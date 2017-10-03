Press Release: Santhera Presents Data and Hosts Symposium on Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the World Muscle Society Congress

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Santhera Presents Data and Hosts

Symposium on Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Liestal, Switzerland, October 3, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that it will present additional data from the positive

Phase III DELOS trial in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

at the 22(nd) International Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS)

in Saint Malo, France

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to showcase our research and to

further facilitate discussion surrounding respiratory function decline

in DMD patients and emerging treatment strategies at this year's WMS

Congress," commented Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera. "We also

confirm that we have requested re-examination of the negative opinion

from the CHMP regarding our marketing authorization application for

Raxone(R) in DMD, as previously announced. The procedure will be

completed in Q1 2018. We are convinced that Raxone offers therapeutic

benefit in preserving respiratory function in teenage patients not

taking glucocorticoids - a patient population with high unmet medical

need. We remain dedicated to work with the patient community and

regulators to make Raxone available to patients as soon as possible."

The following posters will be on display for the entire duration of the

International Congress of the World Muscle Society, October 3 - 7, 2017,

at the Palais du Grand Large in Saint Malo, France:

-- Consistency of efficacy of idebenone in respiratory decline in Duchenne

muscular dystrophy (DMD): Comparison of analysis methods (Poster P.408)

-- Meta-analysis of two clinical trials with idebenone in patients with

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD): Impact on respiratory decline (Poster

P.409)

-- Impact of idebenone on pulmonary morbidity, including bronchopulmonary

adverse events, in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) (Poster P.410)

On Thursday, October 5, from 02:00 - 03:30 p.m., the Company will also

host a symposium entitled Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne

Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) - New insights and evolving treatment

strategies featuring an expert panel consisting of:

-- Rosaline Quinlivan, MD, Consultant, MCR Centre for Neuromuscular Disease

Institute of Neurology at National Hospital, London and Consultant,

Dubowitz Neuromuscular Centre, Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, UK

-- Craig McDonald, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Physical Medicine

& Rehabilitation and Director of Neuromuscular Disease Clinics, UC Davis

Health, USA

-- Oscar Henry Mayer, MD, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics,

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Division

of Pulmonary Medicine Medical and Director of Pulmonary Function Testing

Laboratory, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, USA

-- Gunnar Buyse, MD, PhD, Pediatric Neurologist, University Hospital Leuven,

and Full Professor of Medicine, University of Leuven, Belgium

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

DMD is one of the most common and devastating types of muscle

degeneration and leads to progressive muscle weakness starting at an

early age. DMD is a genetic, degenerative disease that occurs almost

exclusively in males with an incidence of up to 1 in 3,500 live male

births worldwide.

About Idebenone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

DMD is characterized by a loss of the protein dystrophin, leading to

cell damage, impaired calcium homeostasis, elevated oxidative stress and

reduced energy production in muscle cells. This results in progressive

muscle weakness, muscle wasting, and early morbidity and mortality due

to respiratory failure.

Idebenone is a synthetic short-chain benzoquinone and a cofactor for the

enzyme NAD(P)H:quinone oxidoreductase (NQO1) capable of stimulating

mitochondrial electron transport, reducing and scavenging reactive

oxygen species (ROS) and supplementing cellular energy levels.

DELOS was a phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled 52-week study

which randomized 64 patients, not taking concomitant glucocorticoids, to

receive either idebenone (900 mg/day) or matching placebo. Positive

outcomes of the DELOS study were previously published in several

peer-reviewed journals: Buyse et al., The Lancet 2015, 385:1748-1757;

McDonald et al., Neuromuscular Disorders 2016, 26:473-480, Buyse et al.,

Pediatric Pulmonology 2017, 52:580-515 and Mayer et al., Journal of

Neuromuscular Diseases 2017, 4: 189-198.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and

neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone(R) (idebenone) is

authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and

Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).

For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing

Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD

patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking

glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of

Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing

Raxone(R) in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis

(PPMS), and another product - omigapil - for congenital muscular

dystrophy (CMD), both also areas of high unmet medical need. For further

information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

