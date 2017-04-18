Press Release: Publication of the provisional -2

-1 of 2- 24 Apr 2017 05:00:00 UTC Press Release: Publication of the provisional notice of the end result of Actelion tender offer
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Publication of the provisional notice of
the end result of Actelion tender offer . Processed and transmitted by
Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the
content of this announcement.
-- Transaction remains on track to close towards the end of the second
quarter of 2017
ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND - 24 April 2017 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today
announced that Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson &
Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its
all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held
shares of Actelion Ltd for $280 per share, payable in US dollars, per
the offer prospectus of February 16, 2017.
At the expiration of the additional acceptance period on April 21, 2017,
16:00 hrs CEST, a total of 99,303,760 Actelion shares were tendered,
corresponding to 92.51% of the 107,339,642 Actelion shares covered by
the tender offer. Including the Actelion shares tendered, Janssen and
Actelion, a person acting in concert with Janssen, held as of the end of
the additional acceptance period 100,665,760 Actelion shares,
corresponding to 92.62% of the voting rights and the share capital of
Actelion (including the Actelion shares issued until the end of the
additional acceptance period out of Actelion's conditional capital due
to the exercise of awards under Actelion's equity plans).
As a consequence of this tender rate, Actelion expects to be excluded
from the SMI(R) blue-chip index by SIX Swiss Exchange.
Based on the current understanding of the regulatory approval
proceedings in different jurisdictions, the settlement of the tender
offer is expected to occur, subject to the satisfaction of all relevant
conditions to the tender offer, including regulatory approvals, towards
the end of the second quarter of 2017.
As previously announced, as part of the transaction, Actelion will spin
out its drug discovery operations and early-stage clinical development
assets into a newly created Swiss biopharmaceutical company, Idorsia
Ltd. The shares of Idorsia are expected to be distributed to Actelion's
shareholders as a dividend in kind and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
on the day of the settlement of the tender offer. An affiliate of
Janssen Holding GmbH will initially hold 16 percent of the shares of
Idorsia Ltd and have rights to potentially increase to 32 percent
through a convertible note.
###
NOTES TO THE EDITOR
ABOUT ACTELION LTD
Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs for
diseases with significant unmet medical need.
Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension
(PAH). Our portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease,
from WHO Functional Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled
and intravenous medications. Although not available in all countries,
Actelion has treatments approved by health authorities for a number of
specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type
C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis,
and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals
covering all key markets around the world including Europe, the US,
Japan, China, Russia and Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters
in Allschwil / Basel, Switzerland. Actelion shares are currently traded
on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as part of the Swiss
blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(R) ). All trademarks are
legally protected.
For further information please contact:
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate
Communications
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 61 565 62 62
www.actelion.com
NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the
potential transaction between Johnson & Johnson and Actelion Ltd. The
reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If
underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or
uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the
expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson and Actelion. Risks
and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of
closing conditions for the transaction, including clearance by relevant
merger control authorities and the receipt of regulatory approvals for
the transaction; the possibility that the transaction will not be
completed in the expected timeframe or at all; the potential that the
expected benefits and opportunities of the transaction, if completed,
may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected;
challenges inherent in product research and development, including the
uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals;
uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products;
economic conditions, including currency exchange and interest rate
fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new
products and patents attained by competitors; changes to applicable laws
and regulations, including tax laws and domestic and foreign health care
reforms; adverse litigation or government action; changes in behavior
and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care
products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment.
In addition, if and when the transaction is consummated, there will be
risks and uncertainties related to the ability of the Johnson & Johnson
family of companies to successfully integrate the products,
employees/operations and clinical work of Actelion, as well as the
ability to ensure continued performance or market growth of Actelion's
products. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties
and other factors and the general risks associated with the respective
businesses of Johnson & Johnson and Actelion can be found in Johnson &
Johnson's publicly available filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, and Actelion's publicly available filings on its
website. Copies of these filings, as well as subsequent filings, are
available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.actelion.com or on
request from Johnson & Johnson or Actelion. Neither Johnson & Johnson
nor Actelion undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a
result of new information or future events or developments.
IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute,
or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any
solicitation of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered
shares in Actelion or Actelion's ADSs, nor shall it form the basis of,
or be relied on in connection with, any contract there for.
Shareholders of Actelion are urged to read the offer documents which are
or will be available at
http://www.investor.jnj.com/publictenderoffer.cfm.
OFFER RESTRICTIONS
The public tender (öffentliches Kaufangebot) offer described in the
offer prospectus (the Offer) is not being made and will not be made,
directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which such an
Offer would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable
laws or regulations, or which would require Johnson & Johnson or any of
its direct or indirect subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or
conditions of the Offer in any material way, to make an additional
filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take
additional action in relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend
the Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such documents
relating to the Offer must neither be distributed in any such country or
jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not
be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of securities of
Actelion by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such
country or jurisdiction.
