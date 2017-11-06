Press Release: Novartis reaches another -2

06.11.2017 07:10
treatment with Kymriah. Patients should be advised to tell their health

care provider right away if they get a fever, are feeling tired, or have

bruising or bleeding.

Patients may experience hypogammaglobulinemia, a condition in which the

level of immunoglobulins (antibodies) in the blood is low and the risk

of infection is increased. It is expected that patients may develop

hypogammaglobulinemia with Kymriah, and may need to receive

immunoglobulin replacement for an indefinite amount of time following

treatment with Kymriah. Patients should tell their health care provider

about their treatment with Kymriah before receiving a live virus

vaccine.

After treatment with Kymriah, patients will be monitored life-long by

their health care provider, as they may develop secondary cancers or

recurrence of their leukemia.

Patients should not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other

dangerous activities for 8 weeks after receiving Kymriah because the

treatment can cause temporary memory and coordination problems,

including sleepiness, confusion, weakness, dizziness, and seizures.

Some of the most common side effects of Kymriah are difficulty breathing,

fever (100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, confusion,

severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very

low blood pressure, and dizziness/lightheadedness. However, these are

not all of the possible side effects of Kymriah. Patients should talk to

their health care provider for medical advice about side effects.

Prior to a female patient starting treatment with Kymriah, their health

care provider may do a pregnancy test. There is no information available

for Kymriah use in pregnant or breast-feeding women. Therefore, Kymriah

is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breast feeding. If

either sex partner has received Kymriah, patients should talk to their

health care provider about birth control and pregnancy.

Patients should tell their health care provider about all the medicines

they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines,

vitamins, and herbal supplements.

After receiving Kymriah, patients should be advised that some commercial

HIV tests may cause a false positive test result. Patients should also

be advised not to donate blood, organs, or tissues and cells for

transplantation after receiving Kymriah.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

regarding our ability to implement, scale and sustain commercial

manufacturing for the investigational or approved products described in

this press release, regarding our ability to build and sustain a network

of treatment centers to offer the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis will successfully

implement, scale and sustain commercial manufacturing for the

investigational or approved products described in this press release, or

successfully build and sustain a network of treatment centers to offer

the investigational or approved products described in this press

release. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, our

ability to successfully implement, scale and sustain commercial

manufacturing and build and sustain a network of treatment centers; the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; global trends toward health care cost containment, including

government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures; general economic and industry conditions, including the

effects of the persistently weak economic and financial environment in

many countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks

and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with

the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake

any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in

this press release as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

References

[1] World Health Organization. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Review of

cancer medicines on the WHO list of essential medicines. Available at:

http://www.who.int/selection_medicines/committees/expert/20/applications

/DiffuseLargeBCellLymphoma.pdf. Accessed November 2017

[2] Raut, L., Chakrabarti, P. "Management of relapsed-refractory diffuse

large B cell lymphoma." South Asian J Can, 2014 Jan-Mar; 3(1): 66-70.

[3] World Health Organization and European Environment and Health

Information System, "Incidence of Childhood Leukaemia." December 2009.

Available at:

http://www.euro.who.int/__data/assets/pdf_file/0005/97016/4.1.-Incidence-of-childhood-leukaemia-EDITED_layouted.pdf.

Accessed November 2017.

[4] Ronson, A., Tvito, A., Rowe, JM. "Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults." Current Oncology Reports, 2016

Jun;18(6):39. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27207612. Accessed

November 2017.

# # #

