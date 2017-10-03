03.10.2017 07:03
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Press Release: Santhera Presents Data and Hosts Symposium on Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the World Muscle Society Congress

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Santhera Presents Data and Hosts

Symposium on Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

at the World Muscle Society Congress. Processed and transmitted by

Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the

content of this announcement.

Liestal, Switzerland, October 3, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that it will present additional data from the positive

Phase III DELOS trial in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

at the 22(nd) International Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS)

in Saint Malo, France

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to showcase our research and to

further facilitate discussion surrounding respiratory function decline

in DMD patients and emerging treatment strategies at this year's WMS

Congress," commented Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera. "We also

confirm that we have requested re-examination of the negative opinion

from the CHMP regarding our marketing authorization application for

Raxone(R) in DMD, as previously announced. The procedure will be

completed in Q1 2018. We are convinced that Raxone offers therapeutic

benefit in preserving respiratory function in teenage patients not

taking glucocorticoids - a patient population with high unmet medical

need. We remain dedicated to work with the patient community and

regulators to make Raxone available to patients as soon as possible."

The following posters will be on display for the entire duration of the

International Congress of the World Muscle Society, October 3 - 7, 2017,

at the Palais du Grand Large in Saint Malo, France:

-- Consistency of efficacy of idebenone in respiratory decline in Duchenne

muscular dystrophy (DMD): Comparison of analysis methods (Poster P.408)

-- Meta-analysis of two clinical trials with idebenone in patients with

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD): Impact on respiratory decline (Poster

P.409)

-- Impact of idebenone on pulmonary morbidity, including bronchopulmonary

adverse events, in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) (Poster P.410)

On Thursday, October 5, from 02:00 - 03:30 p.m., the Company will also

host a symposium entitled Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne

Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) - New insights and evolving treatment

strategies featuring an expert panel consisting of:

-- Rosaline Quinlivan, MD, Consultant, MCR Centre for Neuromuscular Disease

Institute of Neurology at National Hospital, London and Consultant,

Dubowitz Neuromuscular Centre, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, UK

-- Craig McDonald, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Medicine

& Rehabilitation and Director of Neuromuscular Disease Clinics, UC Davis

Health, USA

-- Oscar Henry Mayer, MD, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics,

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Division

of Pulmonary Medicine Medical and Director of Pulmonary Function Testing

Laboratory, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, USA

-- Gunnar Buyse, MD, PhD, Pediatric Neurologist, University Hospital Leuven,

and Full Professor of Medicine, University of Leuven, Belgium

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

DMD is one of the most common and devastating types of muscle

degeneration and leads to progressive muscle weakness starting at an

early age. DMD is a genetic, degenerative disease that occurs almost

exclusively in males with an incidence of up to 1 in 3,500 live male

births worldwide.

About Idebenone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

DMD is characterized by a loss of the protein dystrophin, leading to

cell damage, impaired calcium homeostasis, elevated oxidative stress and

reduced energy production in muscle cells. This results in progressive

muscle weakness, muscle wasting, and early morbidity and mortality due

to respiratory failure.

Idebenone is a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor for the

enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1) capable of stimulating

mitochondrial electron transport, reducing and scavenging reactive

oxygen species (ROS) and supplementing cellular energy levels.

DELOS was a phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled 52-week study

which randomized 64 patients, not taking concomitant glucocorticoids, to

receive either idebenone (900 mg/day) or matching placebo. Positive

outcomes of the DELOS study were previously published in several

peer-reviewed journals: Buyse et al., The Lancet 2015, 385:1748-1757;

McDonald et al., Neuromuscular Disorders 2016, 26:473-480, Buyse et al.,

Pediatric Pulmonology 2017, 52:580-515 and Mayer et al., Journal of

Neuromuscular Diseases 2017, 4: 189-198.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and

neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone(R) (idebenone) is

authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and

Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).

For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing

Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD

patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking

glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of

Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing

Raxone(R) in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis

(PPMS), and another product - omigapil - for congenital muscular

dystrophy (CMD), both also areas of high unmet medical need. For further

information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information:

Sue Schneidhorst, Head Group Communications

Europe: +41 61 906 89 26

US: +1 646 586 2113

sue.schneidhorst@santhera.com

Investors:

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans

Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568

christoph.rentsch@santhera.com

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

News Release WMS: http://hugin.info/137261/R/2138907/818780.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Hammerstrasse 49 Liestal Switzerland

