Real Industry, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) ("Real Industry or the "Company)
today announced that it has initiated restructuring efforts through the
filing of a petition for voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization in the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
In conjunction, Real Alloy Holding, Inc. and its U.S. subsidiaries
("Real Alloy) today filed petitions for voluntary Chapter 11
reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of
Delaware. Real Alloys operations in Germany, United Kingdom, Norway,
Canada and Mexico and its Goodyear, Ariz. joint venture are not included
in these filings. During the Chapter 11 process, Real Alloy expects to
conduct business as usual in the United States and worldwide and to
continue to provide customers, suppliers and other business partners
with the high level of service and performance they have come to expect
from Real Alloy.
Summary Points on Chapter 11 Proceedings:
-
Real Alloy has entered into an agreement in principle with its
existing asset-based facility lender and certain of its bondholders
for continued use of its $110 million asset-based lending facility and
up to $85 million of additional liquidity through debtor-in-possession
("DIP) financing that will provide Real Alloy the ability to continue
to fund ongoing business operations.
-
This DIP financing is a consensual arrangement executed with Real
Alloys principal lender and holders of a majority of its bonds, with
the ability to provide Real Alloy with immediate incremental liquidity.
-
This substantially increased liquidity at Real Alloy provides it with
the financial flexibility to continue to serve its customers and pay
its suppliers.
-
Real Industry will initiate a plan of reorganization to preserve the
value of its net operating loss tax carryforwards ("NOLs).
Real Alloy
Real Alloys operations in the United States have been affected by
severely tightened liquidity during the past year, due in part to
recently constrained trade credit terms, which hindered Real Alloys
ability to timely refinance its $305 million 10% senior secured notes
due January 2019 ("Senior Secured Notes) or to expand borrowing
capacity under its asset-based lending facility. An extensive review by
the Real Industry Board of Directors, Real Alloy Board, management, and
advisors determined it would be in the best interest of all Real Alloy
stakeholders to initiate the Chapter 11 proceedings.
Real Alloy will undertake this process with enhanced liquidity in the
form of DIP financing including a combination of continued use of Real
Alloys $110 million asset-based lending facility, and up to $85 million
in incremental liquidity provided by certain holders of the Senior
Secured Notes to maintain normal operations while Real Alloy continues
the process of improving its long-term capitalization, including
addressing the Senior Secured Notes. The DIP financing also includes the
conversion of $170 million of Senior Secured Notes into new notes.
Subject to court approval, which is anticipated shortly, this DIP
financing combined with funds generated from ongoing operations will be
used to support Real Alloys normal operating and working capital
requirements, including employee wages, salaries and benefits, and
supplier payments during the reorganization effort under Chapter 11.
Real Alloy has filed the customary motions in order to make these and
other normal operating payments during the Chapter 11 proceedings and
expects to receive such approval shortly.
Not included in the Chapter 11 filings are Real Alloys operations in
Germany, United Kingdom, Norway, Canada, and Mexico and its Goodyear,
Ariz. joint venture. Real Alloys European operations are funded by
their own generated cash flows and through a dedicated 50-million
Factoring Facility. As part of the reorganization, Real Alloy will not
draw funds out of Real Alloy Europe to support North American needs, and
further, up to $20 million of the DIP financing will be reserved for
potential funding required by Real Alloy Europe. Real Alloys Mexican,
Canadian and Goodyear, Ariz. joint venture operations are similarly
supported by their own cash flows.
Real Industry
As a holding company, Real Industry relies on the operations of its
subsidiaries and external financing sources for its liquidity needs.
During the past year, the holding companys liquidity and financial
position declined to levels where the Board of Directors of the Company
concluded that it was in the best interests of the Company to reorganize
under a Chapter 11 filing. Real Industry has initiated efforts to
develop a plan of reorganization to attempt to preserve the value of the
NOLs. During this process, the Company will cut costs to maintain as
much liquidity as possible.
Management
Mr. Terry Hogan will continue to lead Real Alloy as President, and he
has been elected to the Real Alloy Board of Directors.
