Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC
40] Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun announces today that in
addition to her existing responsibilities, CSR and The Womens Forum for
the Economy and Society will be placed under the remit of AnneGabrielle
Heilbronner, member of the Directoire and Secretary General.
Headquartered in Paris, the Womens Economic Forum is a Publicis Groupe
company and the worlds leading platform, where women voice their
opinions on major social and economic issues. The Womens Forum for the
Economy and Society is dedicated to showcasing the talent and creativity
of women while fostering international cooperation. The yearly Womens
Forum Global Meeting, which is held in France and brings together more
than 1,500 participants, has become an unmissable date on the
international conference calendar: the place to be and to be heard. The
next Global Meeting will take place in Paris, October 5-6, 2017.
The Womens Forum is one of the key components of Publicis Groupes
commitment to CSR . The Groupes goal is to provide outstanding
solutions that represent its strong values of diversity, ethical
practices and respect for the environment to have a positive social
impact and promote responsible marketing, in terms of social
representation, transparency and data protection.
" CSR and diversity are at the core of the Groupes priorities. This
is why it is so important to put them under the responsibility of a
member of the Directoire. Anne-Gabrielle is an accomplished professional
whose remit has steadily broadened since 2012 when she joined Publicis
Groupe. With her wealth of experience, I am convinced she will
contribute significantly to Publicis Groupes endavours to lead the way
in CSR and provide a strong platform for womens voices in our company,
our industry and beyond , said Arthur Sadoun.
"CSR and Diversity are no longer an option to be engaged in ; they
reflect our Groupes core values and our talents and clients demands.
Whether it is our commitment to diversity, our steadfast approach to
ethics and governance or our concern for the environment in which we
live, our Groupe has always embraced the notion of inclusion. We want to
create a workplace where every employee feels fully empowered and valued
and where they can contribute to maximize Publicis Groupes success. I
am committed to and support CSR at every level, in every office in which
we operate. I look forward to accelerating our progress and to helping
our company and people achieve the objectives we have settled,
added Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner.
About Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner
Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner
is a Member of the Directoire and Secretary General of Publicis Groupe.
She oversees legal affairs, human resources (Compensation & Benefits,
HRIS, Employment matters and mobility), procurement, governance,
compliance, internal audit, risk management, CSR and The Womens Forum
for the Economy & Society. A former member of the Inspection Générale
des Finances and an alumna of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration
(ENA), she is also a graduate of Paris business school ESCP and of
Sciences Po and holds a postgraduate degree in Law. After holding
positions at the French Treasury and in a number of ministerial
cabinets, including at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she
worked at Euris/Rallye, at the SNCF and as a Senior Banker at Société
Générale Corporate & Investment Banking.
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe
[Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing,
communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of
creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless
access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis
Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications
(Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel,
Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest |
Spark, Blue 449, Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish,
DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. These 4 Solution
hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others
by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together
the Groupes expertise under one roof. Present in over 100 countries,
Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.
About the Womens Forum for the Economy & Society
Since
2005 the Women's Forum for the Economy & Society is the world's leading
platform featuring women's views and voices on major social and economic
issues. Along with the flagship Women's Forum Global Meeting organised
in Paris this year in October 5-6, important regional Women's Forum
Meetings have taken place in Brazil, Myanmar, Brussels, Italy, Dubai,
Mexico and Mauritius. The Women's Forum for the Economy & Society
expresses its commitment to women's progress throughout the year with a
range of Womens Forum Initiatives set up in partnership with
corporations, media groups and non-governmental organizations. The
Women's Forum also promotes the advancement of women through regional
and international networks. Headquartered in Paris, the Women's Forum
for the Economy & Society is a Publicis Groupe company.
http://www.womens-forum.com/
