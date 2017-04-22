Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz proposed -2

-1 of 2- 21 Apr 2017 17:43:00 UTC Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz proposed biosimilars rituximab and etanercept recommended for approval in Europe*
-- Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinions for biosimilars rituximab and
etanercept to treat immunological diseases. Biosimilar rituximab also
recommended to treat blood cancers
-- Comprehensive data packages, confirming Sandoz biosimilars rituximab and
etanercept match their respective reference medicines, were the basis for
CHMP decisions
-- Subject to EC** approval, Sandoz market leadership position extended as
the only company to have five approved biosimilars in Europe[1]
Holzkirchen, April 21, 2017 - Sandoz, a Novartis division, and the
pioneer and global leader in biosimilars, announced today that the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted
positive opinions, separately recommending the approval of both Sandoz'
biosimilar rituximab and biosimilar etanercept in Europe, to treat the
same indications as their respective reference medicines.
"We are proud to help patients in Europe with blood cancers and
immunological diseases by improving their access to effective treatments
through the potential approval of not just one, but two new Sandoz
biosimilar medicines," said Mark Levick, MD PhD, Global Head of
Development, Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz. "Today's recommendations from
the CHMP will not only benefit patients, but they demonstrate our
leadership in biosimilars and the strength of the Sandoz and Novartis
immunology and oncology portfolios".
If approved, Sandoz biosimilar rituximab may be used in all indications
of the reference medicine, MabThera(R) ***, which are non-Hodgkin's
lymphoma - follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma -
chronic lymphocytic leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis, granulomatosis with
polyangiitis, and microscopic polyangiitis.
If Sandoz biosimilar etanercept is approved, it may be used in all
indications of the reference medicine, Enbrel(R) ****, which are
rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis (ankylosing spondylitis,
non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis), plaque psoriasis, psoriatic
arthritis, Juvenile idiopathic arthritis and pediatric plaque psoriasis.
The CHMP recommendations were based on two comprehensive development
programs in which analytical, preclinical and clinical - including
pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic - data were generated. The programs
demonstrated biosimilarity of biosimilar rituximab and etanercept to
their respective reference medicines[2-8].
-- Studies within the biosimilar rituximab development program included a
pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) trial in rheumatoid arthritis
(ASSIST-RA)[7] and a Phase III confirmatory safety and efficacy study in
follicular lymphoma (ASSIST-FL)[8].
-- The biosimilar etanercept development program included an innovative
Phase III confirmatory safety and efficacy study in moderate to severe
plaque psoriasis (EGALITY), which included three treatment switches
between the reference medicine and biosimilar etanercept[4].
Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality,
life-enhancing biosimilars. It is the pioneer and global leader in
biosimilars, and currently markets three biosimilars worldwide. Sandoz
has a leading biosimilar pipeline and, in addition to biosimilar
rituximab and etanercept (Erelzi(TM) approved in 2016 by the FDA), plans
to launch three more biosimilars of major oncology and immunology
biologics across key geographies by 2020. As a division of the Novartis
Group, Sandoz is well-positioned to lead the biosimilars industry based
on its experience and capabilities in development, manufacturing and
commercialization.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be
identified by words such as "proposed," "recommended," "positive CHMP
opinions," "positive opinions," "recommending," "potential,"
"recommendations," "will," "may," "committed," "pipeline," "plans,"
"launch," "well-positioned," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential marketing approvals or labeling for
biosimilar rituximab, biosimilar etanercept, or any of the other
products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline, or regarding potential
future revenues from biosimilar rituximab, biosimilar etanercept, and
the other products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of
management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known
and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks
or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in
the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that
biosimilar rituximab, biosimilar etanercept, or any of the other
products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline will be submitted or approved
for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be
any guarantee that, if approved, biosimilar rituximab or biosimilar
etanercept will be approved for all indications included in the
reference products' respective labels. Nor can there be any guarantee
that biosimilar rituximab, biosimilar etanercept, or any of the other
products in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline will be commercially
successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations
regarding biosimilar rituximab, biosimilar etanercept, and such other
Sandoz biosimilar pipeline products could be affected by, among other
things, regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally;
the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including
clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical
data; competition in general, including potential approval of additional
versions of biosimilar rituximab or biosimilar etanercept; global trends
toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and
general public pricing pressures; litigation outcomes, including
intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or
limit Sandoz from selling biosimilar rituximab, biosimilar etanercept,
or its other biosimilar products; the particular prescribing preferences
of physicians and patients; general economic and industry conditions;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors
referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US
Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the
information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in
this press release as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As
a division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to
improve and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to
support growing healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help
people around the world access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of
approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas,
accounted for 2016 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2016, our products
reached well over 500 million patients and we aspire to reach one
billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater
Munich area.
* European Economic Area (EEA). The European Economic Area (EEA)
provides for the free movement of persons, goods, services and capital
within the internal market of the European Union (EU) between its 28
member states, as well as three of the four member states of the
European Free Trade Association (EFTA): Iceland, Liechtenstein and
Norway.
** European Commission
*** MabThera(R) is a registered trademark of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
**** Enbrel(R) is a registered trademark of Pfizer in Europe and Amgen
in the US.
April 21, 2017
# # #
