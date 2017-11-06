06.11.2017 20:36
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Press Release: Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role as Chief Operating Officer of Santhera's US Subsidiary

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role

as Chief Operating Officer of Santhera's US Subsidiary. Processed and

transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.

Liestal, Switzerland, November 6, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX:

SANN) announces that Todd Bazemore resigns his role as Chief Operating

Officer of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. and member of executive

management.

Todd Bazemore, who has worked with Santhera since September of last year,

will step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer for the US

subsidiary, effective November 17, 2017. "We regret but respect Todd's

decision," said Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera who will assume

Todd's responsibilities ad interim. "We would like to thank Todd for his

engagement over the past year, and we wish him all the best for his

future."

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical

company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative

pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and

neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone(R) (idebenone) is

authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and

Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).

For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing

Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD

patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking

glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of

Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing

Raxone(R) in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis

(PPMS), and another product - omigapil - for congenital muscular

dystrophy (CMD), both also areas of high unmet medical need. For further

information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information:

Sue Schneidhorst, Head Group Communications

Europe: +41 61 906 89 26

US: +1 646 586 2113

sue.schneidhorst@santhera.com

Investors:

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans

Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568

christoph.rentsch@santhera.com

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

News Release COO US: http://hugin.info/137261/R/2147601/823671.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG

Hammerstrasse 49 Liestal Switzerland

ISIN: CH0027148649;

http://www.santhera.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 14:37 ET (19:37 GMT)

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20:37 Uhr
GNW-News: Todd Bazemore tritt als Chief Operating Officer der Santhera US Gesellschaft zurück (dpa-afx)
20:36 Uhr
Press Release: Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role as Chief Operating Officer of Santhera's US Subsidiary (Dow Jones)
23.10.17
GNW-News: Erste internationale Konsensuserklärung zum klinischen und therapeutischen Management von LHON im Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology veröffentlicht (dpa-afx)
03.10.17
GNW-News: Santhera präsentiert Daten und veranstaltet Symposium über Atmungsfunktionsverlust bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie am World Muscle Society Kongress (dpa-afx)
03.10.17
Press Release: Santhera Presents Data and Hosts Symposium on Respiratory Function Decline in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the World Muscle Society Congress (Dow Jones)
15.09.17
Press Release: Santhera Receives Negative Opinion from the CHMP for its Marketing Authorization Application for Raxone(R) in DMD and Intends to Appeal this O... (Dow Jones)
15.09.17
GNW-News: Santhera erhält negative Beurteilung durch das CHMP für den Antrag auf Marktzulassung für Raxone® in DMD und beabsichtigt dagegen Widerspruch einzu... (dpa-afx)
11.09.17
GlobeNewswire/Erste Patienten mit Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie (DMD) in Grossbritannien in das Early Access to Medicines Scheme für Santheras Raxone(R) aufge... (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Santhera Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
28.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
18.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
08.02.2011Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
25.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research
14.10.2010Santhera Pharmaceuticals holdVontobel Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Santhera Pharmaceuticals News

23.10.17GNW-News: Erste internationale Konsensuserklärung zum klinischen und therapeutischen Management von LHON im Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology veröffentlicht
Weitere Santhera Pharmaceuticals News
Anzeige

Inside

Risikobasiert anlegen lohnt sich
BNP Paribas: BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
DZ BANK  Deutsche Börse: Gewinnziel 2017 kassiert, optimistischer Ausblick
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
Ölpreise steigen wegen Saudi-Arabien auf 2¼-Jahreshoch
UBS: NVIDIA Corp.: Trendfortsetzung möglich
Vontobel: Credit Suisse überzeugt mit verbesserter Profitabilität
HSBC: Dialog Semiconductor (Daily) - Wende geschafft?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Privat versichert? Nur so vermeiden Sie den Prämienschock
Mit diesem Trick haben Vermieter die nächste Wucher-Option
Darauf müssen Sie beim Austritt aus der Kirche achten
Paradise Papers zeigen heikle Verstrickungen von Wilbur Ross
Es gibt gute Gründe, dem neuen Fed-Chef zu misstrauen

News von

Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Gewinnmaschinen: Die zehn günstigsten deutschen Aktien
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Dax schließt leicht unter Schlussrekord vom Freitag
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro

News von

Investoren-Legende hat eine Warnung an alle, die in Bitcoin investieren wollen
Billionenmarkt als Crash-Auslöser? Experten erklären, wie gefährdet das Finanzsystem wirklich ist
Tech-Experten zerlegten das iPhone X und waren verblüfft von seinem Inneren
Die E-Auto-Lüge: Emissionsfreie E-Autos gibt es gar nicht
Analysten: Warum Bitcoin als Bezahlmethode versagt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow Jones stabil -- Broadcom will für QUALCOMM bieten -- Bitcoin-Kurs schießt weiter hoch -- BVB, XING, Telekom, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Paradise Papers im Fokus

OSRAM will Dividende auf 1,10 Euro erhöhen. Samsung scheitert im Streit mit Apple vor höchstem US-Gericht. Produktion des Model 3 läuft schleppend - Was bedeutet das für die Zukunft von Elon Musk? Warum verkauft Jeff Bezos eine Million Amazon-Aktien? Einflussreicher Fed-Chef von New York geht vorzeitig.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Städte für Londoner Banker
Welche Stadt bietet die meisten Vorteile?
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
KW 44: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Deutschland gefährde die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit seiner Handelspartner
Diese Länder exportieren noch mehr
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:08 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow Jones stabil -- Broadcom will für QUALCOMM bieten -- Bitcoin-Kurs schießt weiter hoch -- BVB, XING, Telekom, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Paradise Papers im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:13 Uhr
Bitcoin-Kurs knackt neue Rekordmarke - Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit
Aktie im Fokus
20:13 Uhr
Warum verkauft Jeff Bezos eine Million Amazon-Aktien?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
GeelyA0CACX
Allianz840400