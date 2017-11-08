Puma Biotechnology to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company, including recent developments, at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 15, at the Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Companys website at www.pumabiotechnology.com. The presentation will be archived on the website and available for 30 days.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates  PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology can be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the webcast of the presentation contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the benefits of NERLYNX® and neratinib, the Companys clinical trials and the announcement of data relative to those trials. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors disclosed in the periodic and current reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

