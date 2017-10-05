05.10.2017 23:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 First Quarter

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold or the "Company) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary RGLD Gold AG sold approximately 61,000 gold equivalent ounces comprised of approximately 48,000 gold ounces, 537,000 silver ounces and 1,170 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during its fiscal 2018 first quarter ended September 30, 2017 ("first quarter). The Company had approximately 15,000 gold ounces and 470,000 silver ounces in inventory at September 30, 2017.

RGLD Gold AGs average realized gold, silver and copper prices were $1,287 per ounce, $16.77 per ounce, and $6,562 per tonne, respectively, compared to $1,259, $17.32, and $5,681 in the prior quarter, respectively. Cost of sales was approximately $334 per gold equivalent ounce for the first quarter using the quarterly average silver-gold ratio of approximately 76 to 1 and gold-copper ratio of approximately 0.20 tonnes per ounce, compared to $318 per gold equivalent ounce in the prior quarter. Cost of sales is specific to our stream agreements and is the result of the Companys purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.

Also during the first quarter, Royal Gold repaid $50 million of the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2017 there was $200 million outstanding on the revolver, resulting in $800 million available under the Companys previously announced expanded credit facility.

Royal Golds first quarter results will be released before the market opens for trading on Thursday, November 2, 2017, followed by a conference call that day at noon Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time). The call will be webcast and archived on the Companys website for a limited time.

Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Earnings Call Information:

Dial-In Numbers:     855-209-8260 (U.S.); toll free
855-669-9657 (Canada); toll free
412-542-4106 (International)
Conference Title: Royal Gold
Webcast URL:

www.royalgold.com under Investors, Events & Presentations

 

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production based interests. The Company owns interests on 195 properties on six continents, including interests on 39 producing mines and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD. The Companys website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Cautionary "Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or estimates contained herein. Such forward-looking statements include statements about preliminary results of streaming volume, average realized price per ounce and per pound, and cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections include, among others, precious metals, copper and nickel prices; performance of and production at the Company's stream and royalty properties, including gold and copper production at Mount Milligan, gold production at Andacollo and Wassa and Prestea, and gold and silver production at Pueblo Viejo; the ability of operators of development properties to finance project construction to completion and bring projects into production as expected; operators delays in securing or inability to secure and maintain necessary governmental permits; decisions and activities of the operators of the Company's stream and royalty properties; unanticipated grade, environmental, geological, seismic, metallurgical, processing, liquidity or other problems the operators of the mining properties may encounter; changes in operators project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in estimates of reserves and mineralization by the operators of the Companys stream and royalty properties; contests to the Companys stream and royalty interests and title and other defects to the Companys stream and royalty properties; errors or disputes in calculating stream and royalty payments, or payments not made in accordance with stream and royalty agreements; economic and market conditions; risks associated with conducting business in foreign countries; changes in laws governing the Company and its stream and royalty properties or the operators of such properties; and other subsequent events; as well as other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of these factors are beyond the Companys ability to predict or control. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.08.17
Royal Gold schüttet seit dem Jahr 2000 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
01.06.17
Aktionäre von Royal Gold erhalten seit 17 Jahren eine Dividende (MyDividends)
03.03.17
Aktionäre von Royal Gold erhalten 24 Cents Dividende (MyDividends)
16.11.16
Royal Gold erhöht die Dividende das 17. Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Royal Gold News
RSS Feed
Royal Gold zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Royal Gold Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.05.2017Royal Gold OutperformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
06.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
03.05.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
28.01.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
15.05.2017Royal Gold OutperformFBR & Co.
15.01.2016Royal Gold Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.12.2015Royal Gold BuyGabelli & Co
18.09.2015Royal Gold OutperformBMO Capital Markets
18.09.2015Royal Gold OutperformFBR Capital
20.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
06.07.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
03.05.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
28.01.2016Royal Gold Mkt PerformFBR Capital
02.11.2012Royal Gold neutralUBS AG
09.01.2009Royal Gold DowngradeCIBC World Markets Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Royal Gold Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Royal Gold News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Royal Gold News
Anzeige

Inside

Nächster Infoabend Termin: Leipzig, 10. Oktober
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
Den Rohstoffausblick auf Gold, Silber, Öl und Co. verpasst? Hier die Aufzeichnung!
Die Zukunft der Energiegewinnung wird glorreich ...
UBS: Bayer AG: Jahreshoch in Sicht
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Do´s und Dont´s bei Optionsscheinen
DZ BANK  DAX: Wird das Allzeithoch als Widerstand bestätigt?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Bei weiterhin steigenden Kursen: 56,5% bis März 2018 mit Merck
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Vier Gewinneraktien der Autorevolution

Auf der diesjährigen IAA in Frankfurt wurde deutlich: Die Elektromobilität ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten. Alle großen Automobilhersteller stellen ihre Produktionslinien um. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche vier Aktien durch autonomes Fahren und Elektromobilität auf der Gewinnerseite stehen könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Royal Gold-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Royal Gold Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Anmeldung zum Geldanlage-Check
Wie Anleger jetzt ordentlich mitverdienen können
Nur noch kurz die Welt retten  mit altem Joghurt
Für China naht der Tag der Wahrheit
Mit einem Kommentar vernichtet Trump 18 Milliarden Dollar

News von

Börsen auf Rekordjagd: Die besten Aktien fürs vierte Quartal
Dax: Kommt jetzt der goldene Börsen-Oktober?
Evotec-Aktie überkauft: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
ENI-Aktie, BP und Co.: Die besten Ölaktien fürs Depot

News von

Tesla will die Ladestation völlig neu erfinden und könnte sich als Marke damit radikal verändern
Amazon-Personalchef: Diesen Fehler machen viele Bewerber bei Anschreiben und Vorstellungsgespräch
Vor 2020 wird es einen Immobilien-Crash geben, warnt ein Experte - die Zeichen sind deutlich zu erkennen
Investorin, die mit Amazon, Tesla und Netflix ein Vermögen machte: "So erkennt man Trends, die reich machen"
Die IWF-Chefin hat eine eindeutige Botschaft an alle, die nicht an Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. glauben

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht behauptet aus dem Handel -- Wall Street weiter im Rekordmodus -- Höhenflug der BYD-Aktie -- OSRAM-Aktien unter Druck: Siemens verkauft Anteile -- Bitcoin, Bayer, Post, MorphoSys im Fokus

Bund: Verkauf der Commerzbank-Anteile derzeit kein Thema. Infineon nach Abstufung und Gewinnmitnahmen sehr schwach. GRENKE-Aktie mit neuem Rekordhoch. Immobilienfonds der Deutschen Bank laufen rund. Deutsche Post knicken ein aus Furcht vor Amazon-Konkurrenz. Gold gewinnt bei deutschen Sparern an Bedeutung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So performten die Rohstoffe im dritten Quartal 2017
Welcher Rohstoff stieg am meisten?
KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Juni 2017)
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2017
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
So schnitten die DAX-Werte im dritten Quartal 2017 ab
Welche Aktie verzeichnet den höchsten Gewinn?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
DAX geht behauptet aus dem Handel -- Wall Street weiter im Rekordmodus -- Höhenflug der BYD-Aktie -- OSRAM-Aktien unter Druck: Siemens verkauft Anteile -- Bitcoin, Bayer, Post, MorphoSys im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:15 Uhr
Bewerten Sie Ihren CFD-Broker. Ihre Meinung ist wichtig!
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
Buffett-Investment & Tesla-Konkurrent: Darum hört die BYD-Aktie einfach nicht auf zu steigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
GeelyA0CACX
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
BMW AG519000