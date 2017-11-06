Press Release: Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role as Chief Operating Officer of Santhera's US Subsidiary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role

as Chief Operating Officer of Santhera's US Subsidiary. Processed and

transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.

Liestal, Switzerland, November 6, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that Todd Bazemore resigns his role as Chief Operating

Officer of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. and member of executive

management.

Todd Bazemore, who has worked with Santhera since September of last year,

will step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer for the US

subsidiary, effective November 17, 2017. "We regret but respect Todd's

decision," said Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera who will assume

Todd's responsibilities ad interim. "We would like to thank Todd for his

engagement over the past year, and we wish him all the best for his

future."

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and

neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone(R) (idebenone) is

authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and

Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).

For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing

Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD

patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking

glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of

Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing

Raxone(R) in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis

(PPMS), and another product - omigapil - for congenital muscular

dystrophy (CMD), both also areas of high unmet medical need. For further

information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information:

Sue Schneidhorst, Head Group Communications

Europe: +41 61 906 89 26

US: +1 646 586 2113

sue.schneidhorst@santhera.com

Investors:

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans

Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568

christoph.rentsch@santhera.com

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

News Release COO US: http://hugin.info/137261/R/2147601/823671.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Hammerstrasse 49 Liestal Switzerland

ISIN: CH0027148649;

http://www.santhera.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 14:37 ET (19:37 GMT)