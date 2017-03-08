Results of the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Lagardère SCA

The Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company was
held on Thursday, 4 May 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Carrousel du Louvre in
Paris. The quorum reached by the shareholders present, represented or
having voted by mail or online was close to 70% of the shares with
voting rights.
After a summary presentation of the operations, the strategy and the
results of the Company and the Group, the Managing Partners and the
Groups key executives answered all the questions, oral and written,
raised by the shareholders.
All the proposed resolutions presented by the Managing Partners were
approved including those relating to:
|
|
|
Votes For
|
|
Votes Against
|
|
Abstention
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 1 Approval of the Company's financial
statements for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|
|
99.72
|
|
0.21
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 2 Approval of the consolidated financial
statements for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|
|
99.51
|
|
0.41
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 3 Allocation of the Company's results and
dividend distribution.
|
|
95.22
|
|
4.71
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 4 Issuing of an opinion on the components of
remuneration payable or granted to Arnaud Lagardère, Managing
Partner, in respect of 2016.
|
|
95.90
|
|
3.99
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 5 Issuing of an opinion on the components of
remuneration payable or granted to Pierre Leroy and Thierry
Funck-Brentano, representatives of the other Managing Partner, in
respect of 2016.
|
|
75.76
|
|
23.93
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 6 Issuing of an opinion on the components of
remuneration payable or granted to Dominique D'Hinnin in respect
of 2016.
|
|
71.43
|
|
23.94
|
|
4.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 7 Issuing of an opinion on the components of
remuneration payable or granted to Xavier de Sarrau, Chairman of
the Supervisory Board, in respect of 2016.
|
|
95.35
|
|
4.55
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 8 Re-appointment of Martine Chêne as a member
of the Supervisory Board for a term of three years.
|
|
94.44
|
|
0.30
|
|
5.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 9 Re-appointment of François David as a member
of the Supervisory Board for a term of three years.
|
|
89.32
|
|
10.33
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 10 Re-appointment of Soumia Belaidi Malinbaum
as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.
|
|
95.45
|
|
4.44
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 11 Re-appointment of Javier Monzón as a member
of the Supervisory Board for a term of three years.
|
|
94.08
|
|
5.56
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 12 Re-appointment of Aline Sylla-Walbaum as a
member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.
|
|
99.75
|
|
0.15
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 13 Re-appointment of Ernst & Young et Autres as
Statutory Auditor for a period of six fiscal years.
|
|
92.57
|
|
7.35
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 14 Non-renewal of the term of office of Auditex
as Substitute Auditor.
|
|
99.81
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 15 Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners, for a period of eighteen months, to trade in the
Company's shares.
|
|
99.80
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 16 Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue debt
securities giving immediate or future access to the share capital
of the Company's subsidiaries and/or any other entity, subject to
a 1.5 billion ceiling on the debt securities issued.
|
|
99.79
|
|
0.13
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 17 Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue with
preferential subscription rights ordinary shares of the Company
and/or securities giving immediate or future access to the
Company's share capital and/or carrying immediate or future rights
to the allocation of debt securities, subject to ceilings of 265
million for increases in share capital and 1.5 billion for debt
securities issued.
|
|
95.02
|
|
0.57
|
|
4.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 18 Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue by means of
a public offer without preferential subscription rights but with
a priority right for at least five trading days ordinary shares
of the Company and/or securities giving immediate or future access
to the Company's share capital and/or carrying immediate or future
rights to the allocation of debt securities, subject to ceilings
of 160 million for increases in share capital and 1.5 billion
for debt securities issued.
|
|
88.01
|
|
11.90
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 19 Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue by means of
a public offer without preferential subscription rights and
without a priority right ordinary shares of the Company and/or
securities giving immediate or future access to the Company's
share capital and/or carrying immediate or future rights to the
allocation of debt securities, subject to ceilings of 80 million
for increases in share capital and 1.5 billion for debt
securities issued.
|
|
94.12
|
|
5.79
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 20 - Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue by means of
a private placement as referred to in section II of article L.
411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et
financier) without preferential subscription rights ordinary
shares of the Company and/or securities giving immediate or future
access to the Company's share capital and/or carrying immediate or
future rights to the allocation of debt securities, subject to
ceilings of 80 million for increases in share capital and 1.5
billion for debt securities issued.
|
|
93.35
|
|
6.56
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 21 - Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners to issue additional securities in the event that an issue
is oversubscribed, subject to the ceilings applicable to the
original issue.
|
|
93.46
|
|
6.46
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 22 - Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue without
preferential subscription rights ordinary shares of the Company
and/or securities giving immediate or future access to the
Company's share capital and/or carrying immediate or future rights
to the allocation of debt securities, as consideration for
securities tendered as part of a public exchange offer or a
contribution in kind, subject to ceilings of 80 million for
increases in share capital and 1.5 billion for debt securities
issued.
|
|
94.52
|
|
1.07
|
|
4.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 23 - Overall ceilings of 80 million, 300
million and 1.5 billion on the total amounts of capital increases
and issues of debt securities resulting from the authorisations in
the preceding resolutions.
|
|
94.11
|
|
1.47
|
|
4.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 24 - Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners, for a period of twenty-six months, to increase the
Company's share capital by capitalising reserves, profit or share
premiums and issuing bonus shares or increasing the par value of
existing shares, subject to a ceiling of 300 million.
|
|
99.82
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 25 - Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners, for a period of twenty-six months, to issue without
preferential subscription rights ordinary shares of the Company
and/or securities giving access to the Company's share capital, to
employees under corporate savings schemes, provided that such
issues do not represent more than 0.5% of the Company's
outstanding share capital in any given year.
|
|
99.36
|
|
0.56
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 26 - Authorisation to be given to the Managing
Partners for a period of four years to reduce the share capital by
cancelling all or some of the shares purchased by the Company
under share buyback programmes.
|
|
99.69
|
|
0.20
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 27 Harmonisation of article 17 of the Companys
Articles of Association.
|
|
99.82
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resolution n° 28 - Powers for formalities.
|
|
99.71
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.21