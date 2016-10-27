09.05.2017 16:52
Publicis Groupe: Notification of Share Buyback Transactions

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from May 2, 2017 until May 5, 2017.

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Issuer  

Issuer's identification
code (LEI code)

  Day of transaction  

Identification code

of financial instrument

 

Daily total volume

(in number of shares)

 

Daily weighted
average acquisition
price

 

Identification code

of market

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.02 FR0000130577 40,000 65.5101 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.02 FR0000130577 94,042 65.5004 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.02 FR0000130577 10,000 65.5074 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.02 FR0000130577 25,000 65.5097 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.04 FR0000130577 40,000 65.1366 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.04 FR0000130577 65,000 65.1140 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.04 FR0000130577 10,000 65.1387 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.04 FR0000130577 25,000 65.1396 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.05 FR0000130577 20,000 65.3612 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.05 FR0000130577 40,000 65.2961 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.05 FR0000130577 10,000 65.3818 BATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA   2138004KW8BV57III342   2017.05.05   FR0000130577   15,000   65.3667   TRQX
            TOTAL   394,042   65.3335    

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/notification-of-share-buyback-transactions-from-may-02-until-may-05-2017

Publicis Groupe SA
Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board,
with share capital of 90,378,154 euros
Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris - France
Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupes expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

