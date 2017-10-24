Regal Entertainment Group Reports Results for Third Quarter 2017 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), a leading motion picture
exhibitor, today announced third quarter 2017 results.
Total revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 were
$716.0 million compared to total revenues of $811.5 million for the
third quarter ended September 30, 2016. Net income attributable to
controlling interest in the third quarter of 2017, which included a
$10.7 million after-tax gain on the sale of our investment in Open Road
Films, was $11.4 million compared to $42.3 million in the third quarter
of 2016. Diluted earnings per share(1) was $0.07 for the
third quarter of 2017 compared to $0.27 for the third quarter of 2016.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) was $0.07 for the
third quarter of 2017 compared to $0.29 for the third quarter of 2016.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $47.8 million for the
third quarter of 2017 and $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2016.
Adjusted EBITDA(3) was $104.4 million for the third quarter
of 2017 and $155.9 million for the third quarter of 2016.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the
financial schedules accompanying this press release.
Regals Board of Directors also today declared a cash dividend of $0.22
per Class A and Class B common share, payable on December 15, 2017, to
stockholders of record on December 4, 2017. The Company intends to pay a
regular quarterly dividend for the foreseeable future at the discretion
of the Board of Directors depending on available cash, anticipated cash
needs, overall financial condition, loan agreement restrictions, future
prospects for earnings and cash flows as well as other relevant factors.
"In a challenging third quarter box office environment, we were pleased
that our ongoing focus on customer amenities had a positive impact on
our market share and operating metrics, including significant growth in
both average ticket price and concession sales per patron, stated Amy
Miles, CEO of Regal Entertainment Group. "Looking ahead, we are
optimistic regarding the potential for box office success during the
upcoming holiday season and throughout 2018, Miles continued.
Forward-looking Statements:
This press release includes "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact,
may constitute forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes
that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are
reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove
to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the Companys expectations are disclosed in the
risk factors contained in the Companys 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2017.
All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety
by such factors.
Conference Call:
Regal Entertainment Group management will conduct a conference call to
discuss third quarter 2017 results on October 24, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.
(Eastern Time). Interested parties can listen to the call live on the
Internet through the Investor Relations section of the Companys
website: www.REGmovies.com
or by dialing 877-407-0778 (Domestic) and 201-689-8565 (International).
Please dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of
the call or go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to
download and install any necessary audio software. When prompted, ask
for the Regal Entertainment Group conference call. A replay of the call
will be available beginning approximately two hours following the call.
Those interested in listening to the replay of the conference call
should dial 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and
enter conference call ID #10181.
About Regal Entertainment Group:
Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) operates one of the largest and
most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States,
consisting of 7,315 screens in 561 theatres in 43 states along with
Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia as of
September 30, 2017. The Company operates theatres in 48 of the top 50
U.S. designated market areas. We believe that the size, reach and
quality of the Companys theatre circuit not only provide its patrons
with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience, but is also an
exceptional platform to realize economies of scale in theatre operations.
Additional information is available on the Companys website at www.REGmovies.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regal Entertainment Group
Consolidated Statements
of Income Information
For the Quarters and Three
Quarters Ended 9/30/17 and 9/30/16
(in millions,
except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Three Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Admissions
|
|
|
|
$
|
455.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
525.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,469.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,546.8
|
|
Concessions
|
|
|
|
212.7
|
|
|
|
239.9
|
|
|
|
683.6
|
|
|
|
705.5
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
|
|
|
47.9
|
|
|
|
46.3
|
|
|
|
148.0
|
|
|
|
132.2
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
716.0
|
|
|
|
811.5
|
|
|
|
2,301.4
|
|
|
|
2,384.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Film rental and advertising costs
|
|
|
|
236.8
|
|
|
|
275.6
|
|
|
|
778.4
|
|
|
|
832.0
|
|
Cost of concessions
|
|
|
|
28.1
|
|
|
|
31.3
|
|
|
|
89.5
|
|
|
|
90.1
|
|
Rent expense
|
|
|
|
107.0
|
|
|
|
107.3
|
|
|
|
319.2
|
|
|
|
321.1
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
|
227.4
|
|
|
|
226.3
|
|
|
|
665.9
|
|
|
|
652.6
|
|
General and administrative expenses (including share-based
compensation of $2.4 and $2.5 for the quarters ended September 30,
2017 and September 30, 2016, respectively, and $6.9 and $6.6 for the
three quarters ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016,
respectively)
|
|
|
|
19.9
|
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
|
|
65.4
|
|
|
|
62.6
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
62.4
|
|
|
|
58.5
|
|
|
|
186.2
|
|
|
|
171.1
|
|
Net loss on disposal and impairment of operating assets and other
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
87.2
|
|
|
|
181.0
|
|
|
|
244.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
31.7
|
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
|
93.5
|
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Earnings recognized from NCM
|
|
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
|
(14.0
|
)
|
|
|
(18.8
|
)
|
Gain on sale of Open Road Films investment
|
|
|
|
(17.8
|
)
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
(17.8
|
)
|
|
|
?
