Press Release: Punjab province in Pakistan signs agreement with Novartis Access against chronic diseases

-- Poor patients in Punjab will have access to high-quality medicines
against noncommunicable, chronic diseases thanks to agreement between
government and Novartis Access
-- Punjab government will make medicines available free of charge through
public sector hospitals from early 2018 onward
-- Pakistan is among the countries most affected by chronic diseases; more
than half of its population lives in the Punjab province
Basel, 11 November 2017 - Today, the provincial government of Punjab in
Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novartis to roll out
Novartis Access. Poor patients in the province of Punjab will soon have
free access to high-quality medicines from the Novartis Access portfolio
targeting four key noncommunicable disease areas (NCDs): cardiovascular
diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and breast cancer. The
agreement also includes the implementation of innovative software to
track and monitor individual patient access and adherence.
"We are very mindful of the warnings from the World Health Organization
and World Bank that Pakistan's chronic disease problem urgently needs to
be addressed with high-quality treatment and care." said Mian Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab. "We are pleased that
public-private partnerships like the one with Novartis Access can
measurably improve healthcare services and capabilities in the province,
" he added.
Punjab province, with a population of 110 million, is the largest
province in Pakistan, representing more than half of the country's
population. The agreement with Novartis Access is part of an ongoing
program to transform the treatment of NCDs and other diseases in Punjab.
Special focus will be on providing quality care in the areas of
preventive care, primary and secondary healthcare, drug control and
institutional reforms. Novartis Access treatments are among the world's
most frequently prescribed medicines for chronic diseases.
"Novartis Access has been designed to help governments in lower-income
countries improve access to treatments for noncommunicable diseases for
the poorest populations. Our key goal is to help patients in Punjab
better manage their chronic condition with this program. We believe new
approaches that bring governments and the private sector together are
needed to expand access to medicines and healthcare delivery," said Dr.
Harald Nusser, Head of Novartis Social Business.
The program in Punjab will also involve the deployment of an offspring
of the Novartis SMS for Life digital platform, which will use biometric
data to create a registry able to help track patient access and
adherence. The anonymized data generated by the system will inform both
the government and Novartis about disease prevalence, treatment
availability and patient outreach, allowing to better serve patients.
In May 2017, Novartis also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with
Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services to make Novartis Access
treatments available through the Prime Minister's National Health
Insurance Program. This program aims to serve the poorest patients in
the country through federal facilities and nearly 1 million families are
currently enrolled. Novartis is working with other provincial
governments in Pakistan to further expand Novartis Access.
NCDs are on the rise in Pakistan. According to the World Bank[1],
chronic diseases account for 59% of the total disease burden in
Pakistan[1] and half of all deaths every year in the country[2]. The
World Health Organization states there is a 21% probability of dying
between the ages of 30 and 70 years from the four main NCDs[2], a
pattern reflected in the Punjab province. Approximately a tenth of the
population is diabetic[3]; 38% is overweight or obese, over half are
hypertensive, and over a third smoke tobacco[4], placing many at higher
risk of heart disease and respiratory problems.
The Punjab government is tackling the growing burden of NCDs,
particularly through the Punjab Health Sector Plan. Novartis Pharma
Pakistan and the Punjab health department recently signed another major
health initiative to provide treatment for cancer patients in the
province.
Pakistan is the first country in Asia to launch Novartis Access and
first deliveries of medicines to the Punjab are planned in early 2018.
Novartis Access was first introduced in 2016 through faith-based
organizations in Kenya and is underway through national systems or
faith-based health systems in Cameroon and Rwanda. Other countries,
including Ethiopia and Uganda, are at earlier stages of introducing the
program.
About Novartis Access
Novartis Access includes 15 generic and patented medicines to address
cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and breast
cancer. The portfolio is available to governments, NGOs and other
public-sector healthcare providers in low and lower middle income
countries for USD 1 per treatment, per month*. The have been selected
based on medical relevance: they are either on or pertain to a class
outlined in the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines, or belong to the
most frequently prescribed medicines in these disease areas. Novartis
Access launched in 2015 and we strive to reach 30 countries over the
coming years based on government and stakeholder demand. Novartis Access
is the latest addition to our company's efforts to enhance access to
healthcare for patients at every level of income. It is integrated in
Novartis Social Business, a unit which includes the Novartis Malaria
Initiative and the Novartis Healthy Family programs. This unit is
operationally managed by Sandoz, the Novartis generics and biosimilars
division. For more information, please visit
http://socialbusiness.novartis.com.
* The USD 1 price does not include costs for freight, insurance and
potential taxes.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the
evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these
needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar
pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in
each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5
billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD
9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in
approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,
please visit http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
