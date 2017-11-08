Regis Corporation Partners with Buxton to Optimize Local Salon Marketing Strategies

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose
primary business is owning, operating and franchising hair salons,
announced its industry-exclusive agreement with LSMx, a Buxton local
store marketing application. Buxton is a leading customer analytics
provider for over 4,000 retailers. Regis Corporation intends to use
LSMx, and its advanced customer data insights, to drive hyper-local,
targeted marketing for its corporate and franchise salons. The LSMx
application allows for real-time, unit level, customer and revenue
optimization.
"Our agreement with Buxton demonstrates our commitment to improved
customer and data analytics and the utilization of technology to
transform our business. I am delighted that we have successfully
established an exclusive relationship with Tom Buxton and his team,
said Hugh Sawyer, President and CEO of Regis Corporation.
"LSMx empowers Regis franchisees, and management at the salon level, to
take control of their sales growth. Driving new customers into salons is
a crucial element of that growth, said Tom Buxton, President and CEO of
Buxton and LSMx. "By localizing marketing decisions, Regis can
successfully drive revenue and improve the performance of salons. LSMx
has an exclusive with Regis in the hair salon industry due to their
commitment and dedication to empowering franchisees and company
leadership with marketing technology.
About Regis Corporation
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and
cosmetology education. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned,
franchised or held ownership interests in 8,944 worldwide locations.
Regis' corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as
Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost
Cutters, Roosters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains an
ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional
information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain
non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial
information, please visit the Investor Information section of the
corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.
About LSMx
LSMx, a Buxton local store marketing application, is a web-based mobile
app that allows any business to see their best potential customers on a
map, select who they want to target, and send household level targeted
marketing messages via Facebook, email, banner ads, direct mail and
other channels. All targeting, ad design, and campaign execution is
managed directly from the app through a series of simple steps. For more
information, visit www.MyLSMx.com.
