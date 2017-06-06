Q1 2017: A Net Gain of 278 Million Euros Resulting from the Restructuring of SoLocal Group's Debt

Regulatory News:
Consolidated Equity
I.
Improvement of the consolidated accounting equity following
the financial restructuring
In Q1 2017, the group recorded a net gain of 278 million resulting
from the restructuring of its debt. This gain resulted mainly from a
positive non-monetary difference of 300 million between the carrying
amount of the debt converted into equity instruments and the fair value
of these instruments in accordance with IFRIC 19, less costs related to
the financial restructuring of 24 million and the accelerated
amortization of borrowing costs related to the former debt, for 11
million, plus a tax credit on corporate income tax of 12 million.
It is recalled that, as foreseen in the financial restructuring plan,
interest payments on bank and bond debts accrued at 31 December 2016,
amounting to 32 million, had been postponed to the date of
implementation of the financial restructuring plan and were paid on 13
March 2017.
II.
Disputes related to the financial restructuring plan
The judgment of the Nanterre Commercial Court of 22 December 2016, which
resulted in the amendment of the Company's accelerated financial
safeguard, was the subject of a third-party objection.
In the course of that procedure, the Commercial Court of Nanterre
declared that the third-party opposition was ungrounded. After an appeal
of that decision, the Court of Appeal of Versailles confirmed on 11 May
2017 the decision of the Commercial Court of Nanterre.
The Company was also sued before the Commercial Court of Nanterre in
order to obtain a decision on the merits to nullify the resolutions made
by the General Meeting of 15 December 2016. The Commercial Court de
Nanterre, by judgment of 26 April 2017, rejected these requests.
The application in summary proceedings to suspend the implementation of
resolutions 1 to 7 submitted to the General Meeting of 15 December 2016
(regarding the financial restructuring) was rejected by the Chairman of
the Commercial Court of Nanterre. By a decision of 9 March 2017, the
Court of Appeal of Versailles confirmed the order of the President of
the Commercial Court of Nanterre of 13 January 2017.
With these latest court rulings, the Company has won all its disputes
and has not to its knowledge any other recourses engaged against the
financial restructuring of the Company.
About SoLocal Group
SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals
local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet
activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local
Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers
digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance
their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its
expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of
those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands
(PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its
partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides
the best local and customised content about professionals. With over
4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local
communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services,
Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain,
Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812
millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first
European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal
Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be
obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.
