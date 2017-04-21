Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!
21.04.2017 21:14
RedZone Map Hits Top 10 in London

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) and RedZone, creator of the RedZone Map app, announced today that their real-time crime mapping coverage of London, launched just two days ago, has been widely embraced by Londoners.

The two-day surge to number 7 in the United Kingdoms iOS navigation category as reported by AppAnnie appears to reflect the fact that Londoners want situational awareness as they deal with a sharp increase in violent crime. With shootings, assaults, thefts and hate crimes posting in real-time to the RedZone Map, users are enabled to avoid higher crime areas by being directed around them.

"I always believed that RedZone Map would work well on an international level, and I believe the early performance of the app in London confirms our proof of concept, said Ted Farnsworth, founder of RedZone. "We are pleased with the results and plan to work aggressively in pursuing other international markets.

About RedZone Map

RedZone (Zone Technologies, Inc.) is a state-of-the-art mapping and spatial analysis company with operations in the U.S. and Israel. It has created a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology to guide travelers to their destinations, giving them a choice of a safer route vs. a riskier route. The app incorporates a social media component, which allows for "its happening now crime reporting coupled with real-time crime data from more than 1,400 local, state, national and global sources. RedZone Map is currently available to iOS and Android users. More information is available on the RedZone Map website. Zone Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) is the creator of RedZone Map.

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) provides information technology consulting, training services, software products and an enhanced suite of services of predictive analytics. Servicing Fortune 500 corporations and other large organizations, HMNY focuses mainly on BFSI technology verticals. HMNYs solutions cover the entire spectrum of IT needs, including applications, data, and infrastructure. HMNY is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us www.hmny.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, "forward-looking statements) that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including without limitation statements containing the words "believe, "may, "plan, "will, "estimate, "continue, "anticipate, "intend, "expect and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although HMNYs management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Risk factors and other material information concerning HMNY are described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and any subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on HMNYs current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

