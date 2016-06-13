Daily Trading live mit Jörg Scherer von HSBC am 08.06.17 um 12:00 Uhr. Trends erkennen und passende Strategien anwenden. Seien Sie dabei!
08.06.2017 00:00
Quidel Receives the CE Mark for Its Thyretain® TBI Reporter BioAssay

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today it has received the CE Mark for Quidels Thyretain® TBI Reporter BioAssay for the qualitative detection of blocking autoantibodies to the thyroid-stimulating hormone receptors (TSHR) in serum.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), autoimmune diseases are the third most common category of disease in the United States after cancer and heart disease. Autoimmune diseases affect roughly 1422 million persons, and approximately 80% of the persons affected with autoimmune diseases are women.1

One such autoimmune disease, autoimmune thyroiditis (AT) or Hashimotos disease, is a chronic inflammatory disorder of the thyroid gland that is caused by abnormal blood antibodies and white blood cells that mistakenly attack and damage healthy thyroid cells.2 In autoimmune thyroiditis, thyroid-blocking immunoglobulin, or TBI, prevents or blocks the TSH from binding to its own receptor, TSHR. This event stops the intracellular signaling cascade required for the production and secretion of thyroid hormones. AT is characterized by a deficiency of thyroid hormone.

Autoimmune thyroiditis begins slowly. It may take months or even years for the condition to be detected and for thyroid hormone levels to become lower than normal.3 Possible signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism can include: memory loss, fatigue and sluggishness, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, pale, dry skin, hair loss, enlargement of the tongue, unexplained weight gain, muscle aches, stiffness, and depression.4 Therefore, it is important to provide a diagnostic method to detect the thyroid blocking antibodies that can aid physicians in patient care.

Quidels Thyretain TBI Reporter BioAssay utilizes a patented bioassay technology to detect TBI in human serum. Until now, no specific TBI detecting method was available in the market. The assay enables highly complex laboratories to quickly diagnose autoimmune thyroiditis in just a few days.

"Weve developed a test that can truly make a difference in the lives of those who are suffering from AT, a disease that can take years to diagnose, said Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Quidel Corporation. "We are pleased to expand our Thyretain franchise, and to bring meaningful solutions to key issues that affect patients globally.

The assay is currently available for sale in Europe, and not yet available for sale in the United States.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

  1. https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/10/11/04-0367_article
  2. http://www.webmd.com/women/autoimmune-thyroiditis
  3. https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/000371.htm
  4. http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hashimotos-disease/home/ovc-20269762

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidels products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidels research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced lateral-flow and direct fluorescent antibody to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidels comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve material risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many possible events or factors could affect our future financial results and performance, such that our actual results and performance may differ materially from those that may be described or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Differences in actual results and performance may arise as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation, fluctuations in our operating results resulting from seasonality, the timing of the onset, length and severity of cold and flu seasons, government and media attention focused on influenza and the related potential impact on humans from novel influenza viruses, adverse changes in competitive conditions in domestic and international markets, changes in sales levels as it relates to the absorption of our fixed costs, lower than anticipated market penetration of our products, the reimbursement system currently in place and future changes to that system, changes in economic conditions in our domestic and international markets, the quantity of our product in our distributors inventory or distribution channels, changes in the buying patterns of our distributors, and changes in the healthcare market and consolidation of our customer base; our development and protection of intellectual property; our development of new technologies, products and markets; our reliance on a limited number of key distributors; our reliance on sales of our influenza diagnostics tests; our ability to manage our growth strategy, including our ability to integrate companies or technologies we have acquired or may acquire; intellectual property risks, including but not limited to, infringement litigation; our debt service requirements; our inability to settle conversions of our Convertible Senior Notes in cash; the effect on our operating results from the trigger of the conditional conversion feature of our Convertible Senior Notes; the possibility that we may incur additional indebtedness; our need for additional funds to finance our operating needs; volatility and disruption in the global capital and credit markets; acceptance of our products among physicians and other healthcare providers; competition with other providers of diagnostic products; adverse actions or delays in new product reviews or related to currently-marketed products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA); changes in government policies; compliance with other government regulations, such as safe working conditions, manufacturing practices, environmental protection, fire hazard and disposal of hazardous substances; third-party reimbursement policies; our ability to meet demand for our products; interruptions in our supply of raw materials; product defects; business risks not covered by insurance and exposure to other litigation claims; interruption to our computer systems; competition for and loss of management and key personnel; international risks, including but not limited to, compliance with product registration requirements, exposure to currency exchange fluctuations and foreign currency exchange risk sharing arrangements, longer payment cycles, lower selling prices and greater difficulty in collecting accounts receivable, reduced protection of intellectual property rights, political and economic instability, taxes, and diversion of lower priced international products into U.S. markets; dilution resulting from future sales of our equity; volatility in our stock price; provisions in our charter documents, Delaware law and our Convertible Senior Notes that might delay or impede stockholder actions with respect to business combinations or similar transactions; and our intention of not paying dividends. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by the use of terms such as "may, "will, "should, "might, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "plan, "intend, "goal, "project, "strategy, "future, and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. The risks described in reports and registration statements that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) from time to time, should be carefully considered. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect managements analysis only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision or update of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

