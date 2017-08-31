Press Release: Santhera Announces Financial -2

-1 of 2- 05 Sep 2017 05:00:00 UTC Press Release: Santhera Announces Financial Results for the First Half-Year 2017 and Reports Commercial and Development Progress
Liestal, Switzerland, September 5, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) reports first half-year results as of June 30, 2017:
-- 1H 2017 sales of CHF 10.9 million, increase of 51% compared to 1H 2016
-- Successful placement of CHF 60 million in convertible bonds
-- Cash and short-term financial assets of CHF 78.0 million
-- Continued roll-out of commercial launch of Raxone(R) for Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)
-- Positive Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) scientific opinion from
the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
received for Raxone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
-- European marketing authorization application (MAA) decision for Raxone in
DMD from Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
anticipated shortly
Summarizing the half-year performance, Thomas Meier, PhD, Chief
Executive Officer of Santhera, said: "We are on track to achieve our
goals for 2017. On the commercial side, we have successfully advanced
the European roll-out of Raxone for LHON and our commercial operations
for our anticipated launch of Raxone in DMD are well underway. Recently,
the UK's MHRA has granted Raxone a positive scientific opinion through
the EAMS for patients with respiratory function decline not taking
glucocorticoids in DMD. Another highlight was the successful placement
of convertible bonds, which equipped us with adequate financial
resources to implement our strategic and operational plans, and reflects
the endorsement of the financial community in Santhera's future."
Company Highlights
-- Roll-out of Raxone for LHON well underway Santhera's intention to make
Raxone available for LHON patients across Europe are progressing well
with new launches in several countries either through own subsidiaries or
partnerships. Reimbursement was achieved under different models in
several European markets. In May, the Scottish Medicines Consortium
approved Raxone for restricted use in patients with LHON. By the end of
the first half-year, Santhera sold Raxone in 17 European countries.
-- First positive EAMS Scientific Opinion from UK's MHRA in DMDIn June, the
UK's MHRA granted Raxone a positive scientific opinion through the EAMS
for patients with respiratory function decline not taking glucocorticoids
in DMD. The MHRA decision allows patients with DMD, who meet criteria
defined under this scheme, and who otherwise would not have access to
such treatment options, to gain access to Raxone.
-- Review of marketing authorization application for DMD in EuropeThe CHMP
is currently assessing Santhera's extension application for Raxone in
patients with DMD. An opinion from the CHMP is expected shortly.
-- Commercial operations strengthened to support LHON and prepare for launch
in DMDCommercial operations in the regional country clusters in Europe
were increased to support marketing of Raxone for LHON and to prepare for
a timely market entry of Raxone for DMD. In February, US operations were
established in the Boston metropolitan area. The US team is currently
focused on expanding relationships with patient advocacy groups, market
preparation activities, and providing regulatory and medical affairs
expertise. This expansion of geographic reach underscores Santhera's
commitment to make Raxone available to patients worldwide.
-- SIDEROS trial with Raxone in DMD patients using glucocorticoids on
trackSanthera's randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III
SIDEROS study investigates the efficacy and safety of Raxone in DMD
patients with declining respiratory function on any stable glucocorticoid
treatment scheme. Currently, the last remaining of the targeted 62 study
centers are being initiated. The study is expected to run until 2019 to
support the use of Raxone in all patients with DMD experiencing
respiratory decline irrespective of their glucocorticoid use status.
-- Israel approves Raxone for LHON Post the period end, the Ministry of
Health Israel approved Raxone for the treatment of visual impairment in
adolescents and adult patients with LHON. This is the first approval for
Raxone in LHON outside Europe.
Key Financials in the First Half-Year 2017
-- Strong uptake of Raxone salesNet sales of Raxone amounted to CHF 10.9
million (1H 2016: CHF 7.2 million) which corresponds to a 51% increase
compared to the same period of the year prior. Turnover was mainly driven
by sales to LHON patients in Germany and France with additional markets
contributing increasingly to growth. To date, Raxone is sold in 17
European countries.
