Press Release: Unique binding mode of PBD-C06 to pGlu-Abeta peptides identified

Probiodrug / Unique binding mode of PBD-C06 to pGlu-Abeta peptides
Unique binding mode of PBD-C06 to pGlu-Abeta peptides identified
Probiodrug publishes mechanism of target binding for its lead
anti-pGlu-Abeta monoclonal antibody PBD-C06
HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 29 August 2017 - Probiodrug AG (Euronext
Amsterdam: PBD), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel
therapeutic solutions to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD), announced today
that results from a collaboration between Probiodrug, the Fraunhofer
Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology (IZI), Department of Drug
Design and Target Validation (IZI-MWT, HalleS.) and a team led by Dr.
Milton T. Stubbs at the Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg
(MLU) were published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry (Piechotta
et al,. J. Biol. Chem. 2017 292:12713). In these studies, the binding
characteristics of a murine version of Probiodrug's lead therapeutic
antibody (PBD-C06) against its designated target pGlu-Abeta was analyzed
at the molecular level applying co-crystallization and X-ray structure
analysis. The studies revealed a unique binding mode of PBD-C06 to
pGlu-Abeta peptides, which are believed to catalyze the seeding of
synapto/neurotoxic Abeta oligomers, a key culprit in the pathology of
AD. Furthermore, the data provide a rationale for the high target
specificity of PBD-C06 and suggest low binding to off-targets, such as
unmodified, less toxic Abeta peptides.
These insights reveal a differentiating biological property of PBD-C06
compared to other anti-Abeta antibodies and further support the
development of PBD-C06. PBD-C06 is a humanized and deimmunized
monoclonal antibody selected based on an optimal safety and
pharmacological profile. CMC development for PBD-C06 has been initiated.
Prof. Dr. Milton T. Stubbs from the Institute for Biochemistry und
Biotechnology at the MLU commented: "The results explain why the unique
structure of pGlu-Abeta can facilitate enhanced aggregation of Abeta
oligomers. Specific targeting of pGlu-Abeta with antibodies could
eliminate neurotoxic pGlu-Abeta containing oligomers in the brain.
PBD-C06 thus has a promising therapeutic potential".
Dr. Inge Lues, PBD's Chief Development Officer, added: "These results
provide differentiating insights into the biology of PBD-C06, allowing a
better understanding of how PBD-C06 interacts with its target at the
molecular level. Importantly, they support the nomination of PBD-C06 as
an optimal candidate for further development.
Probiodrug is progressing two complementary strategies for tackling
pGlu-Abeta with two candidates in development: PQ912, a small molecule
inhibitor of Glutaminyl Cyclase, now in Phase 2, and PBD-C06, a
pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibody in preclinical stage.
Notes to Editors:
About Probiodrug AG
Headquartered in Halle (Saale), Germany, Probiodrug AG (Euronext
Amsterdam: PBD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of new therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer's
disease (AD). Probiodrug has identified a new therapeutic concept linked
to disease initiation and progression. The development approaches are
targeting a key neuro/synaptotoxic component of the pathology,
pyroglutamate-Abeta (pGlu-Abeta, N3pG) as a therapeutic strategy.
Probiodrug's lead product candidate, PQ912, is a highly specific and
potent inhibitor of Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC), which has shown therapeutic
effects in AD animal models. A Phase 1 study in healthy young and
elderly volunteers revealed a dose dependent exposure and showed good
safety and tolerability up to the highest dose showing >90% target
occupancy in the spinal fluid. In June 2017 Probiodrug announced
top-line data of the Phase 2a SAPHIR trial of its lead candidate
(Probiodrug announces encouraging results of the Phase 2a SAPHIR Study
http://www.probiodrug.de/probiodrug-announces-encouraging-results-of-the-phase-2a-saphir-study/
). The positive effects seen on secondary exploratory efficacy markers
are strongly supporting (a) the hypothesis of pGlu-Abeta being
synaptotoxic and (b) the therapeutic concept pursued by Probiodrug. The
study revealed a positive benefit risk ratio of PQ912 and provides
important guidance how to move forward in the development of PQ912 as a
disease-modifying drug for AD. Altogether, the results make the program
highly attractive for further development.
Complementary to the small molecule PQ912 inhibiting the formation of
the synaptotoxic agent pGlu-Abeta, the company is developing PBD-C06, an
anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibody.
The Company has medical use and composition of matter patents related to
the inhibition of QC and anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibodies,
and has, in the Company's view, a leading position in this field of
research.
Founded in 1997 by Hans-Ulrich Demuth and Konrad Glund, the company
successfully developed a novel therapeutic concept for diabetes - the
DP4 inhibitors - which provided the basis for a novel class of
antidiabetics - the gliptins. Its core capabilities are based on its
long-standing expertise in the elucidation of the structure and function
of enzymes involved in the modification of proteins and peptides, which
play a central role in pathological conditions.
Today, Probiodrug aims to become a leading company in the development of
AD treatments and to thereby provide a better life for Alzheimer's
disease patients.
www.probiodrug.de
About Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder, which is the most common
form of dementia, and ultimately leads to death. Because Alzheimer's
disease cannot be cured and is degenerative, the affected patients must
increasingly rely on others for assistance. Today, 47 million people
live with dementia worldwide, and this number is projected to treble to
more than 131 million by 2050, as populations age. Dementia also has a
huge economic impact. Alzheimer's has an estimated, global societal cost
of US$ 818 billion, and it will become a trillion Dollar disease by
2018. (World Alzheimer Report 2016).
Probiodrug
Weinbergweg 22 Halle/Saale Germany
http://www.probiodrug.de/
