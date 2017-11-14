14.11.2017 00:34
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Puma Biotechnologys 5-Year Analysis of Phase III ExteNET Study Published Online in The Lancet Oncology

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced the publication of previously presented results from the ExteNET Phase III clinical trial of Pumas drug neratinib in patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer in the journal The Lancet Oncology.

The article, entitled "Neratinib after trastuzumab-based adjuvant therapy in early stage HER2-positive breast cancer (ExteNET): 5-year analysis of a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled phase III trial, appears in the November 13th online issue of The Lancet Oncology and will be published in a future print issue of the journal.

The ExteNET trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase III trial of neratinib versus placebo after adjuvant treatment with trastuzumab (Herceptin) in patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer. The predefined 5-year invasive disease free survival (iDFS) analysis as a follow-up to the primary 2-year iDFS analysis of the Phase III ExteNET trial was published online today.

The ExteNET trial randomized 2,840 patients in 41 countries with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer who had undergone surgery and adjuvant treatment with trastuzumab. After completion of adjuvant treatment with trastuzumab, patients were randomized to receive extended adjuvant treatment with either neratinib or placebo for a period of one year. Patients were then followed for invasive recurrent disease, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), or death for a period of five years after randomization in the trial.

Neratinib was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets.

The primary endpoint of the trial was invasive disease free survival (iDFS). The results of the trial demonstrated that after a median follow up of 5.2 years, treatment with neratinib resulted in a 27% reduction of risk of invasive disease recurrence or death versus placebo (hazard ratio = 0.73, p = 0.008). The 5-year iDFS rate for the neratinib arm was 90.2% and the 5-year iDFS rate for the placebo arm was 87.7%.

The secondary endpoint of the trial was invasive disease free survival including ductal carcinoma in situ (iDFS-DCIS). The results of the trial demonstrated that treatment with neratinib resulted in a 29% reduction of risk of disease recurrence including DCIS or death versus placebo (hazard ratio = 0.71, p = 0.004). The 5-year iDFS-DCIS rate for the neratinib arm was 89.7% and the 5-year iDFS-DCIS rate for the placebo arm was 86.8%.

For the pre-defined subgroup of patients with hormone receptor positive disease, the results of the trial demonstrated that treatment with neratinib resulted in a 40% reduction of risk of invasive disease recurrence or death versus placebo (hazard ratio = 0.60, p = 0.002). The 5-year iDFS rate for the neratinib arm was 91.2% and the 5-year iDFS rate for the placebo arm was 86.8%. For the pre-defined subgroup of patients with hormone receptor negative disease, the results of the trial demonstrated that treatment with neratinib resulted in a hazard ratio of 0.95 (p = 0.762).

"ExteNET represents the first trial with a HER2-targeted agent that has shown a benefit in the extended adjuvant setting, which we believe provides a meaningful point of differentiation for neratinib in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. We are pleased that The Lancet Oncology has chosen to publish these results," said Alan H. Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Puma.

The safety results were unchanged from the primary 2-year iDFS analysis of the study that showed the most frequently observed adverse event for the neratinib-treated patients was diarrhea, with approximately 39.9% of the neratinib-treated patients experiencing grade 3 or higher diarrhea (1 patient (0.1%) had grade 4 diarrhea). No evidence of increased risk of long-term toxicity or long-term adverse consequences of neratinib-associated diarrhea were identified in the analysis. Patients who received neratinib in this trial did not receive any prophylaxis with antidiarrheal agents to prevent the neratinib-related diarrhea. Puma is currently running the ongoing CONTROL trial to investigate the use of loperamide-based prophylaxis to reduce the incidence of grade 3 or higher diarrhea in patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer who have completed adjuvant trastuzumab-based treatment. The most recently reported clinical data from CONTROL in June 2017 demonstrated that the use of loperamide-based prophylaxis reduced the rate of grade 3 diarrhea with neratinib, with grade 3 diarrhea rates ranging from 8-31% when loperamide-based prophylaxis was used.

About HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Approximately 20% to 25% of breast cancer tumors over-express the HER2 protein. HER2-positive breast cancer is often more aggressive than other types of breast cancer, increasing the risk of disease progression and death. Although research has shown that trastuzumab can reduce the risk of early stage HER2-positive breast cancer returning after surgery, up to 25% of patients treated with trastuzumab experience recurrence.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets, for oral use

INDICATIONS AND USAGE: NERLYNX is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage HER2 overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, to follow adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy.

