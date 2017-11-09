Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Q3 2017 Results

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: "RNGR) ("Ranger or the "Company)
announced today its results for its third quarter ended September 30,
2017. Key events for the third quarter were:
-
The Company completed its IPO of Class A common stock on August 16,
2017, raising $85 million in gross proceeds.
-
In conjunction with the IPO, the Company closed the ESCO Acquisition,
adding 49 high-spec rigs to the Ranger fleet.
-
The Company strengthened its balance sheet via the IPO.
Financial and operational highlights for the second quarter were:
-
Revenues of $41.1 million for Q3 2017, a sequential increase of 22.0%
from $33.7 million in Q2 2017.
-
Net loss of $9.5 million for Q3 increased from a net loss of $6.0
million in the prior quarter largely due to non-cash interest expense
from the related party debt.
-
Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $3.0 million for Q3, from
$3.4 million in Q2, principally due to adverse impacts from the ESCO
acquisition integration, Permian Basin expansion and Hurricane Harvey.
The Q3 net loss and adjusted EBITDA were adversely affected by:
-
A temporary estimated revenue loss of $0.7 million as the Company
decided to transition six ESCO rigs out of service in order to
bring the crews to the Companys standards, as part of the
integration of the ESCO acquisition,
-
An estimated revenue deferment of $0.4 million due to the impact
of Hurricane Harvey on the Companys Gulf Coast and Eagle Ford
operations,
-
An estimated $0.3 million of start-up costs related to the
expansion of our Permian Basin activities in wireline and well
service rigs, and
-
Further delays in new rig deliveries due to Hurricane Harvey.
1 "Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP).
Please see "Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial
Measures (Unaudited) at the end of this press release for a
reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to
the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Darron Anderson, Rangers CEO, commented:
"Ranger experienced a very dynamic third quarter. We successfully
completed our IPO in mid-August followed by the closing of the ESCO
Acquisition which increased our high-spec rig count by 50%. Shortly
thereafter, we as many other organizations and individuals, experienced
the impact of Hurricane Harvey along our Texas Gulf Coast operations.
Regardless of these impactful events, our team remained focused on
execution and delivering high quality services to our customers. During
the quarter, we took delivery of 8 new high spec rigs, continued the
expansion of our well services operations in the Permian Basin and began
the startup of our new wireline completion offering. We are very excited
to have additional completion activity exposure through our new wireline
operations, and through the continued deployment of our high spec rigs
targeting these activities. While the transitional nature of the quarter
impacted our results, we believe we are very well positioned moving
forward. We are progressing with our strategy of operating with a strong
balance sheet and a focus on the high spec rig market servicing todays
horizontal well completion and production activities.
Financial Results
Revenues
Revenues increased to $41.1 million in Q3 from $33.7 million in Q2. The
overall increase was mainly due to the increasing number of working rigs
in our Well Services segment following the ESCO Acquisition and new rig
deliveries. The results by segment were as follows:
-
Well Services revenue increased 23% to $39.0 million in Q3 from $31.7
million in Q2. Rig utilization as measured by average monthly hours
per rig decreased to 199 from 213. Rig utilization increased for the
legacy ranger fleet by 3% offset by the lower utilization of the ESCO
rig fleet. The average number of rigs increased to 99 rigs for the
third quarter from 67 for the previous quarter. The Company ended the
third quarter with 127 rigs of which 105 were active. The ESCO
acquisition added 49 rigs to the fleet in mid-August and the Company
had 8 new rigs delivered during the quarter. Other Well Service
activities decreased slightly.
-
Other impacts during the quarter were:
-
Temporary loss of revenues due to the Companys decision to
take off line certain ESCO rigs to bring the crews up to
Company standards with an impact of an estimated $ 0.7 million.
-
Deferral of revenue during the quarter due to Hurricane Harvey
amounted to an estimated $0.4 million.
-
In addition as a result of Hurricane Harvey, a rig supplier
notified us of a force majeure event further delaying rig
deliveries.
-
Processing Solutions revenue increased slightly to $2.1 million from
$2.0 million in Q2 mainly due to slightly increased rental rates.
Operating Loss and Net Loss
The operating loss in Q3 was $4.8 million, a decrease of $0.1 million
from a loss of $4.9 million in Q2 mainly due to lower general and
administrative costs mostly offset by an increase in operating costs and
lower revenues as explained above. The increase in operating costs was
mostly due to the ESCO Acquisition and the expansion of operations in
the Permian Basin.
Net loss was $9.5 million compared to $6.0 million in Q2. The net loss
increased principally due to higher non-cash interest expense from our
related party debt.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $3.0 million in Q3 from $3.4 million in Q2.
The decrease was mainly due to one-off impacts to revenues and increases
in operating costs as the company expanded operations in the Permian
Basin as well as costs related to the ESCO acquisition.
Liquidity and Balance Sheet
Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities was
$7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.
Investing Activities: Net cash used in investing activities was
$64.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. This
includes $47.7 million used for the ESCO Acquisition. Not included in
these numbers were two items: i) assets worth $15.6 million for non-cash
additions in the current period and ii) $7.6 million in assets purchased
via capital lease financing.
Financing Activities: Net cash provided by financing activities
was $90.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017
comprising of $80.8 million of net proceeds from the IPO, $21.0 million
in borrowings from related parties that was converted to equity as
described below and $4.0 million of contributions from the Companys
previous parent, partially offset by repayment of long-term debt of
$12.0 million.
Not included in the numbers above are non-cash transactions. The Company
settled its related party debt of $21.0 million with the issuance of
Class A and Class B common stock as well as settling the interest on the
related party debt of $5.2 million with Class A and Class B common
stock. In connection with the ESCO acquisition the Company issued $5.0
million in Class A common stock and entered into two sellers notes
worth $7.0 million.
