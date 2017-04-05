11.04.2017 09:31
Press Release: PSNC Deploys ADVA Optical Networking 96-Channel 100G Core Solution in Pan-European Research Network

ADVA Optical Networking SE / PSNC Deploys ADVA Optical Networking 96-Channel 100G Core Solution in Pan-European Research Network .

ADVA FSP 3000 With ROADM Technology Connects Polish Supercomputing Center to CERN

Poznan, Poland. April 11, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking http://www.advaoptical.com/ today announced that the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC) has deployed the ADVA FSP 3000 http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000.aspx with 100Gbit/s core technology in its PIONIER network. PIONIER, one of Europe's largest research and education networks, links high-performance computer centers in five cities across Poland, as well as connecting the country to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva. The new 96-channel 100Gbit/s http://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/100g-transport/100g-core.aspx coherent long-haul solution enables Europe's scientific community to share enormous data sets and collaborate using advanced high-bandwidth applications. Installation and maintenance work was conducted by Alma SA, the Polish systems integrator and long-term ADVA Optical Networking partner.

"Upgrading PIONIER to 100Gbit/s connectivity is a huge boost to research and education institutions across Europe. This incredibly powerful and dynamic long-haul network built on the ADVA FSP 3000 will help to accelerate the cycle of scientific discovery," said Maciej Stroinski, technical director, PSNC. "Now, research centers including CERN, home to the world's largest and most complex scientific instruments, can quickly and efficiently transport huge sets of data to supercomputers where it can be analyzed. With such an enormous increase in broadband capacity, scientists and academics will be able to further push the boundaries of what's possible from advances in particle physics to understanding the origins of our universe."

The new fully redundant GMPLS-based network connects Polish supercomputing centers in Poznan, Gdansk, Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw. It features 96 channels and has a reach of more than 3,466km without signal regeneration. As well as ADVA FSP 3000 core transport technology, the solution utilizes ADVA Optical Networking's colorless, directionless and flexgrid multi-degree ROADMs http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/technology/roadm.aspx . These create remote cross-connections on the optical layer to boost availability and simplify operations. PIONIER was one of the first national academic networks in Europe to leverage its own 10Gbit/s dark fiber network. Now, all links in the meshed infrastructure can transport 100Gbit/s and the modular design of the ADVA FSP 3000 means the network is ready to scale to 400Gbit/s and beyond in the future.

"Our technology is helping to propel international collaboration and scientific exploration. By working closely with PSNC and our partner ALMA SA, we've created a reliable, dynamic and ultra-fast network that will enable many of the world's most innovative research teams to realize their technological ambitions," commented Ardashes Garabedian, senior sales manager, Eastern Europe and CIS, ADVA Optical Networking. "Our FSP 3000 combines agile core transport functionality with massive scalability and superb ease of use. It will be a vital tool in some of the world's most advanced research projects. Also key are our directionless, colorless and gridless ROADMs, which will give researchers the power to quickly and easily set up new services, providing even more freedom for exploration and discovery."

Watch this video for information on the ADVA FSP 3000: http://adva.li/3dfsp3000.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

About Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center

PSNC, affiliated to the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences, was founded in 1993 to build and develop computer infrastructure for science and education in Poznan and in Poland. This infrastructure includes metropolitan network POZMAN, High Performance Computing (HPC) Center, as well as the national broadband network PIONIER, providing the Internet and network services on international, domestic and local levels. PSNC is managing research and development within the field of new generation computer networks, high performance - parallel and distributed - computations and archive systems and cloud computing technologies, as well as green ICT, future Internet technologies & ideas, network safety, innovative applications, creating, storing and managing digital content. Since PSNC is a public entity, within its sphere of interests is the development of solutions for e-government, education, medicine, new media & communications. For more information please visit us at: www.psnc.pl.

