomized, controlled, multi-center,
Phase IV study conducted in Australia. It is the first head-to-head
clinical trial designed to compare Lucentis with aflibercept in patients
with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) using the same
treat-and-extend regimen.
A total of 278 treatment-naïve patients are enrolled in the RIVAL
study and randomized to receive either Lucentis 0.5 mg or aflibercept
2.0 mg over the 24-month study period. Patients eligible for inclusion
in the study included visual impairment of >=23 letters on a Logarithm
of Minimal Angle of Resolution (LogMAR) chart. After receiving three
initial monthly injections, patients entered the treatment and extension
phase of the study, whereby the treatment interval was extended by two
weeks at a time to a maximum of 12 weeks.
The primary efficacy endpoint of the RIVAL study is defined as mean
change in the area of geographic atrophy (GA) from baseline to month 24.
Results from a pre-planned 12-month interim analysis assessed key
secondary endpoints: number of injections and change in BCVA from
baseline to month 12. These findings were presented at the EURETINA
Congress in Barcelona on 9 September 2017. Full results of the study are
anticipated in 2018.
About the LUMINOUS study
The LUMINOUS study is a five-year, multi-center, global, observational
study designed to evaluate the long-term effectiveness, safety, and
treatment patterns associated with Lucentis treatment in patients with
nAMD, with visual impairment due to DME, BRVO, CRVO, and CNV in a
real-world setting. It is the largest study of its kind ever conducted.
Thirty thousand adults who have previously been treated with, who were
currently being treated with or are initiating treatment with Lucentis
in the indications nAMD or visual impairment due to DME, BRVO, CRVO, or
mCNV participated in LUMINOUS. The study was conducted in 494 sites in
43 countries.
The primary endpoints of the LUMINOUS study include mean visual acuity
(VA), mean change in VA at three, six and 12 months from baseline visit,
and annually thereafter; incidence rate, relationship and severity of
treatment-emergent ocular and non-ocular adverse events (AEs) and mean
visual acuity at quarterly intervals for the primary treated eye set.
About Novartis in Ophthalmology
Novartis is the leading ophthalmology company, with therapies that treat
both front and back of the eye disorders, including retina diseases,
glaucoma, dry eye and other external eye diseases. In 2016, 200 million
patients worldwide were treated with Novartis ophthalmic products.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary
intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences
of physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost
containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and
reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions,
including the effects of the persistently weak economic and financial
environment in many countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues,
and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form
20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 119,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