-- Commercial and development activities reflected in increased
expensesOperating expenses in the first half-year were CHF 30.5 million
(1H 2016: CHF 22.6 million). Advancing late stage clinical trials, as
well as the follow-up and preparation of regulatory filings for DMD, led
to higher development expenses of CHF 11.7 million (1H 2016: CHF 8.1
million). Marketing and sales expenses reached CHF 12.6 million (1H 2016:
CHF 8.9 million) and general and administrative expenses (G&A) were
CHF 6.1 million (1H 2016: CHF 5.5 million). This investment increase
reflects the expansion of Santhera's operations, including set-up of the
US subsidiary, the ongoing roll-out of Raxone for LHON across Europe and
market entry preparations for Raxone in DMD. In summary, the operating
loss in the first half of this year amounted to CHF 21.4 million (1H
2016: CHF -17.2 million) leading to a net result of CHF -22.7 million (1H
2016: CHF -18.0 million).
-- Successful placement of CHF 60 million convertible bonds In February,
Santhera successfully placed CHF 60 million senior unsecured convertible
bonds with a 5-year maturity and a coupon of 5.00% per annum. Net
proceeds from this placement will primarily be used to fund the
commercialization of Raxone in the currently approved indication LHON, to
prepare the market entry and commercial launch in the subsequent
indications, and to further advance clinical development programs and for
other corporate purposes. The additional funds significantly enhanced the
Company's financial flexibility in executing its intended development and
commercial plans.
-- Solid liquidity base allows for strategy implementation as plannedAs of
June 30, 2017, freely available liquid funds (cash and cash equivalents
including short-term financial assets) amounted to CHF 78.0 million
(December 31, 2016: CHF 49.8 million).
Revenue Guidance
Santhera reiterates its revenue outlook and currently expects net sales
of Raxone for full year 2017 to reach CHF 21 to 23 million.
2017 Half-Year Financial Information
Please see
www.santhera.com/investors-and-media/investor-toolbox/financial-reports
for Santhera's 2017 interim condensed report and all reviewed
consolidated financial statements.
Condensed interim consolidated income statement
(reviewed, IFRS, for half-year ended June 30, in CHF
thousands) 1H 2017 1H 2016
Net sales 10,859 7,210
Cost of goods sold
(of which amortization of intangible assets: 2017
-1,519 / 2016 -1,519) -1,954 -1,911
Development -11,703 -8,101
Marketing and sales -12,622 -8,949
General and administrative -6,113 -5,479
Operating expenses -30,513 -22,567
Operating result -21,366 -17,207
Financial result -1,289 85
Income taxes -57 -849
Net result -22,712 -17,971
Basic and diluted loss per share (in CHF) -3.62 -2.87
Condensed interim consolidated balance sheet June 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016
(IFRS, in CHF thousands) (reviewed) (audited)
Cash and cash equivalents 71,986 49,815
Financial assets short-term 5,984 0
Noncurrent assets 33,239 28,442
Other current assets 18,945 12,535
Total assets 130,154 90,792
Equity 55,199 74,351
Noncurrent liabilities 63,647 6,183
Current liabilities 11,308 10,258
Total equity and liabilities 130,154 90,792
Condensed interim consolidated cash flow statement
(reviewed, IFRS, in CHF thousands) 2017 2016
Operating cash flow for half-year ended June 30 -19,431 -13,338
Investing cash flow for half-year ended June 30 -15,352 -259
Financing cash flow for half-year ended June 30 57,001 336
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 49,815 76,859
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 71,986 63,564
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 22,171 -13,295
Share capital June 30, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016
(number of shares with par value of CHF 1) (reviewed) (audited)
Shares issued 6,279,857 6,279,857
Conditional capital for stock options 700,000 532,941
Conditional capital for convertible rights 930,000 650,000
Authorized capital 1,500,000 1,500,000
Call for Investors and Analysts
Santhera will host an investor call September 5, 2017 at 13:00 CET.
Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera, will discuss the half-year 2017
financial results and will provide an update on corporate developments.
Participants are invited to call the following numbers 10-15 minutes
before scheduled call (no dial-in code required):
Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00
UK: +44 (0)203 059 58 62
US: +1 631 570 5613
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and
neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone(R) (idebenone) is
authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and
Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).
For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing
Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD
patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking
glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of
Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing
Raxone(R) in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis
(PPMS), and omigapil for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), all areas
of high unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the
Company's website www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information:
Sue Schneidhorst, Head Group Communications
Europe: +41 61 906 89 26
US: +1 646 586 2113
sue.schneidhorst@santhera.com
Investors:
Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans
Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568
christoph.rentsch@santhera.com
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to
subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking
statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements
involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause
the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of
the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied
by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on
these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or
investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
