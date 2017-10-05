Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 First Quarter

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries,
"Royal Gold or the "Company) today announced that its wholly owned
subsidiary RGLD Gold AG sold approximately 61,000 gold equivalent ounces
comprised of approximately 48,000 gold ounces, 537,000 silver ounces and
1,170 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during its
fiscal 2018 first quarter ended September 30, 2017 ("first quarter).
The Company had approximately 15,000 gold ounces and 470,000 silver
ounces in inventory at September 30, 2017.
RGLD Gold AGs average realized gold, silver and copper prices were
$1,287 per ounce, $16.77 per ounce, and $6,562 per tonne, respectively,
compared to $1,259, $17.32, and $5,681 in the prior quarter,
respectively. Cost of sales was approximately $334 per gold equivalent
ounce for the first quarter using the quarterly average silver-gold
ratio of approximately 76 to 1 and gold-copper ratio of approximately
0.20 tonnes per ounce, compared to $318 per gold equivalent ounce in the
prior quarter. Cost of sales is specific to our stream agreements and is
the result of the Companys purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash
payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing
market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.
Also during the first quarter, Royal Gold repaid $50 million of the
outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility. As of September
30, 2017 there was $200 million outstanding on the revolver, resulting
in $800 million available under the Companys previously announced
expanded credit facility.
Royal Golds first quarter results will be released before the market
opens for trading on Thursday, November 2, 2017, followed by a
conference call that day at noon Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain
Time). The call will be webcast and archived on the Companys website
for a limited time.
Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Earnings Call Information:
About Royal Gold
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in
the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and
similar production based interests. The Company owns interests on 195
properties on six continents, including interests on 39 producing mines
and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the
NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys
website is located at www.royalgold.com.
Cautionary "Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995: With the exception of historical
matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from projections or estimates contained
herein. Such forward-looking statements include statements about
preliminary results of streaming volume, average realized price per
ounce and per pound, and cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the
projections include, among others, precious metals, copper and nickel
prices; performance of and production at the Company's stream and
royalty properties, including gold and copper production at Mount
Milligan, gold production at Andacollo and Wassa and Prestea, and gold
and silver production at Pueblo Viejo; the ability of operators of
development properties to finance project construction to completion and
bring projects into production as expected; operators delays in
securing or inability to secure and maintain necessary governmental
permits; decisions and activities of the operators of the Company's
stream and royalty properties; unanticipated grade, environmental,
geological, seismic, metallurgical, processing, liquidity or other
problems the operators of the mining properties may encounter; changes
in operators project parameters as plans continue to be refined;
changes in estimates of reserves and mineralization by the operators of
the Companys stream and royalty properties; contests to the Companys
stream and royalty interests and title and other defects to the
Companys stream and royalty properties; errors or disputes in
calculating stream and royalty payments, or payments not made in
accordance with stream and royalty agreements; economic and market
conditions; risks associated with conducting business in foreign
countries; changes in laws governing the Company and its stream and
royalty properties or the operators of such properties; and other
subsequent events; as well as other factors described in the Company's
Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of these
factors are beyond the Companys ability to predict or control. The
Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement
made herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on
forward-looking statements.
