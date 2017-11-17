17.11.2017 00:15
RealPage Awarded 2017 Economic Development, Growth & Expansion Award (EDGE) in the Category of Newcomer Business

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, announced it has been awarded the 2017 Economic Development, Growth & Expansion (EDGE) Award in the category of newcomer business, as selected by representatives of the city of Richardson and the Richardson Chamber of Commerce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116006552/en/

RealPage Awarded 2017 Economic Development, Growth & Expansion Award (EDGE) in the Category of Newco ...

RealPage Awarded 2017 Economic Development, Growth & Expansion Award (EDGE) in the Category of Newcomer Business (Photo: Business Wire)

EDGE is an expansion initiative of the Richardson Economic Development Partnership (REDP). For the past 35 years, REDP, the Richardson Chamber of Commerce, and the Richardson Rotary Clubs recognize companies and organizations that have been located in the city of Richardson and have created a significant impact on the community either through economic investment, community visibility and support, or other unique contributions.

To commemorate the EDGE award, REDPs annual EDGE Awards luncheon took place Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Holiday Inn in Richardson, located at 1655 N. Central Expressway. Companies and individuals in the following nine categories were recognized  Commercial Real Estate, Community Involvement, Entrepreneurship, Environmental, International Business, Newcomer Business, Public/Non-Profit/Education, Richardson Loyalty, and Redevelopment. As part of the awards style presentation, RealPages Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ashley Glover accepted the award and spoke about the companys current efforts in and around the Richardson area.

"We at RealPage want to thank the Richardson Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Clubs for this honor of the EDGE Award. Richardsons Telecom Corridor has quickly become a hotbed for established companies and emerging startups and its important that we continue to champion the contributions of those within the community, said Ashley Glover, EVP and CRO at RealPage. "The efforts of our entire team are, ultimately, the driving force behind our success. This award serves as a reminder for their proactive approach to the outstanding community of Richardson. We look forward to being part of the Richardson family for years to come.

This past year, RealPage moved its corporate headquarters to Richardsons Telecom Corridor on North Central Expressway. The four-story, 400,000-square-foot building is part of the brand new interactive campus brimming with approximately 1,800 RealPage employees. This expansive structure plays a significant role in setting the tone for the future of this growing software company, which has amassed roughly $700 million in acquisitions in 2017, with goals of $1 billion in revenue by 2020.

About RealPage

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves nearly 11,500 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.

