Press Release: Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role as Chief Operating Officer of Santhera's US Subsidiary

Liestal, Switzerland, November 6, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:
SANN) announces that Todd Bazemore resigns his role as Chief Operating
Officer of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. and member of executive
management.
Todd Bazemore, who has worked with Santhera since September of last year,
will step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer for the US
subsidiary, effective November 17, 2017. "We regret but respect Todd's
decision," said Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera who will assume
Todd's responsibilities ad interim. "We would like to thank Todd for his
engagement over the past year, and we wish him all the best for his
future."
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative
pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and
neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone(R) (idebenone) is
authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and
Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).
For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing
Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD
patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking
glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of
Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing
Raxone(R) in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis
(PPMS), and another product - omigapil - for congenital muscular
dystrophy (CMD), both also areas of high unmet medical need. For further
information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.
Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
