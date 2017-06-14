21.08.2017 18:20
Publicis Groupe Makes Talent a Top Priority by Creating a Chief Talent Officer Position at Groupe Level

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun announces today the nomination of Emmanuel André to the newly created position of Chief Talent Officer (CTO), with effect from September 18, 2017.

Emmanuel André will be in charge of talent management and recruitment, working directly with the Solutions CEOs and their respective CTOs , who will be functionally reporting to him. He will also be in charge of all Groupe learning, development programs and group culture. New York based, he will join the Management Committee and report directly to Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.

Emmanuel André is currently President International of TBWA\Worldwide and has in his existing remit the management of the companys collective "people strategy, covering the key areas of learning, career development, top talent recruitment and the culture at large. He is a French citizen who started his career in advertising in 1993 and has worked in Paris, Hong Kong and New York where he now lives. He began at TBWA Paris as an account executive, moved to new business, led global accounts and joined the Asia-Pacific leadership for the network before becoming COO of US-based TBWA\Worldwide in 2008. He was nominated to his current President role in March 2015.

"Emmanuels appointment is an important step in our ambition to become the market leader in marketing and business transformation. Bringing a CTO at the top level of our organisation was critical at a moment when our people need to embark on our transformation journey. With Maurice Lévy, we strongly believed it was essential to entrust this role to someone who knows our business inside out and understands the challenges our people are facing every day. Talent is the Groupes top priority and biggest asset. Emmanuel will have an important role to play in all the initiatives that are building our Groupe culture while attracting, rewarding, retaining and training the best and most collaborative team in the industry to serve our clients even better than before, said Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.

"Publicis Groupe clearly has the vision, the right business model and the energy to write an exciting new chapter for our industry, and they've placed talent and culture at the top of their priorities. I've spent my whole career witnessing how these things make all the difference in our business and I'm honored to join the team, added Emmanuel André.

About Emmanuel André
Emmanuel was born in France and raised on two continents. In 1993, he began a career in advertising  one that has brought him to New York (twice), Paris and Hong Kong. Emmanuel began in Paris at BDDP (to become TBWA in 1998), where he followed a path in account servicing that lead him to handle new business and global clients from Paris. Emmanuel later came to New York to join TBWA\Worldwide as Chief of Staff for three years, before heading east to become Regional Director of TBWA\Asia Pacific in Hong Kong. In 2008, he returned to New York to become Chief Operating Officer for the TBWA collective. As COO, Emmanuel developed TBWA's global offering, setting up new capabilities such as Pilot.is, TBWA Digital Arts Network, and the new edition of TBWA's core methodology, Disruption®. As President International, Emmanuel focuses on the collective's "people strategy, covering the key areas of training, career development, top talent recruitment and the culture at large. In addition to global duties with TBWA, Emmanuel pursues an active life in photography. More than just a casual hobby, his portrait photography has been published in books and magazines. Most recently, many of his hand-selected photos were shown in exhibitions in New York, Sao Paulo, Johannesburg, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Shanghai.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupes expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