NOTICE TO U.S. HOLDERS
The Offer described in this communication is being made for the
registered shares of Actelion, a Swiss corporation (Aktiengesellschaft)
whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX), and is subject
to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different
from those of the United States of America (U.S.). The Offer is being
made in the U.S. pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under,
the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the U.S. Exchange
Act), subject to the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1 and Rule 14e-5
under the U.S. Exchange Act and any exemptions from such requirements
granted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), and
otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly,
the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements,
including with respect to withdrawal rights, settlement procedures and
timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S.
domestic tender offer procedures and laws. U.S. holders of registered
shares of Actelion (Actelion Shares) are encouraged to consult with
their legal, financial and tax advisors regarding the Offer.
The shareholders of Actelion should review the offer prospectus (the
Offer Prospectus) and all other Offer documents carefully.
According to the laws of Switzerland, Actelion Shares tendered into the
Offer may generally not be withdrawn after they are tendered except
under certain circumstances, in particular if a competing offer for the
Actelion Shares is launched.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)- - 01 00 AM EDT 04-24-17
-2 of 2- 24 Apr 2017 05:00:00 UTC Press Release: Publication of the provisional -2-
In accordance with the laws of Switzerland and subject to applicable
regulatory requirements, Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries and
affiliates or their respective nominees or brokers (acting as agents for
Johnson & Johnson, its subsidiaries or affiliates) may from time to time
after the date of the Offer Prospectus, and other than pursuant to the
Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase Actelion
Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or
exercisable for Actelion Shares from shareholders of Actelion who are
willing to sell their Actelion Shares outside the Offer from time to
time, including purchases in the open market at prevailing prices or in
private transactions at negotiated prices, and shall comply with
applicable laws and regulations in Switzerland and applicable U.S.
securities regulation and pursuant to exemptive relief granted by the
SEC from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act. Any such purchases will
not be made at prices higher than the offer price or on terms more
favorable than those offered pursuant to the Offer unless the offer
price is increased accordingly. Any information about such purchases or
arrangements to purchase will be publicly disclosed in the U.S. on
Johnson & Johnson's website to the extent that such information is made
public in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of
Switzerland. In addition, the financial advisor to Actelion and, subject
to applicable Swiss and U.S. regulation and pursuant to exemptive relief
granted by the SEC from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, the
financial advisor to Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates may also
engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Actelion,
which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities.
It may be difficult for U.S. holders to enforce their rights and any
claim arising out of U.S. securities laws, since the Offeror and
Actelion are located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of
their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S.
jurisdiction. U.S. holders may not be able to sue a non-U.S. company or
its officers or directors in a U.S. or non-U.S. court for violations of
the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a
non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S.
court's judgment.
The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by a U.S. holder of Actelion
Shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes
and under applicable U.S. state and local laws, as well as foreign and
other tax laws. In addition, the receipt of shares of Idorsia Ltd
pursuant to the demerger distribution by a U.S. holder of Actelion
Shares may be taxable as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes
and under applicable U.S. state and local laws, as well as foreign and
other tax laws. Each shareholder of Actelion is urged to consult his or
her independent professional advisor immediately regarding the tax
consequences of an acceptance of the Offer. Neither the SEC nor any
securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or
disapproved of the Offer, (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the
Offer, or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in
the Offer Prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal
offence in the U.S.
AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES AND AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS
Johnson & Johnson, its subsidiaries and affiliates are aware that there
are "unsponsored" American Depositary Receipt Programs concerning
Actelion Shares. The Offer is not being made for American Depositary
Shares representing Actelion Shares (ADSs), nor for American Depositary
Receipts evidencing such ADSs (ADRs). However, the Offer is being made
for the Actelion Shares that are represented by the ADSs. Holders of
ADSs and ADRs are encouraged to consult with the appropriate depositary
regarding the tender of Actelion Shares that are represented by ADSs.
Johnson & Johnson, its subsidiaries and affiliates are unaware of
whether any respective depositary will make arrangements to tender the
underlying Actelion Shares into the Offer on behalf of holders of ADSs
or ADRs.
Holders of ADSs may present their ADSs to the appropriate depositary for
cancellation and (upon compliance with the terms of the deposit
agreements relating to the "unsponsored" American Depositary Receipt
Program concerning Actelion Shares, including payment of the
depositary's fees and any applicable transfer fees, taxes and
governmental charges) delivery of Actelion Shares to them, in order to
become shareholders of Actelion. The Offer may then be accepted in
accordance with its terms for the Actelion Shares delivered to holders
of ADSs upon such cancellation. Holders of ADSs should be aware, however,
that in order to tender in this manner, they may need to have an account
in Switzerland into which the Actelion Shares can be delivered.
Press release PDF: http://hugin.info/131801/R/2097881/794441.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Gewerbestrasse 16 Allschwil Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010532478;
http://www.actelion.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)- - 01 00 AM EDT 04-24-17