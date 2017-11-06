06.11.2017 07:14
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Press Release: Novartis seeks leadership with -2-

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Braun J et al. Secukinumab demonstrates low radiographic progression

and sustained efficacy through 4 years in patients with active

ankylosing spondylitis. Late breaking abstract presented at the 2017

ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting, San Diego, USA. 7(th) November 2017. [2] Dougados M et al. Spondyloarthritis. Lancet.

2011;377:2127-37. [3] Bissonnette R et al. Secukinumab demonstrates high

sustained efficacy and a favorable safety profile through 5 years of

treatment in moderate to severe psoriasis. Presented as eposter P2223 at

26th EADV Congress 2017. 13th September 2017. [4] Baeten D et al.

Secukinumab, interleukin-17A inhibition in ankylosing spondylitis. N

Engl J Med. 2015; 373:2534-48. [5] McInnes IB et al. Secukinumab, a

human anti-interleukin-17A monoclonal antibody, in patients with

psoriatic arthritis (FUTURE 2): a randomised, double-blind,

placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2015; 386(9999):1137-1146.

[6] Mease PJ et al. Secukinumab Provides Sustained Improvements in the

Signs and Symptoms of Active Psoriatic Arthritis through 3 Years:

Efficacy and Safety Results from a Phase 3 Trial. AnnRheum Dis.

2017;76:952-953. [7] Cosentyx Summary of Product Characteristics.

Novartis Europharm Limited. Available at:

http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/index.jsp?curl=pages/medicines/human/medicines/003729/human_med_001832.jsp&mid=WC0b01ac058001d124.

Last accessed October 2017. [8] Nestle FO et al. Mechanisms of disease

psoriasis. N Eng J Med. 2009;361:496-509. [9] Girolomoni G et al.

Psoriasis: rationale for targeting interleukin-17. Br J Dermatol.

2012;167:717-24. [10] Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. Review

Report. Available at: http://www.pmda.go.jp/files/000216877.pdf. Last

accessed October 2017. [11] Cosentyx (secukinumab) [prescribing

information]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, 2016.

[12] Baraliakos X et al. Secukinumab provides sustained improvements in

the signs and symptoms of active ankylosing spondylitis: 3-year results

from a phase 3 extension trial (MEASURE 1). Presented at the Annual

European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2017). 15(th) June 2017. [13] Braun J et al. Effect of secukinumab on clinical and

radiographic outcomes in ankylosing spondylitis: 2-year results from the

randomised phase III MEASURE 1 study. Ann Rheum Dis http://ard.bmj.com/.

2016;doi: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2016-209730. [14] Dean LE, et al. Global

prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis. Rheumatology (Oxford).

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24324212 2014; 53(4):650-7. [15]

Reveille JD. American College of Rheumatology. Spondyloarthritis.

Available at: http://www.rheumatology.org/IAm-

A/Patient-Caregiver/Diseases-Conditions/Spondyloarthritis. Accessed

October 2017. [16] Sieper J et al. Ankylosing spondylitis: an overview.

Ann Rheum Dis 2002; 61 (Suppl III):iii8-iii18. [17] Committee for

Medicinal Products for Human Use. Guideline on clinical investigation of

medicinal products for the Treatment of ankylosing spondylitis. London:

European Medicines Agency; 2009. Available at:

http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/Scientific_guideline/2009/09/WC500003424.pdf

Last accessed October 2017.

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Friedrich von Heyl

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8984 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 749 0286 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com friedrich.vonheyl@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2147245/823485.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    5
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:16 Uhr
Novartis seeks leadership with Cosentyx® showing no radiographic progression in ankylosing spondylitis at 4 years (Globe Newswire)
07:14 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis seeks leadership with -2- (Dow Jones)
07:14 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis seeks leadership with Cosentyx(R) showing no radiographic progression in ankylosing spondylitis at 4 years (Dow Jones)
07:10 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis reaches another -2- (Dow Jones)
07:10 Uhr
Press Release: Novartis reaches another regulatory milestone for CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel) with submission of its MAA* to EMA for children, young adults with... (Dow Jones)
03.11.17
Dividenden-Liebling Novartis mit News-Feuerwerk (Der Aktionär)
03.11.17
Anlagenerweiterung - Novartis investiert 100 Millionen in Tiroler Standort (derStandard.at)
02.11.17
Novartis and Amgen announce expanded collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute in pioneering prevention program (Globe Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2017Novartis NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2017Novartis NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2017Novartis buyHSBC
31.10.2017Novartis NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.2017Novartis buyBaader Bank
31.10.2017Novartis buyHSBC
30.10.2017Novartis buyBaader Bank
30.10.2017Novartis buyHSBC
26.10.2017Novartis OutperformBernstein Research
25.10.2017Novartis buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
02.11.2017Novartis NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2017Novartis NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2017Novartis NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.2017Novartis NeutralUBS AG
30.10.2017Novartis HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.10.2017Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
05.07.2017Novartis UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
06.06.2017Novartis UnderweightMorgan Stanley
02.06.2017Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.05.2017Novartis UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Novartis

