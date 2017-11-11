11.11.2017 14:01
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Press Release: Punjab province in Pakistan signs agreement with Novartis Access against chronic diseases

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Novartis International AG / Punjab province in Pakistan signs agreement

with Novartis Access against chronic diseases. Processed and

transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Poor patients in Punjab will have access to high-quality medicines

against noncommunicable, chronic diseases thanks to agreement between

government and Novartis Access

-- Punjab government will make medicines available free of charge through

public sector hospitals from early 2018 onward

-- Pakistan is among the countries most affected by chronic diseases; more

than half of its population lives in the Punjab province

Basel, 11 November 2017 - Today, the provincial government of Punjab in

Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Novartis to roll out

Novartis Access. Poor patients in the province of Punjab will soon have

free access to high-quality medicines from the Novartis Access portfolio

targeting four key noncommunicable disease areas (NCDs): cardiovascular

diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and breast cancer. The

agreement also includes the implementation of innovative software to

track and monitor individual patient access and adherence.

"We are very mindful of the warnings from the World Health Organization

and World Bank that Pakistan's chronic disease problem urgently needs to

be addressed with high-quality treatment and care." said Mian Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab. "We are pleased that

public-private partnerships like the one with Novartis Access can

measurably improve healthcare services and capabilities in the province,

" he added.

Punjab province, with a population of 110 million, is the largest

province in Pakistan, representing more than half of the country's

population. The agreement with Novartis Access is part of an ongoing

program to transform the treatment of NCDs and other diseases in Punjab.

Special focus will be on providing quality care in the areas of

preventive care, primary and secondary healthcare, drug control and

institutional reforms. Novartis Access treatments are among the world's

most frequently prescribed medicines for chronic diseases.

"Novartis Access has been designed to help governments in lower-income

countries improve access to treatments for noncommunicable diseases for

the poorest populations. Our key goal is to help patients in Punjab

better manage their chronic condition with this program. We believe new

approaches that bring governments and the private sector together are

needed to expand access to medicines and healthcare delivery," said Dr.

Harald Nusser, Head of Novartis Social Business.

The program in Punjab will also involve the deployment of an offspring

of the Novartis SMS for Life digital platform, which will use biometric

data to create a registry able to help track patient access and

adherence. The anonymized data generated by the system will inform both

the government and Novartis about disease prevalence, treatment

availability and patient outreach, allowing to better serve patients.

In May 2017, Novartis also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with

Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services to make Novartis Access

treatments available through the Prime Minister's National Health

Insurance Program. This program aims to serve the poorest patients in

the country through federal facilities and nearly 1 million families are

currently enrolled. Novartis is working with other provincial

governments in Pakistan to further expand Novartis Access.

NCDs are on the rise in Pakistan. According to the World Bank[1],

chronic diseases account for 59% of the total disease burden in

Pakistan[1] and half of all deaths every year in the country[2]. The

World Health Organization states there is a 21% probability of dying

between the ages of 30 and 70 years from the four main NCDs[2], a

pattern reflected in the Punjab province. Approximately a tenth of the

population is diabetic[3]; 38% is overweight or obese, over half are

hypertensive, and over a third smoke tobacco[4], placing many at higher

risk of heart disease and respiratory problems.

The Punjab government is tackling the growing burden of NCDs,

particularly through the Punjab Health Sector Plan. Novartis Pharma

Pakistan and the Punjab health department recently signed another major

health initiative to provide treatment for cancer patients in the

province.

Pakistan is the first country in Asia to launch Novartis Access and

first deliveries of medicines to the Punjab are planned in early 2018.

Novartis Access was first introduced in 2016 through faith-based

organizations in Kenya and is underway through national systems or

faith-based health systems in Cameroon and Rwanda. Other countries,

including Ethiopia and Uganda, are at earlier stages of introducing the

program.

About Novartis Access

Novartis Access includes 15 generic and patented medicines to address

cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and breast

cancer. The portfolio is available to governments, NGOs and other

public-sector healthcare providers in low and lower middle income

countries for USD 1 per treatment, per month*. The have been selected

based on medical relevance: they are either on or pertain to a class

outlined in the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines, or belong to the

most frequently prescribed medicines in these disease areas. Novartis

Access launched in 2015 and we strive to reach 30 countries over the

coming years based on government and stakeholder demand. Novartis Access

is the latest addition to our company's efforts to enhance access to

healthcare for patients at every level of income. It is integrated in

Novartis Social Business, a unit which includes the Novartis Malaria

Initiative and the Novartis Healthy Family programs. This unit is

operationally managed by Sandoz, the Novartis generics and biosimilars

division. For more information, please visit

http://socialbusiness.novartis.com.