|
|
Equity in income of non-consolidated entities and other, net
|
|
|
|
(10.0
|
)
|
|
|
(12.6
|
)
|
|
|
(26.7
|
)
|
|
|
(33.0
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
|
71.5
|
|
|
|
144.7
|
|
|
|
198.0
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
|
61.3
|
|
|
|
81.4
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
42.3
|
|
|
|
83.4
|
|
|
|
116.6
|
|
Noncontrolling interest, net of tax
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Net income attributable to controlling interest
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
83.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
116.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding(2)
|
|
|
|
156.9
|
|
|
|
|
156.9
|
|
|
|
157.0
|
|
|
|
|
156.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Summary Balance Sheet Information
(dollars
in millions)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
As of
December 31, 2016
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
189.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
246.5
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
2,672.2
|
|
|
|
2,645.7
|
|
Total debt
|
|
|
|
2,478.1
|
|
|
|
2,340.1
|
|
Total stockholders deficit of Regal Entertainment Group
|
|
|
|
(855.3
|
)
|
|
|
(839.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Data
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Three Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Theatres at period end
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
565
|
Screens at period end
|
|
|
|
7,315
|
|
|
7,310
|
|
|
7,315
|
|
|
7,310
|
Average screens per theatre
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
12.9
|
Attendance (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
44,687
|
|
|
54,513
|
|
|
145,483
|
|
|
159,056
|
Average ticket price
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.19
|
|
|
$
|
9.64
|
|
|
$
|
10.10
|
|
|
$
|
9.72
|
Average concessions per patron
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.76
|
|
|
$
|
4.40
|
|
|
$
|
4.70
|
|
|
$
|
4.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Controlling
Interest to EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
(dollars
in millions)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Three Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
Net income attributable to controlling interest
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
83.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
116.5
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
31.7
|
|
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
|
93.5
|
|
|
|
96.7
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
|
61.3
|
|
|
|
81.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
62.4
|
|
|
|
|
58.5
|
|
|
|
186.2
|
|
|
|
171.1
|
|
EBITDA(3)
|
|
|
|
118.1
|
|
|
|
|
161.9
|
|
|
|
424.4
|
|
|
|
465.7
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(31.7
|
)
|
|
|
(31.9
|
)
|
|
|
(93.5
|
)
|
|
|
(96.7
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(12.6
|
)
|
|
|
(29.2
|
)
|
|
|
(61.3
|
)
|
|
|
(81.4
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
|
(2.9
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
(32.3
|
)
|
|
|
(99.9
|
)
|
|
|
(79.0
|
)
|
|
|
(85.0
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Gain on sale of Open Road Films investment
|
|
|
|
(17.8
|
)
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
(17.8
|
)
|
|
|
?
|
|
Landlord contributions
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
64.0
|
|
|
|
56.5
|
|
Other items, net
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
(6.2
|
)
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
(9.8
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
$
|
47.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
255.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
247.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(dollars
in millions)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Three Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
EBITDA(3)
|
|
|
|
$
|
118.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
161.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
424.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
465.7
|
|
Net loss on disposal and impairment of operating assets and other
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
15.8
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
Gain on sale of Open Road Films investment
|
|
|
|
(17.8
|
)
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
(17.8
|
)
|
|
|
?
