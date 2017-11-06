Press Release: Novartis reaches another -2

treatment with Kymriah. Patients should be advised to tell their health
care provider right away if they get a fever, are feeling tired, or have
bruising or bleeding.
Patients may experience hypogammaglobulinemia, a condition in which the
level of immunoglobulins (antibodies) in the blood is low and the risk
of infection is increased. It is expected that patients may develop
hypogammaglobulinemia with Kymriah, and may need to receive
immunoglobulin replacement for an indefinite amount of time following
treatment with Kymriah. Patients should tell their health care provider
about their treatment with Kymriah before receiving a live virus
vaccine.
After treatment with Kymriah, patients will be monitored life-long by
their health care provider, as they may develop secondary cancers or
recurrence of their leukemia.
Patients should not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other
dangerous activities for 8 weeks after receiving Kymriah because the
treatment can cause temporary memory and coordination problems,
including sleepiness, confusion, weakness, dizziness, and seizures.
Some of the most common side effects of Kymriah are difficulty breathing,
fever (100.4degF/38degC or higher), chills/shaking chills, confusion,
severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, severe muscle or joint pain, very
low blood pressure, and dizziness/lightheadedness. However, these are
not all of the possible side effects of Kymriah. Patients should talk to
their health care provider for medical advice about side effects.
Prior to a female patient starting treatment with Kymriah, their health
care provider may do a pregnancy test. There is no information available
for Kymriah use in pregnant or breast-feeding women. Therefore, Kymriah
is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breast feeding. If
either sex partner has received Kymriah, patients should talk to their
health care provider about birth control and pregnancy.
Patients should tell their health care provider about all the medicines
they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines,
vitamins, and herbal supplements.
After receiving Kymriah, patients should be advised that some commercial
HIV tests may cause a false positive test result. Patients should also
be advised not to donate blood, organs, or tissues and cells for
transplantation after receiving Kymriah.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
