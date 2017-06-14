Publicis Groupe Makes Talent a Top Priority by Creating a Chief Talent Officer Position at Groupe Level

Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC
40] Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun announces today the nomination of
Emmanuel André to the newly created position of Chief Talent Officer
(CTO), with effect from September 18, 2017.
Emmanuel André will be in charge of talent management and recruitment,
working directly with the Solutions CEOs and their respective CTOs , who
will be functionally reporting to him. He will also be in charge of all
Groupe learning, development programs and group culture. New York based,
he will join the Management Committee and report directly to Arthur
Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.
Emmanuel André is currently President International of TBWA\Worldwide
and has in his existing remit the management of the companys collective
"people strategy, covering the key areas of learning, career
development, top talent recruitment and the culture at large. He is a
French citizen who started his career in advertising in 1993 and has
worked in Paris, Hong Kong and New York where he now lives. He began at
TBWA Paris as an account executive, moved to new business, led global
accounts and joined the Asia-Pacific leadership for the network before
becoming COO of US-based TBWA\Worldwide in 2008. He was nominated to his
current President role in March 2015.
"Emmanuels appointment is an important step in our ambition to
become the market leader in marketing and business transformation.
Bringing a CTO at the top level of our organisation was critical at a
moment when our people need to embark on our transformation journey.
With Maurice Lévy, we strongly believed it was essential to
entrust this role to someone who knows our business inside out and
understands the challenges our people are facing every day.
Talent
is the Groupes top priority and biggest asset.
Emmanuel will
have an important role to play in all the initiatives that are building
our Groupe culture while attracting, rewarding, retaining and training
the best and most collaborative team in the industry to serve our
clients even better than before,
said Arthur Sadoun,
Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.
"Publicis Groupe clearly has the vision, the right business model and
the energy to write an exciting new chapter for our industry, and
they've placed talent and culture at the top of their priorities. I've
spent my whole career witnessing how these things make all the
difference in our business and I'm honored to join the team, added
Emmanuel André.
About Emmanuel André
Emmanuel was born in France and raised
on two continents. In 1993, he began a career in advertising one that
has brought him to New York (twice), Paris and Hong Kong. Emmanuel began
in Paris at BDDP (to become TBWA in 1998), where he followed a path in
account servicing that lead him to handle new business and global
clients from Paris. Emmanuel later came to New York to join
TBWA\Worldwide as Chief of Staff for three years, before heading east to
become Regional Director of TBWA\Asia Pacific in Hong Kong. In 2008, he
returned to New York to become Chief Operating Officer for the TBWA
collective. As COO, Emmanuel developed TBWA's global offering, setting
up new capabilities such as Pilot.is,
TBWA Digital Arts Network, and the new edition of TBWA's
core methodology, Disruption®. As President International, Emmanuel
focuses on the collective's "people strategy, covering the key areas of
training, career development, top talent recruitment and the culture at
large. In addition to global duties with TBWA, Emmanuel pursues an
active life in photography. More than just a casual hobby, his portrait
photography has been published in books and magazines. Most recently,
many of his hand-selected photos were shown in exhibitions in New York,
Sao Paulo, Johannesburg, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Shanghai.
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe
[Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing,
communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of
creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless
access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis
Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications
(Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel,
Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest |
Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish,
DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution
hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others
by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together
the Groupes expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries,
Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com
| Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe
| LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe
| Viva la Difference!