In connection with the filing of Chapter 11 proceedings, Mr. Michael
Hobey has been named President and Interim Chief Executive Officer at
Real Industry, and he will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer
at the Company. Mr. Hobey will also serve as Chief Financial Officer at
Real Alloy.
Mr. Kyle Ross will continue to serve as Chief Investment Officer at Real
Industry. Mr. Ross has resigned from the Real Industry Board of
Directors.
Additional Information
Court filings and other information related to the court-supervised
proceedings are available at a website administered by the Companys
claims agent, Prime Clerk, at www.cases.primeclerk.com/realindustry.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on our
current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Companys and
its subsidiaries businesses and prospects, as well as managements
beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as
"anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "believes, "seeks,
"estimates, "may, "should, "will and variations of these words are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements speak
only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. The Company
undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any
forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.
Forward-looking statements discuss, among other matters: our financial
and operational results, as well as our expectations for future
financial trends and performance of our business in future periods; our
strategy; risks and uncertainties associated with Chapter 11
proceedings; the negative impacts on our businesses as a result of
filing for and operating under Chapter 11 protection; the time, terms
and ability to confirm a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization for our
businesses; the adequacy of the capital resources of our businesses and
the difficulty in forecasting the liquidity requirements of the
operations of our businesses; the unpredictability of our financial
results while in Chapter 11 proceedings; our ability to discharge claims
in Chapter 11 proceedings; negotiations with our holders of our Senior
Secured Notes, our asset-based facility lender, and our trade creditors;
risks and uncertainties with performing under the terms of the DIP
financing and any other arrangement with lenders or creditors while in
Chapter 11 proceedings; our ability to retain employees, suppliers and
customers as a result of Chapter 11 proceedings; Real Alloys ability to
conduct business as usual in the United States and worldwide; Real
Alloys ability to continue to serve customers, suppliers and other
business partners at the high level of service and performance they have
come to expect from Real Alloy; Real Alloys ability to continue to pay
suppliers; Real Alloys ability to fund ongoing business operations
through the DIP financing; the use of the funds anticipated to be
received in the DIP financing; the ability to control costs during
Chapter 11 proceedings; the risk that our Chapter 11 proceedings may be
converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code; the ability
of the Company to preserve and utilize the NOLs following Chapter 11
proceedings; Real Industrys ability to secure operating capital; our
ability to take advantage of opportunities to acquire assets with upside
potential; Real Industrys ability to execute on its strategic plan to
evaluate and close potential M&A opportunities; our long-term outlook;
our preparation for future market conditions; and any statements or
assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Such statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.
Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from
those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various
factors.
Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not
limited to, the decisions of the bankruptcy court; negotiations with our
debtholders and creditors; our ability to meet the requirements, and
compliance with the terms, including restrictive covenants, of the DIP
financing and any other financial arrangement while in Chapter 11
proceedings; adverse litigation; changes in domestic and international
demand for recycled aluminum; the cyclical nature and general health of
the aluminum industry and related industries; commodity and scrap price
fluctuations and our ability to enter into effective commodity
derivatives or arrangements to effectively manage our exposure to such
commodity price fluctuations; inventory risks, commodity price risks,
and energy risks associated with Real Alloys buy/sell business model;
the impact of tariffs and trade regulations on our operations; the
impact of any changes in U.S. or non-U.S. tax laws on our operations or
the value of our NOLs; our ability to successfully identify, acquire and
integrate additional companies and businesses that perform and meet
expectations after completion of such acquisitions; our ability to
achieve future profitability; our ability to control operating costs and
other expenses; that general economic conditions may be worse than
expected; that competition may increase significantly; changes in laws
or government regulations or policies affecting our current business
operations and/or our legacy businesses, as well as those risks and
uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors and
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations in Real Industry, Inc.s Forms 10-Q filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) on May 10, 2017, August 8,
2017 and November 9, 2017 and Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13,
2017, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC,
which are available on our website at www.realindustryinc.com
and on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov.