ISIN: CH0027148649;

http://www.santhera.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:03 Uhr
GNW-News: Santhera präsentiert Daten und veranstaltet Symposium über Atmungsfunktionsverlust bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie am World Muscle Society Kongress (dpa-afx)
07:03 Uhr
Press Release: Santhera Presents Data and Hosts Symposium on Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the World Muscle Society Congress (Dow Jones)
15.09.17
Press Release: Santhera Receives Negative Opinion from the CHMP for its Marketing Authorization Application for Raxone(R) in DMD and Intends to Appeal this O... (Dow Jones)
15.09.17
GNW-News: Santhera erhält negative Beurteilung durch das CHMP für den Antrag auf Marktzulassung für Raxone® in DMD und beabsichtigt dagegen Widerspruch einzu... (dpa-afx)
11.09.17
GlobeNewswire/Erste Patienten mit Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie (DMD) in Grossbritannien in das Early Access to Medicines Scheme für Santheras Raxone(R) aufge... (Dow Jones)
11.09.17
Press Release: First Patients Enrolled in UK's Early Access to Medicines Scheme for Santhera's Raxone(R) in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) (Dow Jones)
11.09.17
GNW-News: Erste Patienten mit Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie (DMD) in Grossbritannien in das Early Access to Medicines Scheme für Santheras Raxone® aufgenommen (dpa-afx)
05.09.17
GlobeNewswire/Santhera veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2017 und berichtet über Geschäfts- und Entwicklungsfortschritte (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Santhera Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Santhera Pharmaceuticals News

11.09.17GlobeNewswire/Erste Patienten mit Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie (DMD) in Grossbritannien in das Early Access to Medicines Scheme für Santheras Raxone(R) aufge...
15.09.17GNW-News: Santhera erhält negative Beurteilung durch das CHMP für den Antrag auf Marktzulassung für Raxone® in DMD und beabsichtigt dagegen Widerspruch einzu...
15.09.17Press Release: Santhera Receives Negative Opinion from the CHMP for its Marketing Authorization Application for Raxone(R) in DMD and Intends to Appeal this O...
05.09.17GlobeNewswire/Santhera veröffentlicht -2-
05.09.17GlobeNewswire/Santhera veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2017 und berichtet über Geschäfts- und Entwicklungsfortschritte
05.09.17GNW-News: Santhera veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2017 und berichtet über Geschäfts- und Entwicklungsfortschritte
11.09.17Press Release: First Patients Enrolled in UK's Early Access to Medicines Scheme for Santhera's Raxone(R) in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)
05.09.17Press Release: Santhera Announces Financial -2-
05.09.17Press Release: Santhera Announces Financial Results for the First Half-Year 2017 and Reports Commercial and Development Progress
11.09.17GNW-News: Erste Patienten mit Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie (DMD) in Grossbritannien in das Early Access to Medicines Scheme für Santheras Raxone® aufgenommen
Weitere Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE | Jetzt die neue Ausgabe lesen
Zeit kaufen mit der richtigen Geldanlage
Das sind die 3 Top-Branche in Europa  diese müssen Sie kennen!
DekaBank: Neun neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
UBS: Siemens: Gemeinsam mit Alstom zum europäischen Champion
DZ BANK  DAX: Test des Allzeithochs steht an
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Jahresendrally - ja oder nein?
Reich durch Schokoriegel und Lippenstift
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kaffee und trockenes Brötchen sind noch kein Frühstück
Mit diesem Trick umgehen Vermieter die Mietpreisbremse
Die Welt kehrt zurück auf den Pfad der Schuldenkrise
Die Grünen steuern Richtung Kabinettstisch
Noch mehr deutsches Geld zum Wohle von Europa

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax: Nächstes Kursziel 14.000 Punkte
Goldpreis: Unter den Profis wächst die Skepsis
Allianz-Aktie im Rally-Modus: So starten Anleger richtig durch
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro

News von

Eine Studie zeigt, warum die Mietpreise bald noch weiter steigen könnten
McDonalds hat ein gewaltiges Problem in Deutschland, das den Fast-Food-Riesen zu ungewöhnlichen Maßnahmen zwingt
Ein Schritt von Amazon lässt deutsche Supermärkte zittern
Nächste Woche steht für Tesla die Stunde der Wahrheit an
Experte sicher: Amazon wird für den schleichenden Tod der Kreditkarte sorgen

Heute im Fokus

Börse in Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Citigroup: Der Öl-Engpass kommt -- Unabhängigkeitserklärung Kataloniens rückt näher -- Lufthansa, EVOTEC, Deutsche Post im Fokus

Aufruf zu Generalstreik in Katalonien. Kein Handel in Frankfurt - Tag der deutschen Einheit. Goldman Sachs erwägt angeblich Handelseinheit für digitale Währungen. Warum sich der Eurokurs im US-Handel nur wenig bewegt. General Motors kündigt Elektroauto-Offensive an. Facebook will wegen Russland-Affäre Anzeigen strenger prüfen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So schnitten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017 ab
Welche Aktie verzeichnet den höchsten Gewinn?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Meister-Liste der 1. Fußball Bundesliga
Welcher Verein hat die meisten Meistertitel?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte Spanien nach der Abstimmung vom Wochenende die Unabhängigkeitserklärung Kataloniens anerkennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:13 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Citigroup: Der Öl-Engpass kommt -- Unabhängigkeitserklärung Kataloniens rückt näher -- Lufthansa, EVOTEC, Deutsche Post im Fokus
Sonstiges
06:10 Uhr
So funktionieren Kapitalschutzzertifikate
Sonstiges
03:30 Uhr
Gold abgeschlagen: Mit welchen Rohstoffen Anleger im 3. Quartal wirklich Geld verdienen konnten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Nordex AGA0D655
E.ON SEENAG99
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
Lufthansa AG823212
GeelyA0CACX
Deutsche Telekom AG555750