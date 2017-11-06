06.11.2017 07:10
Press Release: Novartis reaches another regulatory milestone for CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel) with submission of its MAA* to EMA for children, young adults with r/r B-cell ALL and adult patients with r/r DLBCL

Novartis International AG / Novartis reaches another regulatory

milestone for CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel) with submission of its MAA* to

EMA for children, young adults with r/r B-cell ALL and adult patients

with r/r DLBCL. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate

Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this

announcement.

-- Application follows sBLA submission to the FDA for r/r DLBCL which marked

second US application for first-ever FDA approved CAR-T therapy

-- Building on the US r/r B-cell ALL experience, Novartis is working closely

with EMA and European treatment centers to make CTL019 available in this

region

-- Submission of MAA includes data from global, multi-center Phase II ELIANA

and JULIET studies, including 6-month JULIET data to be presented at ASH

2017

Basel, November 6, 2017 - Novartis today announced that the company has

submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European

Medicines Agency (EMA) for CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel) for two

indications. The application is for the treatment of children and young

adults with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell acute lymphoblastic

leukemia (ALL) and for adult patients with r/r diffuse large B-cell

lymphoma (DLBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant

(ASCT). CTL019 is a novel immunocellular therapy and a one-time

treatment that uses a patient's own T cells to fight cancer.

"Since the historic FDA approval of Kymriah, formerly CTL019, we have

launched, manufactured and supplied this highly individualized

immunocelluar therapy in a commercial setting and the submission to the

EMA is a major step toward our goal of delivering it to more critically

ill cancer patients around the world," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head

of Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We look

forward to working with the EMA to make CTL019 available to the children

and adults who may benefit from this novel therapy."

There has been a dire need for innovative therapies to treat pediatric

and young adult patients with r/r B-cell ALL and adult patients with r/r

DLBCL, who have few options and historically poor outcomes. DLBCL is the

most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), accounting for 40% of

all NHL cases globally[1]. If left untreated, r/r DLBCL has a life

expectancy of three to four months[2]. In Europe, ALL accounts for

approximately 80% of leukemia cases among children[3]. Less than 10% of

patients with relapsed or refractory ALL survive five years[4].

"When tisagenlecleucel became a reality for certain patients and their

families in the US after approval by the FDA for patients with relapsed

or refractory ALL this year, I believe it forever changed the face of

cancer treatment," said the study's principal investigator Stephen J.

Schuster, MD, the Robert and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus Professor in

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinical Care and Research in

Penn's Perelman School of Medicine and director of the Lymphoma Program

at the Abramson Cancer Center. "The data show this is a groundbreaking

immunocellular therapy that has the potential to alter outcomes in

patients who have limited options. This submission brings us closer to

realizing that potential for more patients with fatal blood cancers."

CTL019 is an innovative immunocellular therapy that is a one-time

treatment. CTL019 uses the 4-1BB costimulatory domain in its chimeric

antigen receptor to enhance cellular expansion and persistence. In 2012,

Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) entered into a global

collaboration to further research, develop and commercialize CAR-T cell

therapies, including CTL019, for the investigational treatment of

cancers.

"For patients in the EU living with these aggressive forms of blood

cancer, we have very limited options to improve their chances of

sustained remission after their disease has relapsed or become

refractory to initial treatment," said Professor Gilles Salles, MD, PhD,

Head of Hematology Department, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon, France.

"The data for tisagenlecleucel has provided an optimistic look at the

potential to achieve durable responses in two distinct and

difficult-to-treat patient populations, helping to address a dire unmet

need for patients."

The MAA submission is based on the Novartis-sponsored global,

multicenter, phase II ELIANA and JULIET trials, which were conducted in

collaboration with Penn. ELIANA is the first pediatric global CAR-T cell

therapy registration trial, examining patients in 25 centers in the US,

Canada, Australia, Japan and the EU, including: Austria, Belgium, France,

Germany, Italy Norway, and Spain.

JULIET is the first multi-center global registration study for CTL019 in

adult patients with r/r DLBCL. JULIET is the largest study examining a

CAR-T therapy exclusively in DLBCL, enrolling patients from 27 sites in

10 countries across the US, Canada, Australia, Japan and Europe,

including: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands.

Data from the six-month primary analysis of JULIET will be presented at

the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in

December 2017.

Novartis plans additional regulatory submissions for CTL019 in pediatric

and young adult patients with r/r B-cell ALL and adult patients with r/r

DLBCL outside the US and EU in 2018.

