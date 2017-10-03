Press Release: Santhera Presents Data and Hosts Symposium on Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the World Muscle Society Congress

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Santhera Presents Data and Hosts
Symposium on Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Liestal, Switzerland, October 3, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces that it will present additional data from the positive
Phase III DELOS trial in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
at the 22(nd) International Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS)
in Saint Malo, France
"We are pleased to have the opportunity to showcase our research and to
further facilitate discussion surrounding respiratory function decline
in DMD patients and emerging treatment strategies at this year's WMS
Congress," commented Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera. "We also
confirm that we have requested re-examination of the negative opinion
from the CHMP regarding our marketing authorization application for
Raxone(R) in DMD, as previously announced. The procedure will be
completed in Q1 2018. We are convinced that Raxone offers therapeutic
benefit in preserving respiratory function in teenage patients not
taking glucocorticoids - a patient population with high unmet medical
need. We remain dedicated to work with the patient community and
regulators to make Raxone available to patients as soon as possible."
The following posters will be on display for the entire duration of the
International Congress of the World Muscle Society, October 3 - 7, 2017,
at the Palais du Grand Large in Saint Malo, France:
-- Consistency of efficacy of idebenone in respiratory decline in Duchenne
muscular dystrophy (DMD): Comparison of analysis methods (Poster P.408)
-- Meta-analysis of two clinical trials with idebenone in patients with
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD): Impact on respiratory decline (Poster
P.409)
-- Impact of idebenone on pulmonary morbidity, including bronchopulmonary
adverse events, in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) (Poster P.410)
On Thursday, October 5, from 02:00 - 03:30 p.m., the Company will also
host a symposium entitled Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne
Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) - New insights and evolving treatment
strategies featuring an expert panel consisting of:
-- Rosaline Quinlivan, MD, Consultant, MCR Centre for Neuromuscular Disease
Institute of Neurology at National Hospital, London and Consultant,
Dubowitz Neuromuscular Centre, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, UK
-- Craig McDonald, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Medicine
& Rehabilitation and Director of Neuromuscular Disease Clinics, UC Davis
Health, USA
-- Oscar Henry Mayer, MD, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics,
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Division
of Pulmonary Medicine Medical and Director of Pulmonary Function Testing
Laboratory, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, USA
-- Gunnar Buyse, MD, PhD, Pediatric Neurologist, University Hospital Leuven,
and Full Professor of Medicine, University of Leuven, Belgium
About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
DMD is one of the most common and devastating types of muscle
degeneration and leads to progressive muscle weakness starting at an
early age. DMD is a genetic, degenerative disease that occurs almost
exclusively in males with an incidence of up to 1 in 3,500 live male
births worldwide.
About Idebenone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
DMD is characterized by a loss of the protein dystrophin, leading to
cell damage, impaired calcium homeostasis, elevated oxidative stress and
reduced energy production in muscle cells. This results in progressive
muscle weakness, muscle wasting, and early morbidity and mortality due
to respiratory failure.
Idebenone is a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor for the
enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1) capable of stimulating
mitochondrial electron transport, reducing and scavenging reactive
oxygen species (ROS) and supplementing cellular energy levels.
DELOS was a phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled 52-week study
which randomized 64 patients, not taking concomitant glucocorticoids, to
receive either idebenone (900 mg/day) or matching placebo. Positive
outcomes of the DELOS study were previously published in several
peer-reviewed journals: Buyse et al., The Lancet 2015, 385:1748-1757;
McDonald et al., Neuromuscular Disorders 2016, 26:473-480, Buyse et al.,
Pediatric Pulmonology 2017, 52:580-515 and Mayer et al., Journal of
Neuromuscular Diseases 2017, 4: 189-198.
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and
neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone(R) (idebenone) is
authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and
Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).
For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing
Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD
patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking
glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of
Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing
Raxone(R) in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis
(PPMS), and another product - omigapil - for congenital muscular
dystrophy (CMD), both also areas of high unmet medical need. For further
information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
