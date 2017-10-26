Press Release: Sika AG: RECORD SALES AND PROFIT

Sika AG / Sika AG: RECORD SALES AND PROFIT. Processed and transmitted
-- Sales growth of 7.9% in local currency (6.8% in CHF) to CHF 4,627.5
million
-- Growth in all regions
-- Operating result (EBIT) up 13.2%, net profit 14.9% higher
-- Growth strategy continues with two more national subsidiaries, four new
factories and three acquisitions
-- Confirmation of 2017 annual targets - annual sales expected to exceed CHF
6 billion for the first time
With sales growth of 7.9% in local currency, Sika continued on its
successful growth trajectory in the first nine months of the current
financial year, achieving record sales of CHF 4,627.5 million. As part
of the implementation of the strategic targets for 2020, two further
national subsidiaries were founded, four new factories opened and three
acquisitions made - the aim being to press ahead with the expansion in
high-growth business areas and markets. Sales growth in Swiss francs
over the past nine months came to 6.8% after taking a negative currency
effect into account (-1.1%).
MARGINS AND NET PROFIT HIT RECORD HIGH
In the third quarter, Sika posted its 23rd successive improvement in
margins. This outstanding result was achieved thanks to Sika's
successful growth model. Volume grew faster than operating costs,
compensating for slightly negative currency effects and rising raw
material prices. The operating result and net profit therefore hit
record highs in the first nine months of 2017. Operating profit (EBIT)
improved by 13.2% to CHF 669.0 million (previous year: CHF 591.2
million). Net profit rose strongly by 14.9% to CHF 477.4 million
(previous year: CHF 415.5 million).
Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: "With a further sales increase of
7.9%, which is at the upper end of our defined target range, as well as
a 14.9% surge in net profit, we are systematically delivering our growth
model and achieving record results. We are positioning ourselves early
in emerging economies and are well established in mature markets. This
enables us to sell our product solutions at all stages of the life cycle
of construction properties, from new-build to refurbishment work. This
has resulted in excellent double-digit growth rates in Eastern Europe,
Africa, North America, and the Pacific area, with our growth
significantly outpacing that of the market in many countries. In the
automotive business we are benefiting from the trend towards lightweight
construction, and our sales growth is once again firmly in double
digits."
GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS
Sales in region EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) increased by 6.5% in
the first nine months (previous year: 5.3%). The core markets of France,
Italy and the UK achieved solid growth rates. Eastern Europe and Africa
experienced double-digit growth. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, saw its first
factory for concrete admixtures brought into operation, while concrete
admixture and mortar production in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was relocated to
a new, expanded site. In Russia, a new production line for PVC membranes
was set up at the factory in Lobnya, near Moscow. Just recently,
manufacturing capacity was expanded at Lahore, Pakistan, with the
opening of a new factory for mortar products and concrete admixtures. In
addition, Sika's presence in West Africa was further strengthened
through the founding of a new national subsidiary in Senegal.
In the first nine months Bitbau Dörr, a leading supplier of
waterproofing systems, was acquired in Austria, while ABC Sealants, a
well-known manufacturer of sealants and adhesives for the interior
finishing sector, was taken over in Turkey. KVK Holding, which is based
in the Czech capital, Prague, also joined the Sika Group. The company is
an established supplier of waterproofing and roofing systems as well as
a wide range of mortar products.
At 16.7%, the North America region posted the strongest growth once
again (previous year: 9.9%), of which 8.2% was through acquisitions.
Sika boosted its business volume significantly in the USA achieving
growth of around 20%, thus continuing to grow much more quickly than the
construction market. Targeted investments in North America contributed
substantially to this positive business performance. These include the
development of the sales organization, the acquisition of companies and
the significant expansion of the supply chain with new factories located
close to fast-growing metropolitan areas. The conclusion of the takeover
of Rmax Operating, LLC during the reporting period enabled a leading US
manufacturer of polyiso insulation for complete building envelope
solutions (roofing and wall systems) to be integrated into the Sika
Group.
The Latin America region increased sales by 1.7% in the first nine
months, compared with 5.6% in the same period last year. Some large
countries in the region, including Mexico and Argentina, produced
above-average performance. In Brazil, the persistently difficult
economic and political situation continued to have a negative impact on
business performance. Furthermore, construction activity has been
subdued in countries that are dependent on the raw material sector. The
supply chain in Mexico was further expanded through investment in a new
factory for mortar products and concrete admixtures in Coatzacoalcos.
Sika's presence in Central America was also reinforced by the foundation
of a new national subsidiary in El Salvador.
Sales in the region Asia/Pacific rose by 4.8% (previous year: 3.8%). The
markets in Southeast Asia, with the exception of Indonesia and Singapore,
achieved high growth rates. In Singapore, investment in state-funded
residential construction projects, and in Indonesia investment in
infrastructure, remained at a low level. In China, the construction
industry stabilized further, enabling Sika to achieve high single-digit
growth.
OUTLOOK FOR 2017
The strategic targets for 2020 were successfully implemented in the
first nine months of 2017, leading to record results. The strong
performance supports the target for the full year - namely, a 6-8%
increase in sales to more than CHF 6 billion for the first time.
Volatile and rising raw material prices present a challenge in the
current year. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to once again increase
at a disproportionately high rate, reaching between CHF 880 million and
900 million for the full-year 2017. The unknown outcome of
Saint-Gobain's hostile takeover attempt remains an element of
uncertainty for the future.
KEY FIGURES NINE MONTHS 2017
in CHF mn 1/1/2016 -9/30/2016 1/1/2017 -9/30/2017 Change in %
Net sales 4,331.8 4,627.5 6.8
Gross result 2,396.7 2,532.5 5.7
Operating profit before
depreciation (EBITDA) 719.5 797.9 10.9
Operating profit (EBIT) 591.2 669.0 13.2
Net profit 415.5 477.4 14.9
NET SALES BY REGION
1/1/2016 1/1/2017 Change compared to prior year
in CHF mn -9/30/2016 -9/30/2017 (+/- in %)
In local Currency Acquisition
In CHF currencies(1) impact effect
By region
EMEA 2,056.5 2,136.9 3.9 6.5 -2.6 1.9
North America 705.0 826.3 17.2 16.7 0.5 8.2
Latin America 420.5 435.0 3.4 1.7 1.7 0.0
Asia/Pacific 785.5 820.5 4.5 4.8 -0.3 0.9
Other segments and
activities 364.3 408.8 12.2 12.0 0.2 0.0
Net sales 4,331.8 4,627.5 6.8 7.9 -1.1 2.4
Products for construction
industry 3,401.7 3,631.8 6.8 8.0 -1.2 3.0
Products for
industrial manufacturing 930.1 995.7 7.1 7.3 -0.2 0.0
(1) Including acquisitions
