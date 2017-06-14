Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2017 of Evotec AG

EVOTEC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals the
Company's Management put to vote at the Company's Annual General
Meeting, which took place today, with the required majority. The Chief
Executive Officer of Evotec AG, Dr Werner Lanthaler, as well as the
Chief Financial Officer of Evotec AG, Enno Spillner, presented the
Company's performance for the year 2016 and provided the shareholders
with an update regarding future developments in their speech "Shifting:
Paradigm shift for innovation efficient translation".
At the Annual General Meeting 2017, the actions of the members of the
Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2016 were
approved. Furthermore, following the resignation of Prof. Dr Paul
Herrling as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from the close
of today's Annual General Meeting, Mr Michael Shalmi was elected as new
member of the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting. The term
of Mr Shalmi ends, like the term of the other Supervisory Board members,
with the close of the Annual General Meeting charged with approving the
actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in the 2018 fiscal year.
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented:
"I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to Prof. Dr Paul Herrling,
also on behalf of my colleagues in the Management Board, for his
constructive collaboration over the last years. At the same time, I'd
like to warmly welcome Michael Shalmi to the Supervisory Board of Evotec
AG. Furthermore, I would like to extend our gratitude to our
shareholders for their continued confidence and support." The Annual
General Meeting also approved a resolution regarding the creation of new
authorised capital (Authorised Capital 2017). In addition, the Annual
General Meeting approved the current remuneration system for members of
the Management Board with a majority of 58.60%. Furthermore, the Annual
General Meeting approved a resolution on creating contingent capital for
the issue of subscription rights to Management Board members of Evotec
AG, members of executive bodies of affiliated companies in Germany and
abroad and selected executives of Evotec AG and affiliated companies in
Germany and abroad as part of a Share Performance Plan 2017 (SPP 2017).
Moreover, the Annual General Meeting approved the appointment of Ernst &
Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as the auditor for
fiscal year 2017.
At the ordinary Annual General Meeting 2017 of Evotec AG, 64.21% of the
voting capital was present.
More information on the Company's Annual General Meeting including the
voting results on all agenda items can be found on https://www.evotec.com/articles/en/Investors/Events-Annual-General-Meeting/6/28.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005847/en/