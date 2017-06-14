Jetzt neu: Langfristiger Vermögensaufbau mit Hilfe von Dividenden geht ab jetzt ganz einfach. Hier erfahren Sie wie.
14.06.2017 17:39
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2017 of Evotec AG

EVOTEC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals the Company's Management put to vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which took place today, with the required majority. The Chief Executive Officer of Evotec AG, Dr Werner Lanthaler, as well as the Chief Financial Officer of Evotec AG, Enno Spillner, presented the Company's performance for the year 2016 and provided the shareholders with an update regarding future developments in their speech "Shifting: Paradigm shift for innovation efficient translation".

At the Annual General Meeting 2017, the actions of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2016 were approved. Furthermore, following the resignation of Prof. Dr Paul Herrling as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from the close of today's Annual General Meeting, Mr Michael Shalmi was elected as new member of the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting. The term of Mr Shalmi ends, like the term of the other Supervisory Board members, with the close of the Annual General Meeting charged with approving the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in the 2018 fiscal year.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to Prof. Dr Paul Herrling, also on behalf of my colleagues in the Management Board, for his constructive collaboration over the last years. At the same time, I'd like to warmly welcome Michael Shalmi to the Supervisory Board of Evotec AG. Furthermore, I would like to extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their continued confidence and support." The Annual General Meeting also approved a resolution regarding the creation of new authorised capital (Authorised Capital 2017). In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the current remuneration system for members of the Management Board with a majority of 58.60%. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting approved a resolution on creating contingent capital for the issue of subscription rights to Management Board members of Evotec AG, members of executive bodies of affiliated companies in Germany and abroad and selected executives of Evotec AG and affiliated companies in Germany and abroad as part of a Share Performance Plan 2017 (SPP 2017). Moreover, the Annual General Meeting approved the appointment of Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as the auditor for fiscal year 2017.

At the ordinary Annual General Meeting 2017 of Evotec AG, 64.21% of the voting capital was present.

More information on the Company's Annual General Meeting including the voting results on all agenda items can be found on https://www.evotec.com/articles/en/Investors/Events-Annual-General-Meeting/6/28.

About Evotec AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail:

info@evotec.com

Internet:

www.evotec.com

ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin,
Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

