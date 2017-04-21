RedZone Map Hits Top 10 in London

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) and RedZone, creator
of the RedZone
Map app, announced today that their real-time crime mapping
coverage of London, launched just two days ago, has been widely embraced
by Londoners.
The two-day surge to number 7 in the United Kingdoms iOS navigation
category as reported by AppAnnie appears to reflect the fact that
Londoners want situational awareness as they deal with a sharp increase
in violent crime. With shootings, assaults, thefts and hate crimes
posting in real-time to the RedZone Map, users are enabled to avoid
higher crime areas by being directed around them.
"I always believed that RedZone Map would work well on an international
level, and I believe the early performance of the app in London confirms
our proof of concept, said Ted Farnsworth, founder of RedZone. "We are
pleased with the results and plan to work aggressively in pursuing other
international markets.
About RedZone Map
RedZone (Zone Technologies, Inc.) is a state-of-the-art mapping and
spatial analysis company with operations in the U.S. and Israel. It has
created a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered
safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced
proprietary technology to guide travelers to their destinations, giving
them a choice of a safer route vs. a riskier route. The app incorporates
a social media component, which allows for "its happening now crime
reporting coupled with real-time crime data from more than 1,400 local,
state, national and global sources. RedZone Map is currently available
to iOS
and Android
users. More information is available on the RedZone Map website. Zone
Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson
Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) is the creator of RedZone Map.
About Helios and Matheson
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) provides information
technology consulting, training services, software products and an
enhanced suite of services of predictive analytics. Servicing Fortune
500 corporations and other large organizations, HMNY focuses mainly on
BFSI technology verticals. HMNYs solutions cover the entire spectrum of
IT needs, including applications, data, and infrastructure. HMNY is
headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market
under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us www.hmny.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933,
as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (collectively, "forward-looking statements) that may not be
based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including
without limitation statements containing the words "believe, "may,
"plan, "will, "estimate, "continue, "anticipate, "intend, "expect
and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of
historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking
statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions.
Although HMNYs management believes that the assumptions made and
expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be
no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will
prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements contained herein and even if such actual results and
developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no
assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Risk
factors and other material information concerning HMNY are described in
its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2016, and any subsequent current and periodic reports,
information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such
reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information,
which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All
forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on
HMNYs current expectations and HMNY does not undertake an obligation to
revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to
reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
