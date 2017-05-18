Press Release: Novartis receives FDA approval for -2

-1 of 2- 26 May 2017 19:32:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of Zykadia(R) in first-line ALK-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
-- In ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC patients, Zykadia median
progression-free survival (PFS) was 16.6 months, compared to 8.1 months
with chemotherapy[1]
-- The overall intracranial response rate in patients with measurable brain
metastases was 57% for patients treated with Zykadia, compared to 22% for
patients treated with chemotherapy[1]
-- Approval provides a new treatment option for previously untreated
patients
Basel, May 26, 2017 - Novartis today announced the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) approved the expanded use of Zykadia(R) (ceritinib)
to include the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors are anaplastic lymphoma
kinase (ALK)-positive, as detected by an FDA-approved test. Zykadia
first received accelerated approval in 2014 for patients with
ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC who progressed on or are intolerant to
crizotinib. In January 2017, the FDA granted Zykadia Breakthrough
Therapy designation for the first-line treatment of patients with
ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC with metastases to the brain, and Priority
Review for first-line ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC.
The first-line approval of Zykadia is based on results from an
open-label, randomized, multicenter, global, Phase III trial, ASCEND-4.
The study demonstrated that patients treated with first-line Zykadia had
a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 16.6 months (95% confidence
interval [CI]: 12.6, 27.2), compared to 8.1 months (95% CI: 5.8, 11.1)
for patients treated with standard first-line pemetrexed-platinum
chemotherapy with pemetrexed maintenance[1].
Overall intracranial response rate (OIRR) in patients with measurable
brain metastases was 57% (95% CI: 37, 76; n = 28) for patients treated
with Zykadia, versus 22% (95% CI: 9, 42; n = 27) for patients treated
with chemotherapy[1]. The whole body overall response rate (ORR) was 73%
(95% CI: 66, 79; n = 187) in patients treated with Zykadia[1].
"Today's approval represents the next step in the development of Zykadia
as a treatment option for ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC, bringing this
important medication to a patient population where a need still exists,"
said Bruno Strigini, CEO, Novartis Oncology. "At Novartis, we are
tireless in our pursuit of developing novel medicines to treat lung
cancer, and the first-line approval of Zykadia for ALK-positive
metastatic NSCLC illustrates our commitment to cancer patients."
Approximately 3-7% of all patients with NSCLC have an ALK gene
rearrangement[2]. An FDA-approved test at the time of diagnosis may help
to determine the presence of this mutation and, thus, the most
appropriate treatment option[3].
Novartis Commitment to Lung Cancer
Worldwide, lung cancer causes more deaths than colon, breast and
prostate cancer combined, and an estimated 1.8 million new cases of lung
cancer are diagnosed each year[4],[5]. Among patients with NSCLC,
roughly 25% have an actionable mutation that may be targeted with
available therapies[6].
Over the past decade, Novartis Oncology's research has supported the
evolution of treatment approaches for patients living with
mutation-driven types of lung cancer. The company continues its
commitment to the global lung cancer community through ongoing studies,
as well as the exploration of investigational compounds that target
genomic biomarkers in NSCLC.
About ASCEND-4
ASCEND-4 is a Phase III randomized, open-label, multicenter, global
clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Zykadia compared
to standard chemotherapy, including maintenance, in adult patients with
Stage IIIB or IV ALK-positive advanced NSCLC who received no prior
therapy for their advanced disease. Patients received Zykadia orally at
750 mg/daily or standard pemetrexed-based platinum doublet chemotherapy
(pemetrexed 500 mg/m2 plus cisplatin 75 mg/m2 or carboplatin AUC 5-6)
for four cycles followed by pemetrexed maintenance.
Of 376 patients, 189 (59 with brain metastases) were randomized to
Zykadia and 187 (62 with brain metastases) to chemotherapy[1].
Approximately 70% of patients with measurable brain metastases at
baseline did not have prior radiation therapy, the current standard of
treatment for baseline brain metastases[1]. Among patients randomized to
the chemotherapy arm, 43% received Zykadia as their next treatment after
platinum-based chemotherapy[1].
Patients treated with first-line Zykadia had a median PFS of 16.6 months
(95% CI: 12.6, 27.2), compared to 8.1 months (95% CI: 5.8, 11.1) for
patients treated with standard first-line pemetrexed-platinum
chemotherapy with pemetrexed maintenance[1]. A 45% risk reduction in PFS
was obtained in the Zykadia arm compared to the chemotherapy arm (hazard
ratio [HR] = 0.55 [95% CI: 0.42, 0.73; one-sided p value <0.0001])[1].
Patients without brain metastases at screening receiving Zykadia
experienced a median PFS of 26.3 months (95% CI: 15.4, 27.7), compared
with 8.3 months (95% CI: 6.0, 13.7) among patients treated with
chemotherapy (HR = 0.48 [95% CI: 0.33, 0.69])[7]. Among patients with
brain metastases at screening, the median PFS was 10.7 months (95% CI:
8.1, 16.4) in the Zykadia group versus 6.7 months (95% CI: 4.1, 10.6) in
the chemotherapy group (HR = 0.70 [95% CI: 0.44, 1.12])[7].
