Press Release: Novartis seeks leadership with -2

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Braun J et al. Secukinumab demonstrates low radiographic progression

and sustained efficacy through 4 years in patients with active

ankylosing spondylitis. Late breaking abstract presented at the 2017

ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting, San Diego, USA. 7(th) November 2017. [2] Dougados M et al. Spondyloarthritis. Lancet.

2011;377:2127-37. [3] Bissonnette R et al. Secukinumab demonstrates high

sustained efficacy and a favorable safety profile through 5 years of

treatment in moderate to severe psoriasis. Presented as eposter P2223 at

26th EADV Congress 2017. 13th September 2017. [4] Baeten D et al.

Secukinumab, interleukin-17A inhibition in ankylosing spondylitis. N

Engl J Med. 2015; 373:2534-48. [5] McInnes IB et al. Secukinumab, a

human anti-interleukin-17A monoclonal antibody, in patients with

psoriatic arthritis (FUTURE 2): a randomised, double-blind,

placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2015; 386(9999):1137-1146.

[6] Mease PJ et al. Secukinumab Provides Sustained Improvements in the

Signs and Symptoms of Active Psoriatic Arthritis through 3 Years:

Efficacy and Safety Results from a Phase 3 Trial. AnnRheum Dis.

2017;76:952-953. [7] Cosentyx Summary of Product Characteristics.

Novartis Europharm Limited. Available at:

http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/index.jsp?curl=pages/medicines/human/medicines/003729/human_med_001832.jsp&mid=WC0b01ac058001d124.

Last accessed October 2017. [8] Nestle FO et al. Mechanisms of disease

psoriasis. N Eng J Med. 2009;361:496-509. [9] Girolomoni G et al.

Psoriasis: rationale for targeting interleukin-17. Br J Dermatol.

2012;167:717-24. [10] Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. Review

Report. Available at: http://www.pmda.go.jp/files/000216877.pdf. Last

accessed October 2017. [11] Cosentyx (secukinumab) [prescribing

information]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, 2016.

[12] Baraliakos X et al. Secukinumab provides sustained improvements in

the signs and symptoms of active ankylosing spondylitis: 3-year results

from a phase 3 extension trial (MEASURE 1). Presented at the Annual

European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2017). 15(th) June 2017. [13] Braun J et al. Effect of secukinumab on clinical and

radiographic outcomes in ankylosing spondylitis: 2-year results from the

randomised phase III MEASURE 1 study. Ann Rheum Dis http://ard.bmj.com/.

2016;doi: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2016-209730. [14] Dean LE, et al. Global

prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis. Rheumatology (Oxford).

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24324212 2014; 53(4):650-7. [15]

Reveille JD. American College of Rheumatology. Spondyloarthritis.

Available at: http://www.rheumatology.org/IAm-

A/Patient-Caregiver/Diseases-Conditions/Spondyloarthritis. Accessed

October 2017. [16] Sieper J et al. Ankylosing spondylitis: an overview.

Ann Rheum Dis 2002; 61 (Suppl III):iii8-iii18. [17] Committee for

Medicinal Products for Human Use. Guideline on clinical investigation of

medicinal products for the Treatment of ankylosing spondylitis. London:

European Medicines Agency; 2009. Available at:

http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/Scientific_guideline/2009/09/WC500003424.pdf

Last accessed October 2017.

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Friedrich von Heyl

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Global Pharma Communications

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 324 8984 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 749 0286 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com friedrich.vonheyl@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2147245/823485.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)