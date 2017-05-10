Real Industry Reports Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Results

Real Industry, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) ("Real Industry or the "Company)
today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended
March 31, 2017.
First Quarter 2017 Operating and Financial Highlights:
-
Revenues increased to $337.1 million, compared to $309.4 million in
the prior-year period and $304.4 million sequentially from the fiscal
2016 fourth quarter
-
Net loss was $11.3 million, compared to a loss of $10.0 million in the
prior-year period
-
Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million, down from $18.3 million in
the prior-year period but up from $11.8 million sequentially from the
fiscal 2016 fourth quarter
-
Consolidated liquidity remains solid at $72.6 million of which $65.9
million relates to Real Alloy
Second Quarter 2017 Outlook:
-
LME and aluminum alloy prices have continued to rise from fiscal 2017
first quarter prices
-
Scrap flow in North America is showing signs of improvement over the
first quarter
-
Real Alloy North America ("RANA) and Real Alloy Europe ("RAEU)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA each expected to be higher than first quarter
Management Commentary
Mr. Kyle Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Real Industry,
stated, "We continued to make progress on Real Industrys long-term
strategy of executing M&A opportunities that will diversify our cash
flows and create a sustainably profitable enterprise, with a focused
effort on leveraging our unique tax assets. We are also continuing
efforts to strengthen Real Alloys operations in advance of favorable
trends in the marketplace. We are pleased that the positive turn in
aluminum pricing and scrap spreads that improved throughout the first
quarter in North America has continued into the early part of the second
quarter and expect Segment Adjusted EBITDA in both of our segments to be
further improved into the upcoming quarter.
First Quarter 2017 Consolidated Financial Results
Real Industry reported revenues of $337.1 million in the first quarter
of 2017, which was driven by Real Alloys aggregate 291,800 metric
tonnes invoiced. This compares to $309.4 million in revenues on an
aggregate 292,200 metric tonnes invoiced in the first quarter of 2016.
Real Industry reported a net loss of $11.3 million and a net loss
available to common stockholders of $12.2 million in the quarter ended
March 31, 2017, or a loss of $0.43 per basic and diluted share.
During the period, RANA reported revenues of $225.6 million on 196,600
tonnes invoiced. The mix between buy/sell and tolling arrangements was
56% and 44%, respectively. Compared to the prior-year period, total
volume remained relatively flat, but revenues were higher by 12% driven
primarily by an 8% shift in mix from tolling to buy/sell volume, which
contributes substantially more revenue per tonne than tolling
arrangements as the metal value is included in sales. The Beck Alloys
acquisition contributed 10,200 metric tonnes of invoiced sales volume,
and the investment in Beck Trading, while not contributing to Segment
Adjusted EBITDA, contributed $1.1 million in income during the first
quarter of 2017. Compared to the prior sequential quarter, revenues were
9% higher, similarly driven by increased buy/sell volumes due to
commercial sales efforts and the contribution of a full quarter of Beck
Alloys results.
RAEU reported revenues of $111.5 million on 95,200 tonnes invoiced in
the first quarter. The mix between buy/sell and tolling arrangements was
47% and 53%, respectively. As with RANA, total volume was relatively
flat when compared to the prior-year period, but revenues increased by
3%. Compared to the prior sequential quarter, revenues were higher by
15% driven largely by a 13% increase in volume following the normal
seasonality of the fourth quarter in Europe.
In the aggregate, Real Alloy generated Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $12.3
million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $18.3 million in the
prior-year period, and $11.8 million sequentially from the fourth
quarter of 2016. The year-over-year decrease was a result of RANAs
Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million in the first quarter, which
compares to $13.2 million in the prior-year period. Segment Adjusted
EBITDA per tonne decreased from $67 to $32. Lower SG&A expenses and
increased productivity results year over year did not offset the
compressed margins as average selling prices of RANAs most common
alloys did not increase as quickly as the average cost of a typical
bundle of scrap. RAEUs Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased to $6.0
million in the first quarter, from $5.1 million in the prior-year
period, as Segment Adjusted EBITDA per tonne increased from $53 to $63.
