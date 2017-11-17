RealPage Awarded 2017 Economic Development, Growth & Expansion Award (EDGE) in the Category of Newcomer Business

RealPage,
Inc. (NASDAQ:RP),
a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real
estate industry, announced it has been awarded the 2017 Economic
Development, Growth & Expansion (EDGE) Award in the category of newcomer
business, as selected by representatives of the city of Richardson and
the Richardson Chamber of Commerce.
EDGE is an expansion initiative of the Richardson Economic Development
Partnership (REDP). For the past 35 years, REDP, the Richardson Chamber
of Commerce, and the Richardson Rotary Clubs recognize companies and
organizations that have been located in the city of Richardson and have
created a significant impact on the community either through economic
investment, community visibility and support, or other unique
contributions.
To commemorate the EDGE award, REDPs annual EDGE Awards luncheon took
place Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Holiday Inn in Richardson, located at
1655 N. Central Expressway. Companies and individuals in the following
nine categories were recognized Commercial Real Estate, Community
Involvement, Entrepreneurship, Environmental, International Business,
Newcomer Business, Public/Non-Profit/Education, Richardson Loyalty, and
Redevelopment. As part of the awards style presentation, RealPages
Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ashley Glover
accepted the award and spoke about the companys current efforts in and
around the Richardson area.
"We at RealPage want to thank the Richardson Chamber of Commerce and the
Rotary Clubs for this honor of the EDGE Award. Richardsons Telecom
Corridor has quickly become a hotbed for established companies and
emerging startups and its important that we continue to champion the
contributions of those within the community, said Ashley Glover, EVP
and CRO at RealPage. "The efforts of our entire team are, ultimately,
the driving force behind our success. This award serves as a reminder
for their proactive approach to the outstanding community of Richardson.
We look forward to being part of the Richardson family for years to
come.
This past year, RealPage moved its corporate headquarters to
Richardsons Telecom Corridor on North Central Expressway. The
four-story, 400,000-square-foot building is part of the brand new
interactive campus brimming with approximately 1,800 RealPage employees.
This expansive structure plays a significant role in setting the tone
for the future of this growing software company, which has amassed
roughly $700 million in acquisitions in 2017, with goals of $1 billion
in revenue by 2020.
About RealPage
RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to
the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating
performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and
headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves nearly
11,500 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia.
For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.
