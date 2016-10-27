Publicis Groupe: Notification of share buyback transactions

Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):
Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from
May 22, 2017 until May 26, 2017
|
|
(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders Meeting of
May 25, 2016)
|
|
Issuer
|
|
Issuer's identification
code (LEI code)
|
|
Day of transaction
|
|
Identification code
of financial instrument
|
|
Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|
|
Daily weighted
average acquisition
price
|
|
Identification code
of market
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.22
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
14,181
|
|
65.89085325
|
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.23
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
11,940
|
|
65.96867672
|
|
CHIX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.23
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
14,863
|
|
65.96322748
|
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.23
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
7,461
|
|
65.9684868
|
|
TRQX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.24
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
6,521
|
|
65.93343199
|
|
CHIX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.24
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
17,002
|
|
65.91385014
|
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.24
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
3,136
|
|
65.94359056
|
|
TRQX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.25
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
10,739
|
|
66.38307477
|
|
CHIX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.25
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
25,311
|
|
66.37896211
|
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.25
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
7,053
|
|
66.37776691
|
|
TRQX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.26
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
18,371
|
|
66.63298895
|
|
CHIX
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.26
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
28,353
|
|
66.63891793
|
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
|
2017.05.26
|
|
FR0000130577
|
|
9,363
|
|
66.63076792
|
|
TRQX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
174,294
|
|
66.2710
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service
Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.
http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/notification-of-share-buyback-transactions-from-may-22-until-may-26-2017
