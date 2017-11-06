Press Release: Novartis reaches another regulatory milestone for CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel) with submission of its MAA* to EMA for children, young adults with...

Novartis International AG / Novartis reaches another regulatory
-- Application follows sBLA submission to the FDA for r/r DLBCL which marked
second US application for first-ever FDA approved CAR-T therapy
-- Building on the US r/r B-cell ALL experience, Novartis is working closely
with EMA and European treatment centers to make CTL019 available in this
region
-- Submission of MAA includes data from global, multi-center Phase II ELIANA
and JULIET studies, including 6-month JULIET data to be presented at ASH
2017
Basel, November 6, 2017 - Novartis today announced that the company has
submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) for CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel) for two
indications. The application is for the treatment of children and young
adults with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell acute lymphoblastic
leukemia (ALL) and for adult patients with r/r diffuse large B-cell
lymphoma (DLBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant
(ASCT). CTL019 is a novel immunocellular therapy and a one-time
treatment that uses a patient's own T cells to fight cancer.
"Since the historic FDA approval of Kymriah, formerly CTL019, we have
launched, manufactured and supplied this highly individualized
immunocelluar therapy in a commercial setting and the submission to the
EMA is a major step toward our goal of delivering it to more critically
ill cancer patients around the world," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head
of Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "We look
forward to working with the EMA to make CTL019 available to the children
and adults who may benefit from this novel therapy."
There has been a dire need for innovative therapies to treat pediatric
and young adult patients with r/r B-cell ALL and adult patients with r/r
DLBCL, who have few options and historically poor outcomes. DLBCL is the
most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), accounting for 40% of
all NHL cases globally[1]. If left untreated, r/r DLBCL has a life
expectancy of three to four months[2]. In Europe, ALL accounts for
approximately 80% of leukemia cases among children[3]. Less than 10% of
patients with relapsed or refractory ALL survive five years[4].
"When tisagenlecleucel became a reality for certain patients and their
families in the US after approval by the FDA for patients with relapsed
or refractory ALL this year, I believe it forever changed the face of
cancer treatment," said the study's principal investigator Stephen J.
Schuster, MD, the Robert and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus Professor in
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinical Care and Research in
Penn's Perelman School of Medicine and director of the Lymphoma Program
at the Abramson Cancer Center. "The data show this is a groundbreaking
immunocellular therapy that has the potential to alter outcomes in
patients who have limited options. This submission brings us closer to
realizing that potential for more patients with fatal blood cancers."
CTL019 is an innovative immunocellular therapy that is a one-time
treatment. CTL019 uses the 4-1BB costimulatory domain in its chimeric
antigen receptor to enhance cellular expansion and persistence. In 2012,
Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) entered into a global
collaboration to further research, develop and commercialize CAR-T cell
therapies, including CTL019, for the investigational treatment of
cancers.
"For patients in the EU living with these aggressive forms of blood
cancer, we have very limited options to improve their chances of
sustained remission after their disease has relapsed or become
refractory to initial treatment," said Professor Gilles Salles, MD, PhD,
Head of Hematology Department, Hospices Civils de Lyon, Lyon, France.
"The data for tisagenlecleucel has provided an optimistic look at the
potential to achieve durable responses in two distinct and
difficult-to-treat patient populations, helping to address a dire unmet
need for patients."
The MAA submission is based on the Novartis-sponsored global,
multicenter, phase II ELIANA and JULIET trials, which were conducted in
collaboration with Penn. ELIANA is the first pediatric global CAR-T cell
therapy registration trial, examining patients in 25 centers in the US,
Canada, Australia, Japan and the EU, including: Austria, Belgium, France,
Germany, Italy Norway, and Spain.
JULIET is the first multi-center global registration study for CTL019 in
adult patients with r/r DLBCL. JULIET is the largest study examining a
CAR-T therapy exclusively in DLBCL, enrolling patients from 27 sites in
10 countries across the US, Canada, Australia, Japan and Europe,
including: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands.
Data from the six-month primary analysis of JULIET will be presented at
the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in
December 2017.
