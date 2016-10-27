Publicis Groupe: Notification of Share Buyback Transactions

Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):
Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from
May 2, 2017 until May 5, 2017.
(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 25,
2016)
|
Issuer
|
|
Issuer's identification
code (LEI code)
|
|
Day of transaction
|
|
Identification code
of financial instrument
|
|
Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|
|
Daily weighted
average acquisition
price
|
|
Identification code
of market
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.02
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
40,000
|
|
65.5101
|
|
CHIX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.02
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
94,042
|
|
65.5004
|
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.02
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
10,000
|
|
65.5074
|
|
BATE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.02
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
25,000
|
|
65.5097
|
|
TRQX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.04
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
40,000
|
|
65.1366
|
|
CHIX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.04
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
65,000
|
|
65.1140
|
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.04
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
10,000
|
|
65.1387
|
|
BATE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.04
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
25,000
|
|
65.1396
|
|
TRQX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.05
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
20,000
|
|
65.3612
|
|
CHIX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.05
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
40,000
|
|
65.2961
|
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.05
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
10,000
|
|
65.3818
|
|
BATE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.05
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
15,000
|
|
65.3667
|
|
TRQX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
394,042
|
|
65.3335
|
|
(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service
Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.
http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/notification-of-share-buyback-transactions-from-may-02-until-may-05-2017
