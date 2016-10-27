Ihr Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net?Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
10.04.2017 15:04
Publicis Groupe: Notification of Share Buyback Transactions

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from April 3, 2017 until April 7, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Notification of share buyback transactions from April 3 until April 7, 2017
                         
Issuer  

Issuer's identification
code (LEI code)

  Day of transaction  

Identification code
of financial instrument

 

 

Daily total volume
(in number of shares)

 

 

Daily weighted
average acquisition
price

 

Identification code
of market

 

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA   2138004KW8BV57III342   2017.04.03   FR0000130577   24,362   64.7363   CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.03 FR0000130577 45,418 64.7745 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.03 FR0000130577 3,000 64.8051 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.03 FR0000130577 12,000 64.7904 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.04 FR0000130577 10,000 64.9183 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.04 FR0000130577 30,000 64.9151 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.04 FR0000130577 3,000 64.9228 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.04 FR0000130577 7,000 64.9144 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.05 FR0000130577 22,012 64.6780 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.05 FR0000130577 45,991 64.7037 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.05 FR0000130577 3,000 64.7361 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.05 FR0000130577 13,169 64.6881 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.06 FR0000130577 41,440 64.2479 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.06 FR0000130577 72,228 64.2391 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.06 FR0000130577 5,000 64.2360 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.06 FR0000130577 26,215 64.2424 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.07 FR0000130577 13,040 64.1960 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.07 FR0000130577 59,616 64.2662 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.07 FR0000130577 3,229 64.2175 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA   2138004KW8BV57III342   2017.04.07   FR0000130577   9,968   64.2231   TRQX
            TOTAL   449,688   64.5021    

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/notification-of-share-buyback-transactions-from-april-3-until-april-7-2017

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupes expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

Publicis Groupe SA
Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board,
with share capital of 90,378,154 euros
Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris - France
Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