Novartis plans additional regulatory submissions for CTL019 in pediatric
and young adult patients with r/r B-cell ALL and adult patients with r/r
DLBCL outside the US and EU in 2018.
About CAR-T
CAR-T is different from typical small molecule or biologic therapies
because it is manufactured for each individual patient using their own
cells. During the treatment process, T cells are drawn from a patient's
blood and reprogrammed in the laboratory to create T cells that are
genetically coded to recognize and fight the patient's cancer cells and
other B cells expressing a particular antigen.
About CTL019 Manufacturing
CTL019 is manufactured for each individual patient using their own cells
at the Novartis Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. Novartis has
designed a reliable and integrated manufacturing and supply chain
platform that allows for an individualized treatment approach on a
global scale. This process includes cryopreservation of a patient's
harvested (or leukapheresed) cells, giving treating physicians and
centers the flexibility to initiate therapy with CTL019 based on the
individual patient's condition. Building on the company's experience,
having manufactured CAR-T cells for over 250 patients from 11 countries
across various indications in clinical trials, it has demonstrated a
reproducible product. Novartis continues to advance its CAR-T
manufacturing expertise and make investments to support the anticipated
demand to meet the needs of patients.
Novartis has also successfully established the CTL019 manufacturing
process at the Fraunhofer-Institut for cell therapy and immunology
(Fraunhofer-Institut für Zelltherapie and Immunologie) facility in
Leipzig, Germany, which currently supports the manufacturing of CTL019
for global clinical trials.
Novartis Leadership in Immuno-Oncology
Novartis is at the forefront of investigational immunocellular therapy
as the first pharmaceutical company to initiate global CAR-T trials, and
has significantly invested in CAR-T research and worked with pioneers in
the field. Kymriah(TM), the first approved CAR-T cell therapy, is the
cornerstone of this strategy. Active research programs are underway
targeting other hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and include
efforts focused on next generation CAR-Ts that involve simplified
manufacturing schemes and gene edited cells.
Kymriah(TM) (tisagenlecleucel) US Important Safety information (for
pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell precursor acute
lymphoblastic leukemia)
The full prescribing information, including Boxed WARNING, for Kymriah
can be found at: :
https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pharma.us.novartis.com%2Fsites%2Fwww.pharma.us.novartis.com%2Ffiles%2Fkymriah.pdf&data=02%7C01%7CComptonE%40ruderfinn.com%7C008194399f3447b5494608d4eb1676c0%7C782c7f7b9da44a708f71e4350d47d565%7C0%7C1%7C636391929112566950&sdata=RHMjjjI12KFjogH27VuIyLKsrp7yLsDnT%2FDXVfPj0ps%3D&reserved=0
https://www.pharma.us.novartis.com/sites/www.pharma.us.novartis.com
/files/kymriah.pdf
Kymriah may cause side effects that are severe or life-threatening, such
as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or Neurological Toxicities. Patients
with CRS may experience symptoms including high fever, difficulty
breathing, chills/shaking chills, severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,
severe muscle or joint pain, very low blood pressure, or
dizziness/lightheadedness. Patients may be admitted to the hospital for
CRS and treated with other medications.
Patients with neurological toxicities may experience symptoms such as
altered or decreased consciousness, headaches, delirium, confusion,
agitation, anxiety, seizures, difficulty speaking and understanding, or
loss of balance. Patients should be advised to call their health care
provider or get emergency help right away if they experience any of
these signs and symptoms of CRS or neurological toxicities.
Because of the risk of CRS and neurological toxicities, Kymriah is only
available through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and
Mitigation Strategy (REMS) in the US called Kymriah REMS.
Serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, may occur after
Kymriah infusion.
Kymriah can increase the risk of life-threatening infections that may
lead to death. Patients should be advised to tell their health care
provider right away if they develop fever, chills, or any signs or
symptoms of an infection.
Patients may experience prolonged low blood cell counts (cytopenia),
where one or more types of blood cells (red blood cells, white blood
cells, or platelets) are decreased. The patient's health care provider
will do blood tests to check all of their blood cell counts after
treatment.
November 06, 2017 01:10 ET (06:10 GMT)