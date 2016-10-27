Publicis Groupe: Notification of Share Buyback Transactions

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from May 2, 2017 until May 5, 2017.

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Issuer Issuer's identification

code (LEI code) Day of transaction Identification code

of financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted

average acquisition

price Identification code

of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.02 FR0000130577 40,000 65.5101 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.02 FR0000130577 94,042 65.5004 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.02 FR0000130577 10,000 65.5074 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.02 FR0000130577 25,000 65.5097 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.04 FR0000130577 40,000 65.1366 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.04 FR0000130577 65,000 65.1140 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.04 FR0000130577 10,000 65.1387 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.04 FR0000130577 25,000 65.1396 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.05 FR0000130577 20,000 65.3612 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.05 FR0000130577 40,000 65.2961 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.05 FR0000130577 10,000 65.3818 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.05 FR0000130577 15,000 65.3667 TRQX TOTAL 394,042 65.3335

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

Publicis Groupe SA

Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board,

with share capital of 90,378,154 euros

Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris - France

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupes expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

