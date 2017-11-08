08.11.2017 12:00
Regis Corporation Partners with Buxton to Optimize Local Salon Marketing Strategies

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is owning, operating and franchising hair salons, announced its industry-exclusive agreement with LSMx, a Buxton local store marketing application. Buxton is a leading customer analytics provider for over 4,000 retailers. Regis Corporation intends to use LSMx, and its advanced customer data insights, to drive hyper-local, targeted marketing for its corporate and franchise salons. The LSMx application allows for real-time, unit level, customer and revenue optimization.

"Our agreement with Buxton demonstrates our commitment to improved customer and data analytics and the utilization of technology to transform our business. I am delighted that we have successfully established an exclusive relationship with Tom Buxton and his team, said Hugh Sawyer, President and CEO of Regis Corporation.

"LSMx empowers Regis franchisees, and management at the salon level, to take control of their sales growth. Driving new customers into salons is a crucial element of that growth, said Tom Buxton, President and CEO of Buxton and LSMx. "By localizing marketing decisions, Regis can successfully drive revenue and improve the performance of salons. LSMx has an exclusive with Regis in the hair salon industry due to their commitment and dedication to empowering franchisees and company leadership with marketing technology.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned, franchised or held ownership interests in 8,944 worldwide locations. Regis' corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters, Roosters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com. To join Regis Corporations email alert list, click on this link:

http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=913&to=ea&Nav=1&S=0&L=1

About LSMx

LSMx, a Buxton local store marketing application, is a web-based mobile app that allows any business to see their best potential customers on a map, select who they want to target, and send household level targeted marketing messages via Facebook, email, banner ads, direct mail and other channels. All targeting, ad design, and campaign execution is managed directly from the app through a series of simple steps. For more information, visit www.MyLSMx.com.