Real Alloy reduced its SG&A expenses by $0.9 million in the first
quarter compared to the prior-year period. Capital expenditures for RANA
decreased in the first quarter from the prior-year period as a number of
plant improvements were completed in the fourth quarter of 2016 but
increased year over year for RAEU due to the previously mentioned
investment in the Norway facility.
Outside of the Companys segments, corporate operating costs, which
primarily represent SG&A expenses, were $3.2 million in the first
quarter of 2017 and $3.3 million in the prior-year period. Of these
expenses, $0.7 million was noncash shared-based compensation expense,
compared to $0.5 million in the prior-year period. As of March 31, 2017,
the Company had completed the transition of its accounting and other
administrative support functions to Real Alloys Beachwood, Ohio
headquarters and its investor communications and corporate office to its
New York City office.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2017, Real Industrys cash and cash equivalents were
$18.5 million, total debt was $380.2 million, and stockholders equity
was $22.9 million. The Companys total liquidity was $72.6 million as of
March 31, 2017, of which $65.9 million relates to Real Alloy.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday,
May 11, 2017, during which management will discuss the results of
operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, its outlook for
the second quarter of 2017, and perspectives on the marketplace for M&A
activities.
|
The dial-in numbers are:
|
(877) 407-9163 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada)
|
(412) 902-0043 (International)
|
Participants may also access the live call via webcast at http://realindustryinc.equisolvewebcast.com/q1-2017.
The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days. A
replay will be available shortly after the call in the investor
relations section of the Companys website, www.realindustryinc.com,
and will remain available for 90 days.
About Real Industry, Inc.
Real Industry is a holding company seeking to take significant ownership
stakes in well-managed and sustainably profitable businesses
concentrated primarily in the United States industrial and commercial
marketplace as well as to support value-enhancing opportunities of its
existing operations. Our business strategy also seeks to take advantage
of Real Industrys U.S. federal net operating loss tax carryforwards of
$916 million. For more information about Real Industry, visit its
corporate website at www.realindustryinc.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on our
current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Companys and
its subsidiaries businesses and prospects, as well as managements
beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as
"anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "believes, "seeks,
"estimates, "may, "should, "will and variations of these words are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements speak
only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. The Company
undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any
forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements include, but
are not limited to, statements about: our financial results, including
for the fiscal first quarter of 2017, as well as our expectations for
future financial trends and performance of our business and our strategy
in future periods including during fiscal 2017; our ability to take
advantage of opportunities to acquire assets with tremendous upside; the
expected benefits to the Company of the integration of Beck Aluminum
Alloys into Real Alloy; future opportunistic investments; our evaluation
of other potential M&A opportunities; our long-term outlook; our
preparation for future market conditions; and any statements or
assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Such statements are not
guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks,
uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.
Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from
those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various
factors. Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but
are not limited to, changes in domestic and international demand for
recycled aluminum; the cyclical nature and general health of the
aluminum industry and related industries; commodity and scrap price
fluctuations and our ability to enter into effective commodity
derivatives or arrangements to effectively manage our exposure to such
commodity price fluctuations; inventory risks, commodity price risks,
and energy risks associated with Real Alloys buy/sell business model;
the impact of tariffs and trade regulations on our operations; the
impact of any changes in U.S. or non-U.S. tax laws on our operations or
the value of our NOLs; our ability to service, and the high leverage
associated with, our indebtedness, and compliance with the terms of the
indebtedness, including the restrictive covenants that constrain the
operation of our business and the businesses of our subsidiaries; our
ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional
companies and businesses that perform and meet expectations after
completion of such acquisitions; our ability to achieve future
profitability; our ability to control operating costs and other
expenses; that general economic conditions may be worse than expected;
that competition may increase significantly; changes in laws or
government regulations or policies affecting our current business
operations and/or our legacy businesses, as well as those risks and
uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors and
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations in Real Industry, Inc.s Form 10-Q filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) on May 10, 2017 and Form 10-K
filed with the SEC on March 13, 2017, and similar disclosures in
subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on our
website at www.realindustryinc.com
and on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Industry, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
18.5
|
|
|
$
|
27.2
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
113.9
|
|
|
|
88.4
|
|
Financing receivable
|
|
|
32.5
|
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
111.8
|
|
|
|
118.2
|
|
Prepaid expenses, supplies and other current assets
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
|
24.6
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
306.6
|
|
|
|
286.8
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
287.2
|
|
|
|
289.2
|
|
Equity method investment
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
42.3
|
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
663.6
|
|
|
$
|
645.5
|
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
129.4
|
|
|
|
115.8
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
|
|
46.4
|
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
172.7
|
|
|
|
164.5
|
|
Accrued pension benefits
|
|
|
42.8
|
|
|
|
42.0
|
|
Environmental liabilities
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
377.3
|
|
|
|
354.2
|
|
Common stock warrant liability
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
615.6
|
|
|
|
586.1
|
|
Redeemable Preferred Stock
|
|
|
25.1
|
|
|
|
24.9
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
546.2
|
|
|
|
546.7
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(517.7
|
)
|
|
|
(506.2
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(6.4
|
)
|
|
|
(7.1
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equityReal Industry, Inc.
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
|
34.5
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY
|
|
$
|
663.6
|
|
|
$
|
645.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Industry, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
337.1
|
|
|
$
|
309.4
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
323.7
|
|
|
|
292.8
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
16.6
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
14.4
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
Losses on derivative financial instruments, net
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Amortization of identifiable intangible assets
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Other operating expense, net
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
Nonoperating expense (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
Income from equity method investment
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gains on intercompany loans
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
|
(2.6
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonoperating expense, net
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
(10.5
|
)
|
|
|
(9.3
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
|
|
(11.3
|
)
|
|
|
(10.0
|
)
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(11.3
|
)
|
|
|
(10.0
|
)
|
Earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling
interest
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Net loss attributable to Real Industry, Inc.
|
|
$
|
(11.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10.1
|
)
|
LOSS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to Real Industry, Inc.
|
|
$
|
(11.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10.1
|
)
|
Dividends on Redeemable Preferred Stock, in-kind
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
Accretion of fair value adjustment to Redeemable Preferred Stock
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Net loss available to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(12.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10.8
|
)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.38
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Industry, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Segment Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2017
|
(Dollars in millions, except per tonne information,
tonnes
in thousands)
|
|
RANA
|
|
|
RAEU
|
|
|
Corporate
and Other
|
|
|
Total
|
Metric tonnes invoiced:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tolling arrangements
|
|
|
86.8
|
|
|
|
50.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137.4
|
Buy/sell arrangements
|
|
|
109.8
|
|
|
|
44.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
154.4
|
Total metric tonnes invoiced
|
|
|
196.6
|
|
|
|
95.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
291.8
|
Segment revenues
|
|
$
|
225.6
|
|
|
$
|
111.5
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
337.1
|
Segment cost of sales
|
|
|
219.7
|
|
|
|
104.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
323.7
|
Segment gross profit
|
|
$
|
5.9
|
|
|
$
|
7.5
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
7.0
|
|
|
$
|
4.2
|
|
|
$
|
3.2
|
|
|
$
|
14.4
|
Segment depreciation and amortization
|
|
$