CONTRAINDICATIONS: None

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

  • Diarrhea: Aggressively manage diarrhea occurring despite recommended prophylaxis with additional antidiarrheals, fluids, and electrolytes as clinically indicated. Withhold NERLYNX in patients experiencing severe and/or persistent diarrhea. Permanently discontinue NERLYNX in patients experiencing Grade 4 diarrhea or Grade = 2 diarrhea that occurs after maximal dose reduction.
  • Hepatotoxicity: Monitor liver function tests monthly for the first 3 months of treatment, then every 3 months while on treatment and as clinically indicated. Withhold NERLYNX in patients experiencing Grade 3 liver abnormalities and permanently discontinue NERLYNX in patients experiencing Grade 4 liver abnormalities.
  • Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: NERLYNX can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common adverse reactions (= 5%) were diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, fatigue, vomiting, rash, stomatitis, decreased appetite, muscle spasms, dyspepsia, AST or ALT increase, nail disorder, dry skin, abdominal distention, epistaxis, weight decreased and urinary tract infection.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Puma Biotechnology, Inc. at 1-844-NERLYNX (1-844-637-5969) and www.NERLYNX.com or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

DRUG INTERACTIONS:

  • Gastric acid reducing agents: Avoid concomitant use with proton pump inhibitors (PPI) and H2-receptor antagonists. Separate NERLYNX by 3 hours after antacid dosing.
  • Strong or moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use.
  • Strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers: Avoid concomitant use.
  • P-glycoprotein (P-gp) substrates: Monitor for adverse reactions of narrow therapeutic agents that are P-gp substrates when used concomitantly with NERLYNX.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS:

  • Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for additional safety information.

The recommended dose of NERLYNX is 240 mg (six 40 mg tablets) given orally once daily with food, continuously for one year. Antidiarrheal prophylaxis should be initiated with the first dose of NERLYNX and continued during the first 2 months (56 days) of treatment and as needed thereafter.

To help ensure patients have access to NERLYNX, Puma has implemented the Puma Patient Lynx support program to assist patients and healthcare providers with reimbursement support and referrals to resources that can help with financial assistance. More information on the Puma Patient Lynx program can be found at www.NERLYNX.com or 1-855-816-5421.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates  PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357. NERLYNX® (neratinib) is approved for commercial use by prescription in the United States as extended adjuvant therapy for early stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy and is marketed as NERLYNX. Neratinib is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2 and HER4. Currently, the Company is primarily focused on the commercialization of NERLYNX and the continued development of its other advanced drug candidates directed at the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. The Company believes that NERLYNX has clinical application in the potential treatment of several other cancers that over-express or have a mutation in HER2.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology can be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the benefits of NERLYNX® and neratinib, the Companys clinical trials and the announcement of data relative to those trials. All forward-looking statements included in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Companys actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, the fact that the Company has only recently commenced commercialization and shipment of its only FDA approved product; the Companys dependence upon the commercial success of NERLYNX (neratinib); the Companys history of operating losses and its expectation that it will continue to incur losses for the foreseeable future; risks and uncertainties related to the Companys ability to achieve or sustain profitability; the Companys ability to predict its future prospects and forecast its financial performance and growth; failure to obtain sufficient capital to fund the Companys operations; the effectiveness of sales and marketing efforts; the Companys ability to obtain FDA approval or other regulatory approvals in the United States or elsewhere for other indications for neratinib or other product candidates; the challenges associated with conducting and enrolling clinical trials; the risk that the results of clinical trials may not support the Companys drug candidate claims; even if approved, the risk that physicians and patients may not accept or use the Companys products; the Companys reliance on third parties to conduct its clinical trials and to formulate and manufacture its drug candidates; risks pertaining to securities class action, derivative and defamation lawsuits; the Companys dependence on licensed intellectual property; and the other risk factors disclosed in the periodic and current reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Puma Biotechnology Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.11.17
Puma Biotechnology: Einstiegschance beim heißen Übernahmekandidaten (Der Aktionär)
11.11.17
Puma Biotechnology Is Down 19% -- Is Its Stock a Bargain? (MotleyFool)
09.11.17
Puma Biotechnology shares down 8% after quartely results (Market Watch)
18.07.17
Puma Biotechnology shares gain on NERLYNX approval news (Proactiveinvestors)
18.07.17
BB Biotech: Mini-Beteiligung Puma Biotechnology gelingt der Durchbruch (Der Aktionär)
18.07.17
Puma Biotechnology shares jump as breast-cancer drug approved (Financial Times)
24.05.17
Why Abercrombie & Fitch, Triumph Group, and Puma Biotechnology Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
24.05.17
Why Abercrombie & Fitch, Triumph Group, and Puma Biotechnology Jumped Today (FOX Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Puma Biotechnology News
RSS Feed
Puma Biotechnology zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Puma Biotechnology Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.11.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.06.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.05.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.03.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.09.2016Puma Biotechnology BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.01.2015Puma Biotechnology OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.11.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
06.06.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.05.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.03.2017Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.03.2016Puma Biotechnology Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Puma Biotechnology Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Zurücklehnen und sein Geld für sich arbeiten lassen? Das wird immer schwieriger. Im Online-Seminar erhalten Sie am Dienstag ab 18 Uhr starke Tipps zum "Intelligenten Vermögensaufbau mit Portfolios".
Hier zum Online-Seminar anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Puma Biotechnology News

