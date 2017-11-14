14.11.2017 14:00
Reply S.p.A: The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Financial Report as of 30 September 2017

Today, the Board of Directors of REPLY S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 September 2017.

In the first nine months of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of 651.3 million, with an increase of 14.0% compared to 571.3 million at September 2016.

Consolidated EBITDA to September was 89.8 million (75.2 million at September 2016) with an EBIT of 81.7 million (68.8 million at September 2016).

Pre-tax profit amounted to 78.7 million, which represents an increase of 14.2% compared to the same period of 2016.

For the third quarter of 2017 (July-September), the Group registered a consolidated turnover of 209.7 million (184.8 million in 2016), an EBITDA of 28.0 million (23.9 million in 2016), an EBIT of 24.7 million (20.8 million in 2016) and a pre-tax profit of 25.3 million (+16.6% compared to 2016).

As at 30 September 2017, the Group's net financial position was positive for 66.0 million, improving compared to 35.3 million registered in June 2017.

"In the first nine months of the year - said Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante at the end of the Board - Reply has achieved extremely positive results, both in terms of turnover and market presence. 2017 was the year of the definitive success of the digital revolution and Reply, capitalizing the investments made in previous years, has worked in the right direction, quickly positioning itself as one of the main players in this transformation, with a complete offering aligned with the new needs of the companies, which are increasingly engaged in digitising all services and physical goods.

Mario Rizzante concluded: "As a matter of fact, the world is radically transforming under the disruptive spur of internet of things, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the cloud. Digital innovation will more and more often arise from a blend of business and technology that cannot be framed into traditional models. Our goal, in an increasingly global and multinational marketplace, is to have Reply be a benchmark in technology and consulting for companies that are considering innovation and new business models as strategic means to compete on the market.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

(was ist das?)

