Press Release: PSNC Deploys ADVA Optical Networking 96-Channel 100G Core Solution in Pan-European Research Network

ADVA FSP 3000 With ROADM Technology Connects Polish Supercomputing
Center to CERN
Poznan, Poland. April 11, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking
http://www.advaoptical.com/ today announced that the Poznan
Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC) has deployed the ADVA FSP
3000
http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000.aspx
with 100Gbit/s core technology in its PIONIER network. PIONIER, one of
Europe's largest research and education networks, links high-performance
computer centers in five cities across Poland, as well as connecting the
country to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in
Geneva. The new 96-channel 100Gbit/s
http://www.advaoptical.com/en/innovation/100g-transport/100g-core.aspx
coherent long-haul solution enables Europe's scientific community to
share enormous data sets and collaborate using advanced high-bandwidth
applications. Installation and maintenance work was conducted by Alma SA,
the Polish systems integrator and long-term ADVA Optical Networking
partner.
"Upgrading PIONIER to 100Gbit/s connectivity is a huge boost to research
and education institutions across Europe. This incredibly powerful and
dynamic long-haul network built on the ADVA FSP 3000 will help to
accelerate the cycle of scientific discovery," said Maciej Stroinski,
technical director, PSNC. "Now, research centers including CERN, home to
the world's largest and most complex scientific instruments, can quickly
and efficiently transport huge sets of data to supercomputers where it
can be analyzed. With such an enormous increase in broadband capacity,
scientists and academics will be able to further push the boundaries of
what's possible from advances in particle physics to understanding the
origins of our universe."
The new fully redundant GMPLS-based network connects Polish
supercomputing centers in Poznan, Gdansk, Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw. It
features 96 channels and has a reach of more than 3,466km without signal
regeneration. As well as ADVA FSP 3000 core transport technology, the
solution utilizes ADVA Optical Networking's colorless, directionless and
flexgrid multi-degree ROADMs
http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/technology/roadm.aspx . These
create remote cross-connections on the optical layer to boost
availability and simplify operations. PIONIER was one of the first
national academic networks in Europe to leverage its own 10Gbit/s dark
fiber network. Now, all links in the meshed infrastructure can transport
100Gbit/s and the modular design of the ADVA FSP 3000 means the network
is ready to scale to 400Gbit/s and beyond in the future.
"Our technology is helping to propel international collaboration and
scientific exploration. By working closely with PSNC and our partner
ALMA SA, we've created a reliable, dynamic and ultra-fast network that
will enable many of the world's most innovative research teams to
realize their technological ambitions," commented Ardashes Garabedian,
senior sales manager, Eastern Europe and CIS, ADVA Optical Networking.
"Our FSP 3000 combines agile core transport functionality with massive
scalability and superb ease of use. It will be a vital tool in some of
the world's most advanced research projects. Also key are our
directionless, colorless and gridless ROADMs, which will give
researchers the power to quickly and easily set up new services,
providing even more freedom for exploration and discovery."
Watch this video for information on the ADVA FSP 3000:
http://adva.li/3dfsp3000.
###
About ADVA Optical Networking
ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to
help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has
empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing
breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry
and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity
solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile
services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new
tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable
future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at:
www.advaoptical.com.
About Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center
PSNC, affiliated to the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Polish
Academy of Sciences, was founded in 1993 to build and develop computer
infrastructure for science and education in Poznan and in Poland. This
infrastructure includes metropolitan network POZMAN, High Performance
Computing (HPC) Center, as well as the national broadband network
PIONIER, providing the Internet and network services on international,
domestic and local levels. PSNC is managing research and development
within the field of new generation computer networks, high performance -
parallel and distributed - computations and archive systems and cloud
computing technologies, as well as green ICT, future Internet
technologies & ideas, network safety, innovative applications, creating,
storing and managing digital content. Since PSNC is a public entity,
within its sphere of interests is the development of solutions for
e-government, education, medicine, new media & communications. For more
information please visit us at: www.psnc.pl.