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Novartis News

24.10.17Novartis sieht sich nach Wachstum im dritten Quartal auf gutem Weg
12.10.17Novartis treibt Verkauf der Roche-Beteiligung nicht aktiv voran
30.10.17Novartis will Advanced Accelerator kaufen
28.10.17Press Release: Novartis PARADIGMS data show -2-
28.10.17Press Release: Novartis PARADIGMS data show children and adolescents with MS had an 82% lower relapse rate with Gilenya(R) vs. interferon beta-1a
24.10.17Novartis reisst den SMI mit in die Tiefe
22.10.17Ausblick: Novartis stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
24.10.17ROUNDUP: Novartis vertagt nach gutem Quartal Entscheidung über Alcon
02.11.17Press Release: Novartis and Amgen announce expanded collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute in pioneering prevention program
12.10.17Warum Novartis-Präsident Reinhardt an Roche festhält
Weitere Novartis News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und GEWINNEN im November
Lassen sich Risiko und Rendite vorhersagen?
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Täglich die wichtigsten Chartanalysen per WhatsApp!
DZ BANK  Orange: solide Q3/2017-Zahlen, Ausblick bestätigt
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu VW Vz. und Daimler: Autospecial!
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
UBS: DAX: Wohlverdiente Verschnaufpause
Der Bitcoin wird flügge
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

07:01 UhrAusblick: EVOTEC legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
06:49 UhrBayer. Dow. BASF: Die größten Chemiekonzerne der Welt
03:00 UhrEvotec: Bilanz mit Spannung erwartet
05.11.17Ratiopharm: Milliardär erwägt Einstieg bei Teva
05.11.17Pflichtblatt für Ihr Geld: Neue €uro am Sonntag
05.11.17Milliardär erwägt angeblich Einstieg bei Ratiopharm-Mutter Teva
05.11.17Len Blavatnik mulls stake in Teva
05.11.17Ausblick: Mylan gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
04.11.17Dürr. Evotec. Continental: Das sind die heimlichen Börsenstars
03.11.17Why Celgene Crashed 30% in October -- and What Now?

News von

Paradise Papers zeigen heikle Verstrickungen von Wilbur Ross
Es gibt gute Gründe, dem neuen Fed-Chef zu misstrauen
Das Land der Gangs wird zum Kiez der Millennials
So können Sie zum Jahresende noch viel Geld sparen
Bitcoin  Blase oder Goldgrube?

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Gewinnmaschinen: Die zehn günstigsten deutschen Aktien
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Osram-Aktie, Iliad und Co.: Fünf Nebenwerte-Favoriten fürs Depot

News von

Steuerzahlerbund: Der Soli hat "keine Legitimation" mehr
Schwere Vorwürfe: Tesla-Mitarbeiter bringen Elon Musk in Erklärungsnot
Insider aus dem Weißen Haus zweifeln an einer zweiten Amtszeit Trumps
Ich habe das Tesla Model X in Frankfurt getestet - ein Moment machte mir Angst
3.000 Euro Gehalt, 860 Euro Miete: So lebt der Durchschnittsdeutsche im Jahr 2017

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- KfW hat angeblich Verkaufserlös für Air Berlin gepfändet -- T-Mobile US und Sprint beenden Fusionsgespräche -- Gewinn von Star-Investor Buffett bricht ein

'Paradise Papers': Neue Enthüllungen über Steuerschlupflöcher. Milliardär erwägt angeblich Einstieg bei Ratiopharm-Mutter Teva. Belgien bereitet angeblich Börsengang von Bank Belfius vor. EZB-Direktor: Fortsetzung der EZB-Bondkäufe könnte Euro stützen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 44: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:10 Uhr
Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- KfW hat angeblich Verkaufserlös für Air Berlin gepfändet -- T-Mobile US und Sprint beenden Fusionsgespräche -- Gewinn von Star-Investor Buffett bricht ein
Nebenwerte
06:59 Uhr
KfW hat angeblich Verkaufserlös für Air Berlin gepfändet
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
07:09 Uhr
'Paradise Papers': Neue Enthüllungen über Steuerschlupflöcher - Politiker unter Druck
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9