29.05.2017 18:53
Publicis Groupe: Notification of share buyback transactions

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from May 22, 2017 until May 26, 2017

 

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 25, 2016)

 
Issuer  

Issuer's identification
code (LEI code)

 

Day of transaction

 

Identification code
of financial instrument

 

Daily total volume
(in number of shares)

 

Daily weighted
average acquisition
price

 

Identification code
of market

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA   2138004KW8BV57III342   2017.05.22   FR0000130577   14,181   65.89085325   XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.23 FR0000130577 11,940 65.96867672 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.23 FR0000130577 14,863 65.96322748 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.23 FR0000130577 7,461 65.9684868 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.24 FR0000130577 6,521 65.93343199 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.24 FR0000130577 17,002 65.91385014 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.24 FR0000130577 3,136 65.94359056 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.25 FR0000130577 10,739 66.38307477 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.25 FR0000130577 25,311 66.37896211 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.25 FR0000130577 7,053 66.37776691 TRQX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.26 FR0000130577 18,371 66.63298895 CHIX
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.05.26 FR0000130577 28,353 66.63891793 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA   2138004KW8BV57III342   2017.05.26   FR0000130577   9,363   66.63076792   TRQX
            TOTAL   174,294   66.2710    
 

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/notification-of-share-buyback-transactions-from-may-22-until-may-26-2017

Publicis Groupe SA
Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board,
with share capital of 90,378,154 euros
Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris - France
Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupes expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

Nachrichten zu Publicis S.A.

Analysen zu Publicis S.A.

29.07.2013Publicis Groupe verkaufenCitigroup Corp.
29.07.2013Publicis Groupe kaufenExane-BNP Paribas SA
29.07.2013Publicis Groupe haltenUBS AG
15.02.2013Publicis Groupe kaufenJ.P. Morgan
15.02.2013Publicis Groupe haltenNomura
29.07.2013Publicis Groupe kaufenExane-BNP Paribas SA
15.02.2013Publicis Groupe kaufenJ.P. Morgan
17.10.2012Publicis Groupe outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
14.09.2012Publicis Groupe kaufenHanseatischer Börsendienst
13.07.2012Publicis Groupe outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
29.07.2013Publicis Groupe haltenUBS AG
15.02.2013Publicis Groupe haltenNomura
05.12.2012Publicis Groupe neutralNomura
30.11.2012Publicis Groupe holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
08.11.2012Publicis Groupe neutralUBS AG
29.07.2013Publicis Groupe verkaufenCitigroup Corp.
10.12.2012Publicis Groupe sellDeutsche Bank AG
13.09.2007Publicis sellCitigroup Corp.