* The USD 1 price does not include costs for freight, insurance and

potential taxes.

About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the

evolving needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland, Novartis offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these

needs: innovative medicines, cost-saving generic and biosimilar

pharmaceuticals and eye care. Novartis has leading positions globally in

each of these areas. In 2016, the Group achieved net sales of USD 48.5

billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to approximately USD

9.0 billion. Novartis Group companies employ approximately 121,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are sold in

approximately 155 countries around the world. For more information,

please visit http://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

References

[1] Engelgau MM, El-Saharty S, Kudesia P. Capitalizing on the

Demographic Transition: Tackling Noncommunicable Diseases in South Asia.

World Bank. Washington DC, 2010, p.50-51. Accessible at:

http://documents.worldbank.org/curated/en/869431468307160023/Capitalizing-on-the-demographic-transition-tackling-non-communicable-diseases-in-South-Asia

[2] World Health Organization, Pakistan NCD Factsheet. Accessible at:

http://www.who.int/nmh/countries/pak_en.pdf

[3] Shera, AS et al. "Pakistan National Diabetes Survey: Prevalence of

glucose intolerance and associated factors in the Punjab province of

Pakistan." Prim Care Diabetes. 2010 Jul;4(2):79-83

[4] Khan MS, Khan A, Ali A, Akhtar N, Rasool F, Khan H, et al.

Prevalence of risk factors for coronary artery disease in Southern

Punjab, Pakistan. Trop J Pharm Res 2016; 15(1):195-200

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Antonio Ligi Nadine Schecker

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Social Business

+41 61 324 1374 (direct) +41 61 696 8633 (direct)

+41 79 723 3681 (mobile) +41 79 682 1326 (mobile)

antonio.ligi@novartis.com nadine.schecker@novartis.com

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2149065/824681.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2017 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14:01 Uhr
Press Release: Punjab province in Pakistan signs agreement with Novartis Access against chronic diseases (Dow Jones)
14:01 Uhr
Punjab province in Pakistan signs agreement with Novartis Access against chronic diseases (Globe Newswire)
10.11.17
Novartis brolucizumab (RTH258) demonstrates superiority versus aflibercept in key secondary endpoint measures of disease activity in nAMD, a leading cause of blindness (Globe Newswire)
08.11.17
Dividenden-Liebling Novartis erneut mit starken News – Aktie vor dem Ausbruch? (Der Aktionär)
08.11.17
Press Release: Novartis reports positive results -2- (Dow Jones)
08.11.17
Press Release: Novartis reports positive results from Phase III trial of Kisqali(R) (ribociclib) combination therapy in premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- ad... (Dow Jones)
07.11.17
Novartis announces study data demonstrating Cosentyx® reduced signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis while inhibiting progression of joint structural damage (Globe Newswire)
07.11.17
Press Release: Novartis announces study data -2- (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novartis News
RSS Feed
Novartis zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Novartis AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.11.2017Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2017Novartis NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2017Novartis NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2017Novartis buyHSBC
31.10.2017Novartis NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.10.2017Novartis buyHSBC
30.10.2017Novartis buyBaader Bank
30.10.2017Novartis buyHSBC
26.10.2017Novartis OutperformBernstein Research
25.10.2017Novartis buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
08.11.2017Novartis HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2017Novartis NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2017Novartis NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.10.2017Novartis NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.2017Novartis NeutralUBS AG
25.10.2017Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
05.07.2017Novartis UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
06.06.2017Novartis UnderweightMorgan Stanley
02.06.2017Novartis UnderweightBarclays Capital
12.05.2017Novartis UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Novartis AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Novartis

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Novartis News

24.10.17Novartis sieht sich nach Wachstum im dritten Quartal auf gutem Weg
12.10.17Novartis treibt Verkauf der Roche-Beteiligung nicht aktiv voran
30.10.17Novartis will Advanced Accelerator kaufen
28.10.17Press Release: Novartis PARADIGMS data show -2-
28.10.17Press Release: Novartis PARADIGMS data show children and adolescents with MS had an 82% lower relapse rate with Gilenya(R) vs. interferon beta-1a
24.10.17Novartis reisst den SMI mit in die Tiefe
22.10.17Ausblick: Novartis stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
24.10.17ROUNDUP: Novartis vertagt nach gutem Quartal Entscheidung über Alcon
02.11.17Press Release: Novartis and Amgen announce expanded collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute in pioneering prevention program
12.10.17Warum Novartis-Präsident Reinhardt an Roche festhält
Weitere Novartis News
Anzeige