|
|
Earnings recognized from NCM
|
|
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
|
(14.0
|
)
|
|
|
(18.8
|
)
|
Cash distributions from NCM and other non-consolidated entities
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
|
25.1
|
|
Noncontrolling interest, net of tax and equity in income of
non-consolidated entities and other, net
|
|
|
|
(10.0
|
)
|
|
|
(12.6
|
)
|
|
|
(26.7
|
)
|
|
|
(32.9
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
|
|
|
|
$
|
104.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
155.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
427.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
457.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to
Free Cash Flow
(dollars in millions)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Three Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
47.8
|
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
255.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
247.9
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(71.2
|
)
|
|
|
(65.7
|
)
|
|
|
(175.5
|
)
|
|
|
(155.1
|
)
|
Proceeds from asset sales
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Free cash flow(3)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(14.9
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(56.6
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
93.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
94.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Controlling
Interest to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
(dollars
in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Three Quarters Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2016
|
Net income attributable to controlling interest
|
|
|
|
$
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
42.3
|
|
|
$
|
83.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
116.5
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of related tax effects of $0.5
for the three quarters ended September 30, 2017, and $0.6 for the
three quarters ended September 30, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Net loss on disposal and impairment of operating assets and other,
net of related tax effects of $1.8 and $1.9 for the quarters ended
September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016, respectively, and $3.4
and $4.2 for the three quarters ended September 30, 2017 and
September 30, 2016, respectively
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
Gain on sale of Open Road Films investment, net of related tax
effects of $7.1 for the quarter and three quarters ended September
30, 2017
|
|
|
|
(10.7
|
)
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
(10.7
|
)
|
|
|
?
|
|
Gain on sale of available for sale securities, net of related tax
effects of $0.4 for the three quarters ended September 30, 2016
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Net income attributable to controlling interest, excluding loss on
extinguishment of debt, net of related tax effects, net loss on
disposal and impairment of operating assets and other, net of
related tax effects, gain on sale of Open Road Films investment, net
of related tax effects, and gain on sale of available for sale
securities, net of related tax effects
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
45.2
|
|
|
$
|
85.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
123.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of diluted
shares outstanding(2)
|
|
|
|
156.9
|
|
|
|
156.9
|
|
|
157.0
|
|
|
|
156.8
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
Diluted earnings per share(1)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
___________________________________
|
|
(1)
|
|
Diluted earnings per share is net income attributable to controlling
interest divided by weighted average number of diluted shares
outstanding. We have included adjusted diluted earnings per share,
which is diluted earnings per share excluding loss on extinguishment
of debt, net of related tax effects, net loss on disposal and
impairment of operating assets and other, net of related tax
effects, gain on sale of Open Road Films investment, net of related
tax effects, and gain on sale of available for sale securities, net
of related tax effects, because we believe it provides investors
with a useful industry comparative and is a financial measure used
by management to assess the performance of our Company.
|
|
(2)
|
|
Represents reported weighted average number of diluted shares
outstanding for purposes of computing diluted earnings per share and
adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarters and three
quarters ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016.
|
|
(3)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (net income attributable to controlling interest
adjusted for interest expense, net, provision for income taxes,
depreciation and amortization, net loss on disposal and impairment
of operating assets and other, share-based compensation expense,
acquisition related costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on
sale of Open Road Films investment, earnings recognized from NCM,
cash distributions from NCM and other non-consolidated entities, and
noncontrolling interest, net of tax and equity in income of
non-consolidated entities and other, net) was approximately $104.4
million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. We believe EBITDA,
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow provide useful measures of cash
flows from operations for our investors because EBITDA, Adjusted
EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are industry comparative measures of cash
flows generated by our operations and because they are financial
measures used by management to assess the liquidity and performance
of our Company. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not
measurements of liquidity or performance under U.S. generally
accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in
isolation or construed as a substitute for other operations data or
cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles for purposes of analyzing our liquidity or
performance. In addition, not all funds depicted by EBITDA, Adjusted
EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are available for managements
discretionary use. For example, a portion of such funds are subject
to contractual restrictions and functional requirements to pay debt
service, fund necessary capital expenditures and meet other
commitments from time to time as described in more detail in the
Companys 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2017. EBITDA, Adjusted
EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, as calculated, may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171024006608/en/