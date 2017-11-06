Press Release: Novartis seeks leadership with Cosentyx(R) showing no radiographic progression in ankylosing spondylitis at 4 years

Novartis International AG / Novartis seeks leadership with Cosentyx(R)

showing no radiographic progression in ankylosing spondylitis at 4 years

-- For the first time for any biologic, data show almost 80 percent of

ankylosing spondylitis (AS) patients on Cosentyx(R) have no radiographic

progression of the spine at 4 years[1]

-- These new data also confirm sustained improvement in signs and symptoms

in almost 80 percent of patients, with a favorable and consistent safety

profile[1]

-- Cosentyx, the only IL-17A inhibitor approved for AS, is a fully human,

highly targeted biologic for first-line use in this chronic inflammatory

disease that can lead to mobility loss[2]

Basel, November 6, 2017 - Novartis announced today new long-term

Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab) data for patients with ankylosing spondylitis

(AS)[1]. This study is unique as these data show, for the first time

with any biologic, that almost 80 percent of AS patients treated with

Cosentyx have no radiographic progression (mSASSS <2) of the spine at 4

years[1]. The new data also confirm sustained improvement in signs and

symptoms in almost 80 percent of patients, while Cosentyx delivers a

favorable and consistent safety profile[1]. The new data will be

presented as a late-breaker during the 2017 American College of

Rheumatology/Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (ACR/ARHP)

Annual Meeting in San Diego, United States.

"The key finding of these data is that patients treated with Cosentyx

may now have the opportunity to maintain their mobility for a longer

time. This is very important as ankylosing spondylitis is a crippling

condition that can impact people in their twenties when they still have

many decades of their life ahead of them," said Vas Narasimhan, Global

Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "For the

first time for any biologic, Cosentyx shows that almost 80 percent of

patients had no radiographic progression for as long as 4 years. These

data demonstrate the potential of Cosentyx to help patients live with

less pain and retain their mobility for longer".

These new long-term data add to a growing body of evidence demonstrating

the unique position of Cosentyx with lasting efficacy and proven safety

across AS, psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and moderate-to-severe psoriasis[1],

[3](-) [6]. Cosentyx is the first and only IL-17A inhibitor approved for

AS. Cosentyx is a highly targeted biologic for first-line use in AS, a

chronic inflammatory disease that can lead to prolonged pain and

mobility loss[2].

About Cosentyx and IL-17A

Cosentyx is the first and only fully human IL-17A inhibitor approved to

treat AS, PsA and psoriasis[7]. Cosentyx is a targeted treatment that

specifically inhibits the IL-17A cytokine, which plays a significant

role in the pathogenesis of AS, PsA and plaque psoriasis[7],[8],[9].

Cosentyx is the first IL-17A inhibitor approved in more than 70

countries for the treatment of active AS and PsA, which includes the

European Union countries and the US. Cosentyx is also approved for the

treatment of PsA and pustular psoriasis in Japan[10].

Cosentyx is also approved in more than 75 countries for the treatment of

moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which includes the European Union

countries, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, the US and Canada. In Europe,

Cosentyx is approved for the first-line systemic treatment of

moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients[7]. In the US,

Cosentyx is approved as a treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque

psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or

phototherapy (light therapy)[11].

About the MEASURE 1 study

MEASURE 1 is a 2-year, multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled

Phase III study assessing the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx in

patients with active AS. A total of 290 of 371 patients completed the

trial, after which 274 patients were invited to enter a 3-year extension

period[1],[12]. Primary endpoints assessed superiority of Cosentyx

against placebo at Week 16 in the proportion of patients achieving at

least a 20% improvement in the ASAS 20 response (Assessment of

Spondyloarthritis International Society response criteria)[4],[13]. From

Week 16, patients in the placebo arm of the study were re-randomized to

Cosentyx 75 mg or 150 mg based on ASAS 20 response, with non-responders

switched at Week 16, and responders at Week 24[1],[13].

Of the patients participating in the study, almost 80 percent

demonstrated no radiographic progression over 208 weeks of treatment, as

indicated by the modified Stoke Ankylosing Spondylitis Spinal Score

(mSASSS) X-ray assessment measure[1]. Importantly, no structural

progression of AS in the spine was paired with sustained results on

patient-reported pain measures, with over 75 percent preserving an ASAS

20 response at 4 years[1]. The safety profile of Cosentyx was shown to

be consistent with that seen in clinical trials across multiple

indications[1],[3](-) [6].

About ankylosing spondylitis (AS)

AS is part of a family of lifelong inflammatory diseases that also

includes PsA. It generally results in serious impairment of movement in

the spine and physical function, which has an impact on quality of life.

People in their teens and twenties, particularly males, are affected

most often[14],[15]. Family members of those with AS are at higher

risk[15].

AS is a chronic, inflammatory disease that causes pain and stiffness in

the spine and joints and can lead to a significant loss of mobility if

not properly managed[15],[16]. Many patients with AS respond

inadequately to current standard of care anti-TNF therapies[2]. In

severe cases, the spine and joints above the tailbone can fuse

together[16]. Radiography, computed tomography (CT), or magnetic

resonance imaging (MRI) of the spine or sacroiliac joints is needed to

track the progression of AS and the effectiveness of treatment[16].

Improvements in the symptoms of AS are measured by the ASAS response

criteria (ASAS 20). This is defined as an improvement of at least 20

percent, and absolute improvement of at least 10 units on a 0-100 mm

scale in at least three of the following criteria: improvement in

flexibility, night time pain, ability to perform specific tasks, morning

stiffness, and no further deterioration in the condition. The percentage

of patients reaching an ASAS 20 response is an accepted way of measuring

the efficacy of treatments in AS[17].

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"

"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"

"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions

regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for

the investigational or approved products described in this press release,

or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or

approved products described in this press release will be submitted or

approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that

such products will be commercially successful in the future. In

particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected

by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary

intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences

of physicians and patients; global trends toward health care cost

containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and

reimbursement pressures; general economic and industry conditions,

including the effects of the persistently weak economic and financial

environment in many countries; safety, quality or manufacturing issues,

and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form

20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000