Inside

DekaBank: Zu schön, um wahr zu sein?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | Jahresendrally - kein Mythos
Ein Funken Hoffnung für die Deutsche Bank
HSBC: Coca-Cola und McDonalds im Fokus der Anleger
Rekordhohe US-Ernte drückt Maispreis auf 12-Monatstief
UBS: Deutsche Post AG: Kräftiges Reversal am historischen Hoch
Vontobel: Munich Re mit Milliardenverlust aufgrund von Hurrikanserie
DZ BANK  DAX: Lackmustest für August-Aufwärtstrendkanal
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Novartis-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Novartis Peer Group News

10.11.17Roche’s OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) gains positive CHMP opinion for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
10.11.17OCREVUS (Ocrelizumab) von Roche erhält positives Gutachten des CHMP für schubförmige multiple Sklerose und primär progrediente multiple Sklerose
10.11.17BMS-Pfizer Alliance to Unveil Real-World Data Analyses - Cost. Safety and Comparative Effectiveness Findings Associated with Oral Anticoagulants in Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation
10.11.17Evotec mit rasanten Verlusten – das ist jetzt wichtig
10.11.17ANALYSE-FLASH: S&P Global senkt Stada auf 'Sell' - Ziel hoch auf 74.40 Euro
10.11.17Seibert: Weiteres Verfahren bei Glyphosat liegt bei EU-Kommission
09.11.17AstraZeneca sales decline slows as it waits for medicine to work
09.11.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Enttäuschende Berichtssaison löst Kursrutsch aus
09.11.17ROUNDUP: Keine Mehrheit für Glyphosat-Verlängerung - Krach in Berlin
09.11.17Live-Analyse ab 18 Uhr: Welche DAX-Aktien sind jetzt interessant. welche eher risikoreich?

News von

Städte warnen vor Fusion von Karstadt und Kaufhof
Die Hausfassade soll unsere Städte revolutionieren
Rück- und Ausblick mit Oliver Roth
So heizen Sie richtig mit Holz
Die Erosion der Mittelschicht

News von

DAX: Verkäufe werden gefährlicher
Adidas-Aktie, BASF und Co.: Der große Dax-Check
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Allianz-Aktie nach den Zahlen - was Anleger jetzt tun sollten
Bitcoin sackt binnen 48 Stunden um 1000 Dollar ab

News von

"Die Lage ist katastrophal": Auto-Experte Dudenhöffer erklärt, was Deutschland beim Umgang mit E-Autos falsch macht
Der Bitcoin-Hype verändert den Arbeitsmarkt in Deutschland massiv
Das iPhone X hat eine Nebenwirkung bei Selfies, an die viele Nutzer nicht gedacht haben
Mit dieser Powerbank kann man sein Smartphone drahtlos aufladen
27-jähriger Bayer, der einen BMW Z3 zum Elektroauto umbaute, räumt mit einem Irrtum über Tesla auf

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schliesst rot -- Muss die Hälfte der Deutsche Bank-Mitarbeiter gehen? -- Neuer Chef für ProSiebenSat.1 gesucht -- Allianz, Bechtle, JENOPTIK im Fokus

Droht VW wegen "Dieselgate" neuer Ärger von der BaFin? Compugroup erhält Gematik-Zulassung. Drägerwerk rechnet 2018 mit stärkerem Umsatzanstieg. thyssenkrupp baut Stellen ab. Früherer Facebook-Präsident warnt vor Sozialen Medien - wie Facebook. Brexit-Verhandlungen: EU setzt Briten Zwei-Wochen-Frist. Akku-Chefingenieur verlässt Tesla. Razzia bei der Commerzbank wegen Cum-Ex-Geschäften.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10.11.17
DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schliesst rot -- Muss die Hälfte der Deutsche Bank-Mitarbeiter gehen? -- Neuer Chef für ProSiebenSat.1 gesucht -- Allianz, Bechtle, JENOPTIK im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:28 Uhr
Chartanalyse für Jedermann - Diese Konstellationen der Technischen Analyse sollte jeder Anleger kennen
Webinare
14:27 Uhr
Anlagestrategie: Intelligenter Vermögensaufbau mit Portfolios
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
Apple Inc.865985
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Nordex AGA0D655
Infineon AG623100