11.11.17Puma Biotechnology Is Down 19% -- Is Its Stock a Bargain?
09.11.17Puma Biotechnology shares down 8% after quartely results
13.11.17Puma Biotechnology: Einstiegschance beim heißen Übernahmekandidaten
Weitere Puma Biotechnology News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Sendepause für ProSiebenSat.1 Media - ist jetzt Zeit für den Einstieg?
Plötzlicher Preisrutsch bei Gold am Freitagnachmittag: Das waren die Gründe!
UBS: Tesla Motors, Inc.: Trendfortsetzung nach unten möglich
Vontobel: Wall Street Insights - Das Ende der Niedrigzinsen
HSBC: CDAX® (Monthly) - Strategische Rückzugslinien
DZ BANK  DAX: Mittelfristiger Aufwärtstrendkanal unterschritten
DekaBank: Sieben neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Puma Biotechnology-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Puma Biotechnology Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wirtschaftsexperten wollen radikale Reformen bei der Grunderwerbsteuer
EU-Parlamentspräsident fordert doppelt so viel Geld für Europa
Das taugen Fondssparpläne
Diese neuen Rechte haben private Bauherren ab 2018
Kreise oder Quadrate  das sind die neuen Probleme der Banker

News von

Value meets trend: Dividende seit über 100 Jahren plus starke Charts
Evotec-Aktie setzt Talfahrt fort - Auch Medigene sackt ab
Börsencrash: Wiederholt sich die Geschichte?
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt im Minus - CompuGroup Medical-Aktie im TecDax gefragt

News von

Warum Italien eine Gefahr für ganz Europa sein könnte
Das Grundeinkommen nutzt vor allem Reichen, sagt Deutschlands bekanntester Armutsforscher
In Deutschland gibt es einen bedenklichen Investitionsstau, der die Zukunft des Landes gefährdet
Man sollte nur dann eine Immobilie kaufen, wenn man diese Bedingung erfüllen kann, sagt ein Finanzanalytiker
"Die Lage ist katastrophal": Auto-Experte Dudenhöffer erklärt, was Deutschland beim Umgang mit E-Autos falsch macht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt stabil -- Bitcoin und Bitcoin Cash als Spielball der Spekulanten -- Britisches Vertriebsgeschäft belastet innogy -- QUALCOMM, Broadcom im Fokus

Renten steigen 2018 voraussichtlich um gut drei Prozent. OPEC erhöht Nachfrageprognose für 2018. EU-Börsenaufsicht warnt vor Totalverlust mit Krypto-Währungen. Venezuela kämpft gegen Staatspleite - EU beschließt Sanktionen. CompuGroup-Aktie auf dem Weg zum Rekordhoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
KW 45: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich nach Ihrer Einschätzung der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.11.17
DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow schließt stabil -- Bitcoin und Bitcoin Cash als Spielball der Spekulanten -- Britisches Vertriebsgeschäft belastet innogy -- QUALCOMM, Broadcom im Fokus
Ausland
13.11.17
Milliardenfusion geplant: Hasbro und Mattel wollen sich zusammentun - Mattel-Aktie hebt ab
Aktie im Fokus
13.11.17
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Millennial Lithium CorpA2AMUE
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
AlibabaA117ME
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
GeelyA0CACX
General Electric Co.851144
Nordex AGA0D655
E.ON SEENAG99