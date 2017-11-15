Royal Gold Increases Common Stock Dividend to $1.00 per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) ("Royal Gold or the "Company)
today announced that its Board of Directors increased the Companys
annual dividend for its shares of common stock from $0.96 to $1.00 per
share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.25 per share. Royal Gold has
increased its annual dividend every year since 2001.
The dividend is payable on January 19, 2018 to shareholders of record at
the close of business on January 5, 2018.
Tony Jensen, President and CEO, commented, "For the 17th
straight year, Royal Golds board voted to increase our annual dividend.
Todays decision to increase our 2018 dividend to $1.00 per share is
consistent with our strategic objective to pay a growing and sustainable
dividend. Royal Gold is successfully balancing the delivery of solid
cash flow generation, debt reduction, growth at Rainy River, and an
industry-leading return of capital to shareholders.
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in
the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and
similar production based interests. The Company owns interests on 197
properties on six continents, including interests on 40 producing mines
and 23 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the
NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys
website is located at www.royalgold.com.
Cautionary "Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995: With the exception of historical
matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from projections or estimates contained
herein. Such forward-looking statements include expectations concerning
growth of the Companys cash flow; and statements about growth and
development at operations which are subject to our streaming agreements.
Please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports
on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission for a discussion of the Companys risks and uncertainties.
Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking
statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115006498/en/