About CAR-T

CAR-T is different from typical small molecule or biologic therapies

because it is manufactured for each individual patient using their own

cells. During the treatment process, T cells are drawn from a patient's

blood and reprogrammed in the laboratory to create T cells that are

genetically coded to recognize and fight the patient's cancer cells and

other B cells expressing a particular antigen.

About CTL019 Manufacturing

CTL019 is manufactured for each individual patient using their own cells

at the Novartis Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. Novartis has

designed a reliable and integrated manufacturing and supply chain

platform that allows for an individualized treatment approach on a

global scale. This process includes cryopreservation of a patient's

harvested (or leukapheresed) cells, giving treating physicians and

centers the flexibility to initiate therapy with CTL019 based on the

individual patient's condition. Building on the company's experience,

having manufactured CAR-T cells for over 250 patients from 11 countries

across various indications in clinical trials, it has demonstrated a

reproducible product. Novartis continues to advance its CAR-T

manufacturing expertise and make investments to support the anticipated

demand to meet the needs of patients.

Novartis has also successfully established the CTL019 manufacturing

process at the Fraunhofer-Institut for cell therapy and immunology

(Fraunhofer-Institut für Zelltherapie and Immunologie) facility in

Leipzig, Germany, which currently supports the manufacturing of CTL019

for global clinical trials.

Novartis Leadership in Immuno-Oncology

Novartis is at the forefront of investigational immunocellular therapy

as the first pharmaceutical company to initiate global CAR-T trials, and

has significantly invested in CAR-T research and worked with pioneers in

the field. Kymriah(TM), the first approved CAR-T cell therapy, is the

cornerstone of this strategy. Active research programs are underway

targeting other hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and include

efforts focused on next generation CAR-Ts that involve simplified

manufacturing schemes and gene edited cells.

Kymriah(TM) (tisagenlecleucel) US Important Safety information (for

pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell precursor acute

lymphoblastic leukemia)

The full prescribing information, including Boxed WARNING, for Kymriah

can be found at: :

https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pharma.us.novartis.com%2Fsites%2Fwww.pharma.us.novartis.com%2Ffiles%2Fkymriah.pdf&data=02%7C01%7CComptonE%40ruderfinn.com%7C008194399f3447b5494608d4eb1676c0%7C782c7f7b9da44a708f71e4350d47d565%7C0%7C1%7C636391929112566950&sdata=RHMjjjI12KFjogH27VuIyLKsrp7yLsDnT%2FDXVfPj0ps%3D&reserved=0

https://www.pharma.us.novartis.com/sites/www.pharma.us.novartis.com

/files/kymriah.pdf

Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such

as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients

with CRS may experience symptoms including high fever, difficulty

breathing, chills/shaking chills, severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,

severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood pressure, or

dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may be admitted to the hospital for

CRS and treated with other medications.

Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as

altered or decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion,

agitation, anxiety, seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or

loss of balance. Patients should be advised to call their health care

provider or get emergency help right away if they experience any of

these signs and symptoms of CRS or neurological toxicities.

Because of the risk of CRS and neurological toxicities, Kymriah is only

available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and

Mitigation Strategy (REMS) in the US called Kymriah REMS.

Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur after

Kymriah infusion.

Kymriah can increase the risk of life-threatening infections that may

lead to death. Patients should be advised to tell their health care

provider right away if they develop fever, chills, or any signs or

symptoms of an infection.

Patients may experience prolonged low blood cell counts (cytopenia),

where one or more types of blood cells (red blood cells, white blood

cells, or platelets) are decreased. The patient's health care provider

will do blood tests to check all of their blood cell counts after

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 01:10 ET (06:10 GMT)

07:16 Uhr
Novartis seeks leadership with Cosentyx® showing no radiographic progression in ankylosing spondylitis at 4 years (Globe Newswire)
07:14 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis seeks leadership with -2- (Dow Jones)
07:14 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis seeks leadership with Cosentyx(R) showing no radiographic progression in ankylosing spondylitis at 4 years (Dow Jones)
07:10 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis reaches another -2- (Dow Jones)
07:10 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis reaches another regulatory milestone for CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel) with submission of its MAA* to EMA for children, young adults with... (Dow Jones)
03.11.17
Dividenden-Liebling Novartis mit News-Feuerwerk (Der Aktionär)
03.11.17
Anlagenerweiterung - Novartis investiert 100 Millionen in Tiroler Standort (derStandard.at)
02.11.17
Novartis and Amgen announce expanded collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute in pioneering prevention program (Globe Newswire)