|
8.3
|
|
|
$
|
3.2
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.5
|
Segment capital expenditures
|
|
$
|
2.4
|
|
|
$
|
4.8
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.2
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
6.3
|
|
|
$
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
12.3
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
per metric tonne invoiced
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2016
|
(Dollars in millions, except per tonne information,
tonnes
in thousands)
|
|
RANA
|
|
|
RAEU
|
|
|
Corporate
and Other
|
|
|
Total
|
Metric tonnes invoiced:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tolling arrangements
|
|
|
101.5
|
|
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
153.5
|
Buy/sell arrangements
|
|
|
94.8
|
|
|
|
43.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138.7
|
Total metric tonnes invoiced
|
|
|
196.3
|
|
|
|
95.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
292.2
|
Segment revenues
|
|
$
|
200.8
|
|
|
$
|
108.6
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
309.4
|
Segment cost of sales
|
|
|
186.0
|
|
|
|
106.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
292.8
|
Segment gross profit
|
|
$
|
14.8
|
|
|
$
|
1.8
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
16.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
7.8
|
|
|
$
|
4.3
|
|
|
$
|
3.3
|
|
|
$
|
15.4
|
Segment depreciation and amortization
|
|
$
|
7.8
|
|
|
$
|
6.9
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
14.7
|
Segment capital expenditures
|
|
$
|
4.0
|
|
|
$
|
1.3
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.3
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
13.2
|
|
|
$
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
18.3
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
per metric tonne invoiced
|
|
$
|
67
|
|
|
$
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or
future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that
excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of
excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable
measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the
condensed consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations, or
statements of cash flows; or includes amounts, or is subject to
adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded
from the most directly comparable measures so calculated and presented.
We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP; however, our
CODM and management use Segment Adjusted EBITDA as the primary
performance metric for the Companys segments and believe this measure
provides additional information commonly used by holders of our common
stock, as well as the holders of the Senior Secured Notes and parties to
the revolving credit facilities with respect to the ongoing performance
of our underlying business activities. In addition, Segment Adjusted
EBITDA is a component of certain covenants under the Indenture governing
the Senior Secured Notes.
Our Segment Adjusted EBITDA calculation represents segment net earnings
(loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and
certain other items including, unrealized gains and losses on derivative
financial instruments, charges and expenses related to acquisitions, and
certain other gains and losses.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA as we use it may not be comparable to similarly
titled measures used by other companies. We calculate Segment Adjusted
EBITDA by eliminating the impact of a number of items we do not consider
indicative of our ongoing operating performance and certain other items.
You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we
consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis. While we disclose
Segment Adjusted EBITDA as the primary performance metric of our
segments in accordance with GAAP, it is not a financial measurement
calculated in accordance with GAAP, and when analyzing our operating
performance, investors should use Segment Adjusted EBITDA in addition
to, and not as an alternative for, net earnings (loss), operating profit
(loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and it
should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or
superior to, our measures of financial performance prepared in
accordance with GAAP.
These limitations include, but are not limited to the following:
-
Segment Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or
future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual
commitments;
-
Segment Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash
requirements for, working capital needs;
-
Segment Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash
requirements necessary to service interest and/or principal payments
under our long-term debt;
-
Segment Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain tax payments that may
represent a reduction in cash available to us;
-
Segment Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the operating results of
Corporate and Other; and
-
Although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets
being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future,
and Segment Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for
such replacements.
Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate
these measures differently and the degree of their usefulness as a
comparative measure correspondingly decreases as the number of
differences in computations increases.
In addition, in evaluating Segment Adjusted EBITDA it should be noted
that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in
the reconciliation provided below. Our presentation of Segment Adjusted
EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results
will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA
to consolidated net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and
2016:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Industry, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
12.3
|
|
|
$
|
18.3
|
|
Unrealized losses on derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
Segment depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
|
(14.7
|
)
|
Amortization of inventories and supplies purchase accounting
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Corporate and Other selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
|
(3.3
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(11.0
|
)
|
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Foreign exchange gains on intercompany loans
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
Income from equity method investment
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other nonoperating expense, net
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(11.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10.0
|
)
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006607/en/