The most common adverse reactions in ASCEND-4 (incidence >=25% all
grades) were diarrhea (85%), nausea (69%), vomiting (67%), fatigue (45%),
abdominal pain (40%), decreased appetite (34%) and cough (25%)[1]. In
ASCEND-4, Grade 3/4 adverse reactions (incidence >=2%) were fatigue (7%),
vomiting (5%), diarrhea (4.8%), abdominal pain (3.7%), weight loss
(3.7%), nausea (2.6%) and prolonged QT interval (2.6%)[1]. The most
common laboratory abnormalities in ASCEND-4 (incidence >=25% all grades)
were increased ALT/AST (91%/86%), increased GGT (84%), increased
alkaline phosphatase (81%), creatinine increase (77%), anemia (67%),
hyperglycemia (53%), decreased phosphate (38%), increased amylase (37%)
and neutropenia (27%)[1]. In ASCEND-4, Grade 3/4 laboratory
abnormalities (incidence >=2%) were increased GGT (49%), ALT/AST
(34%/21%), increased alkaline phosphatase (12%), hyperglycemia (10%),
increased amylase (8%), increase lipase (6%), creatinine increase (4.2%),
anemia (4.2%), decreased phosphate (3.7%) and neutropenia (2.1%)[1].
About Zykadia
Zykadia is an oral, selective inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase
(ALK), a gene that can fuse with others to form an abnormal "fusion
protein" that promotes the development and growth of certain tumors in
cancers including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zykadia is
currently approved in over 69 countries worldwide. Please visit
https://www.hcp.novartis.com/products/zykadia/ for additional
information.
Zykadia Important Safety Information
Zykadia may cause serious side effects.
Zykadia may cause stomach upset and intestinal problems in most patients,
including diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach-area pain. These
problems can be severe. Patients should follow their doctor's
instructions about taking medicines to help these symptoms, and should
call their doctor for advice if symptoms are severe or do not go away.
Zykadia may cause severe liver injury. Patients should have blood tests
prior to the start of treatment with Zykadia, every two weeks for the
first month of treatment and monthly thereafter, and should talk to
their doctor right away if they experience any of the following
symptoms: tiredness (fatigue), itchy skin, yellowing of the skin or the
whites of the eyes, nausea or vomiting, decreased appetite, pain on the
right side of the abdomen, urine turns dark or brown, or bleeding or
bruising more easily than normal.
Zykadia may cause severe or life-threatening swelling (inflammation) of
the lungs during treatment that can lead to death. Symptoms may be
similar to those symptoms from lung cancer. Patients should tell their
doctor right away about any new or worsening symptoms, including trouble
breathing or shortness of breath, fever, cough, with or without mucous,
or chest pain.
Zykadia may cause very slow, very fast, or abnormal heartbeats. Doctors
should check their patient's heart during treatment with Zykadia.
Patients should tell their doctor right away if they feel new chest pain
or discomfort, dizziness or lightheadedness, faint, or have abnormal
heartbeats, blue discoloration of lips, shortness of breath, swelling of
lower limbs or skin, or if they start to take or have any changes in
heart or blood pressure medicines.
Zykadia may cause high levels of glucose in the blood. People who have
diabetes or glucose intolerance, or who take a corticosteroid medicine
have an increased risk of high blood sugar with Zykadia. Patients should
have glucose blood tests prior to the start of treatment with Zykadia
and during treatment. Patients should follow their doctor's instructions
about blood sugar monitoring and call their doctor right away with any
symptoms of high blood sugar, including increased thirst and/or
urinating often.
Zykadia may cause high levels of pancreatic enzymes in the blood and may
cause pancreatitis. Patients should have blood tests prior to the start
of treatment with Zykadia and as needed during their treatment with
Zykadia. Patients should talk to their doctor if they experience signs
and symptoms of pancreatitis which including upper abdominal pain that
may spread to the back and get worse with eating.
Before patients take Zykadia, they should tell their doctor about all
medical conditions, including liver problems; diabetes or high blood
sugar; heart problems, including a condition called long QT syndrome; if
they are pregnant, if they think they may be pregnant, or if they plan
to become pregnant; are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.
Zykadia may harm unborn babies. Women who are able to become pregnant
must use a highly effective method of birth control (contraception)
during treatment with Zykadia and up to 3 months after stopping Zykadia.
Patients and their doctor should decide whether to take Zykadia or
breastfeed, but should not do both.
Patients should tell their doctor about medicines they take, including
prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal
supplements.
The most common adverse reactions with an incidence of >=10% diarrhea,
nausea, vomiting, liver laboratory test abnormalities, fatigue,
abdominal pain, decreased appetite, weight decreased constipation, blood
creatinine increased, rash, anemia, and esophageal disorder. Grade
3-4 adverse reactions with an incidence of >=5% were fatigue, vomiting,
diarrhea, abdominal pain, weight loss, nausea, and prolonged QT
Interval.
Patients should stop taking Zykadia and seek medical help immediately if
they experience any of the following, which may be signs of an allergic
reaction:
-- Difficulty in breathing or swallowing
-- Swelling of the face, lips, tongue or throat
-- Severe itching of the skin, with a red rash or raised bumps
Patients should tell their doctor of any side effect that bothers them
or does not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects of
Zykadia. For more information, patients should ask their doctor or
pharmacist.
Patients should take Zykadia exactly as their health care provider tells
them. Patients should not change their dose or stop taking Zykadia
unless their health care provider advises them to. Zykadia should be
taken once a day on an empty stomach. Patients should not eat for at
least 2 hours before and 1 hour after taking Zykadia. If a dose of
Zykadia is missed, they should take it as soon as they remember. If
their next dose is due within the next 12 hours, they should skip the
missed dose and take the next dose at their regular time. They should
not take a double dose to make up for a forgotten dose. Patients should
not drink grapefruit juice or eat grapefruit during treatment with
Zykadia, as it may make the amount of Zykadia in their blood increase to
a harmful level. If patients have to vomit after swallowing Zykadia
capsules, they should not take more capsules until their next scheduled
dose.
Please see full Prescribing Information for Zykadia.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
# # #
