Publicis Groupe: Notification of Share Buyback Transactions

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from April 10, 2017 until April 13, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Issuer Issuer's identification code (LEI code) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price Identification code of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.10 FR0000130577 4,406 64.5303 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.10 FR0000130577 7,737 64.5202 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.10 FR0000130577 1,710 64.5289 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.10 FR0000130577 2,822 64.5282 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.11 FR0000130577 23,789 64.5065 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.11 FR0000130577 41,451 64.5101 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.11 FR0000130577 6,445 64.5253 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.11 FR0000130577 14,789 64.5135 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.12 FR0000130577 17,430 64.6931 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.12 FR0000130577 34,981 64.6710 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.12 FR0000130577 5,465 64.7099 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.12 FR0000130577 11,287 64.6981 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.13 FR0000130577 17,696 64.8063 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.13 FR0000130577 34,727 64.8173 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.13 FR0000130577 5,615 64.8091 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.13 FR0000130577 12,344 64.8054 TRQX TOTAL 242,694 64.6485

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/notification-of-share-buyback-transactions-from-april-10-until-april-13-2017

Publicis Groupe SA

Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board, with share capital of 90,378,154 euros

Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris - France

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

