06.06.2017 21:39
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Q1 2017: A Net Gain of 278 Million Euros Resulting from the Restructuring of SoLocal Group's Debt

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006570/en/

Appendice Consolidated Equity

Appendice Consolidated Equity

In Q1 2017, the group recorded a net gain of 278 million resulting from the restructuring of SoLocal Groups (Paris:LOCAL) debt. This gain resulted mainly from a positive non-monetary difference of 300 million between the carrying amount of debt converted into equity instruments and the fair value of these instruments in compliance with IFRIC 19.

I. Improvement of the consolidated accounting equity following the financial restructuring

In Q1 2017, the group recorded a net gain of 278 million resulting from the restructuring of its debt. This gain resulted mainly from a positive non-monetary difference of 300 million between the carrying amount of the debt converted into equity instruments and the fair value of these instruments in accordance with IFRIC 19, less costs related to the financial restructuring of 24 million and the accelerated amortization of borrowing costs related to the former debt, for 11 million, plus a tax credit on corporate income tax of 12 million.

It is recalled that, as foreseen in the financial restructuring plan, interest payments on bank and bond debts accrued at 31 December 2016, amounting to 32 million, had been postponed to the date of implementation of the financial restructuring plan and were paid on 13 March 2017.

II. Disputes related to the financial restructuring plan

The judgment of the Nanterre Commercial Court of 22 December 2016, which resulted in the amendment of the Company's accelerated financial safeguard, was the subject of a third-party objection.

In the course of that procedure, the Commercial Court of Nanterre declared that the third-party opposition was ungrounded. After an appeal of that decision, the Court of Appeal of Versailles confirmed on 11 May 2017 the decision of the Commercial Court of Nanterre.

The Company was also sued before the Commercial Court of Nanterre in order to obtain a decision on the merits to nullify the resolutions made by the General Meeting of 15 December 2016. The Commercial Court de Nanterre, by judgment of 26 April 2017, rejected these requests.

The application in summary proceedings to suspend the implementation of resolutions 1 to 7 submitted to the General Meeting of 15 December 2016 (regarding the financial restructuring) was rejected by the Chairman of the Commercial Court of Nanterre. By a decision of 9 March 2017, the Court of Appeal of Versailles confirmed the order of the President of the Commercial Court of Nanterre of 13 January 2017.

With these latest court rulings, the Company has won all its disputes and has not to its knowledge any other recourses engaged against the financial restructuring of the Company.

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Solocal Group Provient regroupement

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Solocal Group Provient regroupement News
RSS Feed
Solocal Group Provient regroupement zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Solocal Group Provient regroupement

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Solocal Group Provient regroupement News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Solocal Group Provient regroupement News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Führende Technologie zur Portfoliosteuerung
SOCIETE GENERALE: Aufwärtstrend bei Facebook - 46% bis September sind möglich!
HSBC: Branche der Woche: Superfood fürs Depot?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS  Jetblue Airways  Wichtige Hürde erreicht. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Abwärts
Goldpreis legt kräftig zu
UBS: Investieren in Europas führende Dividendenwerte
Vontobel: Video: Amazon kratzt an 1000-Dollar-Marke - Was sind die neuen Kursziele?
DekaBank: Sechs neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Jungheinrich - Professioneller Hochstapler!

Intralogistik-Lösungen sind gefragt wie nie. Denn mit moderner Logistik-Infrastruktur lassen sich nicht nur erhebliche Kostensenkungen und Effizienzsteigerungen realisieren, sondern sie bildet die perfekte Ergänzung für "Industrie 4.0". Warum Jungheinrich eine der interessantesten Storys in diesem Segment bietet lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlagermagazin des Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclubs.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Solocal Group Provient regroupement-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Solocal Group Provient regroupement Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kommt in Großstädten jetzt die Strafsteuer für Bauland?
Katar-Krise betrifft vor allem regionale Fluggesellschaften
Wollen die Kataris wieder einfangen
So sparen Sie mit Ihrem Haus richtig viel Energie
Banken sind mit zu viel Last geflogen

News von

Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie kaufen sollten
Megatrends: Mit diesen deutschen Aktien investieren Anleger in die Zukunft
Silberpreis: Gute Laune dank massiver Käufe von Profis

News von

Das ist das zehnjährige Entwickler-Genie, das Tim Cook zum Staunen bringt
Elon Musk kündigt in einem Schreiben an seine Angestellten eine radikale Änderung an
Warren Buffetts Investmentstrategie funktioniert: Ein Mann, der aus 1.000 Dollar 2 Millionen gemacht hat, ist der Beweis
Star-Investor George Soros glaubt, dass die Briten doch noch in der EU bleiben könnten
Fintech-Chef: "Das Bezahlen wird künftig aus dem Bewusstsein der Kunden gestrichen"

Heute im Fokus

DAX endet im Minus -- Dow Jones schließt leichter -- Toyota stößt alle Tesla-Anteile ab -- Apple präsentiert "HomePod" -- Lufthansa im Fokus

BVB-Aktie springt an: Wechsel von Ajax-Trainer Bosz zu Borussia Dortmund perfekt. Rocket Internet-Aktie gefragt: Delivery Hero will den IPO. E.ON steigt bei Handelsplattform für grünen Strom ein. Snap-Aktie gerät nach JPMorgan-Analyse kräftig unter Druck. Wacker Chemie-Aktie knickt nach Verkaufsempfehlung der UBS ein. TOM TAILOR will sich mit Kapitalerhöhung frisches Geld besorgen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Millionenerbe
Diese Superreichen hinterlassen ihren Kindern kein Erbe
KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 22: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

BlackRock Beteiligungen
In diese Unternehmen investiert der Fondsgigant
Berufe die auch eine Rezession überstehen
Welche bieten am meisten Sicherheit?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett (März 2017)
Bestbezahlte Praktikantenstellen
Welches Unternehmen bietet am meisten?
Verdienst der DAX-Chefs
Das verdienten die DAX-Bosse 2016
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundeskanzlerin Merkel sieht in den USA anscheinend keinen verlässlichen Partner mehr. Hat sie damit recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
DAX endet im Minus -- Dow Jones schließt leichter -- Toyota stößt alle Tesla-Anteile ab -- Apple präsentiert "HomePod" -- Lufthansa im Fokus
Sonstiges
15:00 Uhr
Optionsscheine: Zeit zur Schnäppchen-Jagd!
Ausland
22:48 Uhr
Abschied von Musk: Toyota stößt alle Tesla-Anteile ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon.com Inc.906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
Nordex AGA0D655
AURELIUSA0JK2A
Barrick Gold Corp.870450