Reply S.p.A: The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Financial Report as of 30 September 2017

Today, the Board of Directors of REPLY S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved
the results as at 30 September 2017.
In the first nine months of the year, the Group has recorded a
consolidated turnover of 651.3 million, with an increase of 14.0%
compared to 571.3 million at September 2016.
Consolidated EBITDA to September was 89.8 million (75.2 million at
September 2016) with an EBIT of 81.7 million (68.8 million at
September 2016).
Pre-tax profit amounted to 78.7 million, which represents an increase
of 14.2% compared to the same period of 2016.
For the third quarter of 2017 (July-September), the Group registered a
consolidated turnover of 209.7 million (184.8 million in 2016), an
EBITDA of 28.0 million (23.9 million in 2016), an EBIT of 24.7
million (20.8 million in 2016) and a pre-tax profit of 25.3 million
(+16.6% compared to 2016).
As at 30 September 2017, the Group's net financial position was positive
for 66.0 million, improving compared to 35.3 million registered in
June 2017.
"In the first nine months of the year - said Reply Chairman Mario
Rizzante at the end of the Board - Reply has achieved extremely positive
results, both in terms of turnover and market presence. 2017 was the
year of the definitive success of the digital revolution and Reply,
capitalizing the investments made in previous years, has worked in the
right direction, quickly positioning itself as one of the main players
in this transformation, with a complete offering aligned with the new
needs of the companies, which are increasingly engaged in digitising all
services and physical goods.
Mario Rizzante concluded: "As a matter of fact, the world is radically
transforming under the disruptive spur of internet of things, virtual
reality, artificial intelligence and the cloud. Digital innovation will
more and more often arise from a blend of business and technology that
cannot be framed into traditional models. Our goal, in an increasingly
global and multinational marketplace, is to have Reply be a benchmark in
technology and consulting for companies that are considering innovation
and new business models as strategic means to compete on the market.
The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial
reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of
Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting
information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's
records, ledgers and accounting entries.
Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and
implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and
digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies
supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and
media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public
administration sectors in the definition and development of business
models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing,
digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include:
Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com
This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.