In addition, the Company entered into a $50 million revolving credit
facility in conjunction with the IPO. The current borrowing capacity,
based on eligible accounts receivable, is at approximately $21 million.
Presentation
This press release presents historical results, (i) for the period prior
to August 16, 2017, of Ranger Energy Services, LLC, and Torrent Energy
Services, LLC, the predecessor of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. for
financial reporting purposes and (ii) for the period subsequent to
August 16, 2017, of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. and its consolidated
subsidiaries. These historical results do not purport to reflect what
the results of operations of Ranger would have been had the IPO and
related transactions occurred prior to such periods. For example,
certain of these historical results do not reflect the attribution of
net income to non-controlling interests or the provision for corporate
income taxes on the income attributable to Ranger that Ranger expects to
recognize in future periods.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter
2017 results on November 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m.
Eastern Time). To join the conference call from within the United
States, participants may dial 1-866-807-9684. To join the conference
call from outside of the United States, participants may dial
1-412-317-5415. When instructed, please ask the operator to be joined to
the Ranger Energy Services, Inc. call. Participants are encouraged to
log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately
ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please
visit the Investor Relations section of the Companys website, http://www.rangerenergy.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after
the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately
seven days. It can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the
United States or 1-412-317-0088 outside of the United States. The
conference call replay access code is 10113927. The replay will also be
available in the Investor Resources section of the Companys website
shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for
approximately seven days.
About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service
rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on
unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute
"forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. These forward-looking statements represent Rangers expectations
or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results
described in this press release will not be achieved. These
forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are outside of Rangers control that could cause
actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the
forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and, except as required by law, Ranger does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ranger to predict
all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you
should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in
our filings from time to time with the SEC. The risk factors and other
factors noted in Rangers filings with the SEC could cause its actual
results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking
statement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Well Services
|
|
|
$
|
39.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
31.7
|
|
Processing Solutions
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
41.1
|
|
|
|
|
33.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown
separately):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Well Services
|
|
|
|
33.1
|
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
Processing Solutions
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Total cost of services
|
|
|
|
33.9
|
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
45.9
|
|
|
|
|
38.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
Total other expenses
|
|
|
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(9.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6.0
|
)
|
Tax expense
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
(9.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6.0
|
)
|
Less: Net loss attributable to the Predecessor
|
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6.0
|
)
|
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to Ranger Energy Services, Inc.
|
|
|
$
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.42
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
8,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
8,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
20.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.6
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
24.9
|
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
Unbilled revenues
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
|
|
22.3
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
180.7
|
|
|
|
|
102.4
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
257.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
135.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
22.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.7
|
Accounts payable - related party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
Capital lease obligations, current portion
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
Long-term debt, current portion
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
44.6
|
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
Capital lease obligations, less current portion
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
52.7
|
|
|
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity / net parent investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no
shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2017; no shares
authorized or issued as December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 8,413,178 shares issued and outstanding as of September
30, 2017; no shares authorized or issued as of December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 6,866,154 shares issued and outstanding as of September
30, 2017; no shares authorized or issued as of December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
113.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
109.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
94.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net parent investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112.6
|
Total stockholders' equity/net parent investment
|
|
|
|
204.3
|
|
|
|
|
112.6
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity/net parent investment
|
|
|
$
|
257.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
135.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$
|
(21.5
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Issuance of Class A and Class B common stock for settlement of
interest on related party debt
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
Equity based compensation
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of
acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(5.1
|
)
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
(4.9
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Accounts payable - related party
|
|
|
|
(2.4
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
(7.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(16.4
|
)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash received
|
|
|
|
(47.7
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(64.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(12.0
|
)
|
Borrowings on related party debt
|
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
Proceeds from the Offering, net of underwriters' expense of $4.2
million
|
|
|
|
80.8
|
|
Payments incurred for the Offering
|
|
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
Contributions from parent
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
90.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|
|
|
$
|
20.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Cash Flows Information
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
$
|
(0.5
|
)
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activity
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash capital expenditures
|
|
|
$
|
(15.6
|
)
|
Non-cash additions to fixed assets through capital lease financing
|
|
|
$
|
(9.0
|
)
|
Issuance of Class A and Class B common stock for payment of related
party debt
|
|
|
$
|
(21.0
|
)
|
Issuance of Class A common stock for acquisition
|
|
|
$
|
(5.0
|
)
|
Seller's Notes for payment for acquisition
|
|
|
$
|
(7.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP
FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure determined in accordance with
GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest expense,
net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization,
equity-based compensation, acquisition-related and severance costs,
impairment of goodwill, costs incurred for IPO-related services and
certain other items that we do not view as indicative of our ongoing
performance.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure because it
allows for an effective evaluation of our operating performance when
compared to our peers, without regard to our financing methods or
capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net loss in
arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially
within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of
assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were
acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to,
or more meaningful than, net loss determined in accordance with GAAP.
Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components
in understanding and assessing a companys financial performance, such
as a companys cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the
historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are reflected in
Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be
construed as an indication that our results will be unaffected by the
items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA
may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other
companies. The following table presents reconciliations of net income
(loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, our most directly comparable financial
measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted
EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017,
in millions:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
|
Change $
|
|
|
|
Well
|
|
|
Processing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Well
|
|
|
Processing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Well
|
|
|
Processing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
Solutions
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
Solutions
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
Solutions
|
|
|
Total
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(9.9
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.4
|
|
|
$
|
(9.5
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(6.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
$
|
(6.0
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3.7
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
$
|
(3.5
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
Tax expense
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Equity based compensation
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Acquisition related and severance costs
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Costs incurred for offering related services
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.8
|
|
|
$
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.5
|
|
|
$
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.3
|
|
|
$
|
(0.4
|
)
