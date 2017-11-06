Press Release: Novartis seeks leadership with Cosentyx(R) showing no radiographic progression in ankylosing spondylitis at 4 years

Novartis International AG / Novartis seeks leadership with Cosentyx(R)
showing no radiographic progression in ankylosing spondylitis at 4 years
-- For the first time for any biologic, data show almost 80 percent of
ankylosing spondylitis (AS) patients on Cosentyx(R) have no radiographic
progression of the spine at 4 years[1]
-- These new data also confirm sustained improvement in signs and symptoms
in almost 80 percent of patients, with a favorable and consistent safety
profile[1]
-- Cosentyx, the only IL-17A inhibitor approved for AS, is a fully human,
highly targeted biologic for first-line use in this chronic inflammatory
disease that can lead to mobility loss[2]
Basel, November 6, 2017 - Novartis announced today new long-term
Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab) data for patients with ankylosing spondylitis
(AS)[1]. This study is unique as these data show, for the first time
with any biologic, that almost 80 percent of AS patients treated with
Cosentyx have no radiographic progression (mSASSS <2) of the spine at 4
years[1]. The new data also confirm sustained improvement in signs and
symptoms in almost 80 percent of patients, while Cosentyx delivers a
favorable and consistent safety profile[1]. The new data will be
presented as a late-breaker during the 2017 American College of
Rheumatology/Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (ACR/ARHP)
Annual Meeting in San Diego, United States.
"The key finding of these data is that patients treated with Cosentyx
may now have the opportunity to maintain their mobility for a longer
time. This is very important as ankylosing spondylitis is a crippling
condition that can impact people in their twenties when they still have
many decades of their life ahead of them," said Vas Narasimhan, Global
Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "For the
first time for any biologic, Cosentyx shows that almost 80 percent of
patients had no radiographic progression for as long as 4 years. These
data demonstrate the potential of Cosentyx to help patients live with
less pain and retain their mobility for longer".
These new long-term data add to a growing body of evidence demonstrating
the unique position of Cosentyx with lasting efficacy and proven safety
across AS, psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and moderate-to-severe psoriasis[1],
[3](-) [6]. Cosentyx is the first and only IL-17A inhibitor approved for
AS. Cosentyx is a highly targeted biologic for first-line use in AS, a
chronic inflammatory disease that can lead to prolonged pain and
mobility loss[2].
About Cosentyx and IL-17A
Cosentyx is the first and only fully human IL-17A inhibitor approved to
treat AS, PsA and psoriasis[7]. Cosentyx is a targeted treatment that
specifically inhibits the IL-17A cytokine, which plays a significant
role in the pathogenesis of AS, PsA and plaque psoriasis[7],[8],[9].
Cosentyx is the first IL-17A inhibitor approved in more than 70
countries for the treatment of active AS and PsA, which includes the
European Union countries and the US. Cosentyx is also approved for the
treatment of PsA and pustular psoriasis in Japan[10].
Cosentyx is also approved in more than 75 countries for the treatment of
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which includes the European Union
countries, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, the US and Canada. In Europe,
Cosentyx is approved for the first-line systemic treatment of
moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients[7]. In the US,
Cosentyx is approved as a treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque
psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or
phototherapy (light therapy)[11].
About the MEASURE 1 study
MEASURE 1 is a 2-year, multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled
Phase III study assessing the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx in
patients with active AS. A total of 290 of 371 patients completed the
trial, after which 274 patients were invited to enter a 3-year extension
period[1],[12]. Primary endpoints assessed superiority of Cosentyx
against placebo at Week 16 in the proportion of patients achieving at
least a 20% improvement in the ASAS 20 response (Assessment of
Spondyloarthritis International Society response criteria)[4],[13]. From
Week 16, patients in the placebo arm of the study were re-randomized to
Cosentyx 75 mg or 150 mg based on ASAS 20 response, with non-responders
switched at Week 16, and responders at Week 24[1],[13].
Of the patients participating in the study, almost 80 percent
demonstrated no radiographic progression over 208 weeks of treatment, as
indicated by the modified Stoke Ankylosing Spondylitis Spinal Score
(mSASSS) X-ray assessment measure[1]. Importantly, no structural
progression of AS in the spine was paired with sustained results on
patient-reported pain measures, with over 75 percent preserving an ASAS
20 response at 4 years[1]. The safety profile of Cosentyx was shown to
be consistent with that seen in clinical trials across multiple
indications[1],[3](-) [6].
About ankylosing spondylitis (AS)
AS is part of a family of lifelong inflammatory diseases that also
includes PsA. It generally results in serious impairment of movement in
the spine and physical function, which has an impact on quality of life.
People in their teens and twenties, particularly males, are affected
most often[14],[15]. Family members of those with AS are at higher
risk[15].
AS is a chronic, inflammatory disease that causes pain and stiffness in
the spine and joints and can lead to a significant loss of mobility if
not properly managed[15],[16]. Many patients with AS respond
inadequately to current standard of care anti-TNF therapies[2]. In
severe cases, the spine and joints above the tailbone can fuse
together[16]. Radiography, computed tomography (CT), or magnetic
resonance imaging (MRI) of the spine or sacroiliac joints is needed to
track the progression of AS and the effectiveness of treatment[16].
Improvements in the symptoms of AS are measured by the ASAS response
criteria (ASAS 20). This is defined as an improvement of at least 20
percent, and absolute improvement of at least 10 units on a 0-100 mm
scale in at least three of the following criteria: improvement in
flexibility, night time pain, ability to perform specific tasks, morning
stiffness, and no further deterioration in the condition. The percentage
of patients reaching an ASAS 20 response is an accepted way of measuring
the efficacy of treatments in AS[17].
