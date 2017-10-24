RGP and LeaseAccelerator Team Up to Help Companies Navigate New Lease Accounting Rules

Companies facing compliance deadlines for sweeping new lease accounting
standards can look for assistance from a strategic partnership announced
today between RGP, a global consulting and professional-services leader,
and LeaseAccelerator, a top provider of enterprise lease accounting
software.
The two firms have teamed up to help clients navigate the standards
finalized in 2016 by the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board
(FASB) and the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
The new standards require companies to recognize obligations for real
estate, equipment and other leased assets on their balance sheets, a
shift that will affect many companies accounting policies and
procedures, information systems, debt covenants and financial ratios.
Companies most affected by the new rules will be those relying heavily
on lease arrangements, especially in industries such as consumer
products, restaurants, retailing, financial services, manufacturing and
distribution, utilities, and oil and gas.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission estimates that the new
standards will affect more than $700 billion in off-balance-sheet lease
obligations among Fortune 500 companies alone. Globally, the IASB
projects new balance sheet additions may exceed $3 trillion.
"Most companies will need an automated solution to comply with the new
lease accounting standards, and we are excited to join with
LeaseAccelerator, one of the top enterprise lease accounting software
providers, to help companies meet their compliance deadlines in the most
efficient and effective manner possible, said Shauna Watson, Vice
President and Head of Global Technical Accounting Services for RGP.
"LeaseAccelerators comprehensive software platform is a great
complement to the professional services provided by our experienced
consultants, from assessment to data gathering, to process
transformation to software implementation, she added. "Together we
provide clients a full ASC 842 or IFRS 16 solution.
"With less than 15 months remaining until the deadline, the time frame
for companies to implement the new standards is shrinking quickly, said
Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "Companies need experts like
RGP to help them with accounting policy decisions, lease data
collection, and business process transformation. Together we can offer a
distinctive, proven solution for helping companies achieve compliance on
time.
For more information on the new lease accounting standards, go to www.rgp.com.
About RGP
RGP is a multinational business consulting firm that helps leaders
execute internal initiatives. Partnering with business leaders, we drive
internal change across all parts of a global enterprise - accounting;
finance; governance, risk and compliance management; corporate advisory,
strategic communications and restructuring; information management;
human capital; supply chain management; and legal and regulatory.
RGP was founded in 1996 within a Big Four accounting firm. Today, RGP is
a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, Resources Connection, Inc.
(NASDAQ: RECN), with over 3,300 professionals, annually serving over
1,800 clients around the world from 69 practice offices.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP has served 87 of the Fortune
100 companies. Visit www.rgp.com/global-offices
to find the office nearest you. (RECN-M)
About LeaseAccelerator
LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading SaaS solution for Enterprise
Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with SOX, SEC, and current and new
FASB and IFRS standards. Using LeaseAccelerators proprietary
asset-based Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can account for
all categories of leases including real estate, fleet, IT, material
handling and other equipment at an asset-level. On average,
LeaseAccelerators Lease Sourcing and Management applications generate
savings of 17 percent on equipment leasing costs with smarter
procurement and end-of-term management. Learn more at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.
(RECN-M)
