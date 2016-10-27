Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
19.04.2017
Publicis Groupe: Notification of Share Buyback Transactions

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from April 10, 2017 until April 13, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Issuer   Issuer's identification code (LEI code)   Day of transaction   Identification code

of financial instrument

  Daily total volume

(in number of shares)

  Daily weighted average acquisition price   Identification code

of market

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA   2138004KW8BV57III342   2017.04.10   FR0000130577   4,406   64.5303   CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.10 FR0000130577 7,737 64.5202 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.10 FR0000130577 1,710 64.5289 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.10 FR0000130577 2,822 64.5282 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.11 FR0000130577 23,789 64.5065 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.11 FR0000130577 41,451 64.5101 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.11 FR0000130577 6,445 64.5253 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.11 FR0000130577 14,789 64.5135 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.12 FR0000130577 17,430 64.6931 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.12 FR0000130577 34,981 64.6710 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.12 FR0000130577 5,465 64.7099 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.12 FR0000130577 11,287 64.6981 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.13 FR0000130577 17,696 64.8063 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.13 FR0000130577 34,727 64.8173 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.13 FR0000130577 5,615 64.8091 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA   2138004KW8BV57III342   2017.04.13   FR0000130577   12,344   64.8054   TRQX
            TOTAL   242,694   64.6485    

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/notification-of-share-buyback-transactions-from-april-10-until-april-13-2017

Publicis Groupe SA
Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board, with share capital of 90,378,154 euros
Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris - France
Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupes expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

