Press Release: Punjab province in Pakistan signs agreement with Novartis Access against chronic diseases

-- Poor patients in Punjab will have access to high-quality medicines

against noncommunicable, chronic diseases thanks to agreement between

government and Novartis Access

-- Punjab government will make medicines available free of charge through

public sector hospitals from early 2018 onward

-- Pakistan is among the countries most affected by chronic diseases; more

than half of its population lives in the Punjab province

Basel, 11 November 2017 - Today, the provincial government of Punjab in

Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novartis to roll out

Novartis Access. Poor patients in the province of Punjab will soon have

free access to high-quality medicines from the Novartis Access portfolio

targeting four key noncommunicable disease areas (NCDs): cardiovascular

diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and breast cancer. The

agreement also includes the implementation of innovative software to

track and monitor individual patient access and adherence.

"We are very mindful of the warnings from the World Health Organization

and World Bank that Pakistan's chronic disease problem urgently needs to

be addressed with high-quality treatment and care." said Mian Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab. "We are pleased that

public-private partnerships like the one with Novartis Access can

measurably improve healthcare services and capabilities in the province,

" he added.

Punjab province, with a population of 110 million, is the largest

province in Pakistan, representing more than half of the country's

population. The agreement with Novartis Access is part of an ongoing

program to transform the treatment of NCDs and other diseases in Punjab.

Special focus will be on providing quality care in the areas of

preventive care, primary and secondary healthcare, drug control and

institutional reforms. Novartis Access treatments are among the world's

most frequently prescribed medicines for chronic diseases.

"Novartis Access has been designed to help governments in lower-income

countries improve access to treatments for noncommunicable diseases for

the poorest populations. Our key goal is to help patients in Punjab

better manage their chronic condition with this program. We believe new

approaches that bring governments and the private sector together are

needed to expand access to medicines and healthcare delivery," said Dr.

Harald Nusser, Head of Novartis Social Business.

The program in Punjab will also involve the deployment of an offspring

of the Novartis SMS for Life digital platform, which will use biometric

data to create a registry able to help track patient access and

adherence. The anonymized data generated by the system will inform both

the government and Novartis about disease prevalence, treatment

availability and patient outreach, allowing to better serve patients.

In May 2017, Novartis also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with

Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services to make Novartis Access

treatments available through the Prime Minister's National Health

Insurance Program. This program aims to serve the poorest patients in

the country through federal facilities and nearly 1 million families are

currently enrolled. Novartis is working with other provincial

governments in Pakistan to further expand Novartis Access.

NCDs are on the rise in Pakistan. According to the World Bank[1],

chronic diseases account for 59% of the total disease burden in

Pakistan[1] and half of all deaths every year in the country[2]. The

World Health Organization states there is a 21% probability of dying

between the ages of 30 and 70 years from the four main NCDs[2], a

pattern reflected in the Punjab province. Approximately a tenth of the

population is diabetic[3]; 38% is overweight or obese, over half are

hypertensive, and over a third smoke tobacco[4], placing many at higher

risk of heart disease and respiratory problems.

The Punjab government is tackling the growing burden of NCDs,

particularly through the Punjab Health Sector Plan. Novartis Pharma

Pakistan and the Punjab health department recently signed another major

health initiative to provide treatment for cancer patients in the

province.

Pakistan is the first country in Asia to launch Novartis Access and

first deliveries of medicines to the Punjab are planned in early 2018.

Novartis Access was first introduced in 2016 through faith-based

organizations in Kenya and is underway through national systems or

faith-based health systems in Cameroon and Rwanda. Other countries,

including Ethiopia and Uganda, are at earlier stages of introducing the

program.

About Novartis Access

Novartis Access includes 15 generic and patented medicines to address

cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and breast

cancer. The portfolio is available to governments, NGOs and other

public-sector healthcare providers in low and lower middle income

countries for USD 1 per treatment, per month*. The have been selected

based on medical relevance: they are either on or pertain to a class

outlined in the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines, or belong to the

most frequently prescribed medicines in these disease areas. Novartis

Access launched in 2015 and we strive to reach 30 countries over the

coming years based on government and stakeholder demand. Novartis Access

is the latest addition to our company's efforts to enhance access to

healthcare for patients at every level of income. It is integrated in

Novartis Social Business, a unit which includes the Novartis Malaria

Initiative and the Novartis Healthy Family programs. This unit is

operationally managed by Sandoz, the Novartis generics and biosimilars

division. For more information, please visit

http://socialbusiness.novartis.com.

* The USD 1 price does not include costs for freight, insurance and

potential taxes.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

